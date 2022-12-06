 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find the Elemental Rods in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Unlock the Power of Atum to reveal hidden mysteries

By Johnny Yu
Lady in white t-shirt and golden choker touching a glowing sigil Image: Firaxis Games/2K Games via Johnny Yu for Polygon

In order to explore the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must first obtain the Words of Power. You can call on Atum with the second Word of Power, which allows you to reveal hidden objects around you. But first, you must locate all of the elemental rods, which can be tricky to find. Keep along with our guide to find each elemental rod and unlock the power of Atum.

Elemental Rods

Water Rod

Water Rod by the pool with sigils surrounding it. Also pool floaty. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Head to the pool, which is beside the Yard of the Abbey.
  2. Search under the bridge to find the Water Rod.

Air Rod

Air Rod on a stand with misty fog behind it. Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Travel to Agatha’s Altar on the southwest side of the Abbey grounds.
  2. Head under the archway and open the door using the first Word of Power.
  3. Hug the left wall, which will lead you to the Air Rod.

Earth Rod

Earth Rod hidden inside a grave at the Hunter’s Folly Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Make your way to the Hunter’s Folly at the southeast side of the Abbey grounds.
  2. Open the door in between the two statues using the first Word of Power.
  3. Collect the Earth Rod inside.

Fire Rod

Fire Rod hidden inside the Chapel at the Abbey Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Head to the chapel, which is at the bottom of the Abbey.
  2. Grab the Fire Rod on the pedestal.

Placement of Elemental Rods

Where to place the rods Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Return to Agatha’s Altar.
  2. Place the elemental rods in their respective pedestals according to the image above.
  3. Obtain the Moon Seal.

Unlocking the Power of Atum

Lady in white t shirt and jeans walking up to gate with a glowing red sigil on it Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Unlock the eastern portion of the Abbey grounds using the first Word of Power.
  2. Travel to the east side of the Abbey grounds to find the Blood Gate.
  3. Interact with the door at night to reveal a trial.
  4. Complete the trial to receive the second Word of Power.

