How to solve the Standing Stones puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Find the three sigil sequence locations and reveal three legendary chests

By Johnny Yu
Lady in white t shirt and jeans standing on a platform surrounded by sigiled stones Image: Firaxis Games/2K Games via Johnny Yu for Polygon

On the east side of the Abbey grounds in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll come across the Standing Stones — five pillars with a platform in the center. You’re able to touch the stones, but you need the right sequence to receive the reward: three legendary chests. To unlock each chest, you’ll need to locate three unique codes to unlock each chest, which are scattered throughout the grounds. Continue reading to find out where each code can be found and what is required to unlock each area.

Note that each sequence is unique to the character, so the order in this guide may be different than yours. Also, some players have reported bugs with the sequence. There is a chance for a sigil to appear in the sequence twice, but you can’t interact with a stone twice.

Where are the Standing Stones?

Glowing golden chest surrounded by four torches and glowing sigils Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games

The Standing Stones can be found on the east side of the Abbey grounds. To reach them, you’ll need to use the first Word of Power to open doors blocking the area. While on the center platform, use the second Word of Power to reveal the sigils on each stone.

Sigil sequence locations

First sequence

Purple Sigils with its location in a Chapel beside it Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Head to the Chapel inside the Abbey.
  2. Look at the south-facing wall to find the first sequence.
More purple sigils but theres a repeat which makes it impossible Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Unlock the northeast region of the Abbey grounds using the second Word of Power.
  2. Find the second sigil sequence inside of Agatha’s cottage.
EVEN MORE Purple sigils for a puzzle but at least theres no repeat Graphic: Johnny Yu for Polygon | Source Images: Firaxis Games/2K Games
  1. Use the third Word of Power to uncover Lilith’s Garden in the northwest region of the Abbey grounds.
  2. Use the fourth Word of Power to destroy the wall inside of the greenhouse.
  3. Descend the ladder to find the third sequence on the opposite wall.

After finding each sequence, return to the Standing Stones and input the codes to receive three legendary chests.

