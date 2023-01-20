How to change classes in Fire Emblem Engage

Barring the character-specific classes, every character can become any class in Fire Emblem Engage. You can turn your mages into knights, healers into archers, and even tanks into wyvern riders. If your army is missing a crucial piece, you can transform any character into the perfect fit in a single visit to the Somniel, your base of operations. Read on to find out how to change your character’s classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
What are the prerequisites to changing classes in Fire Emblem Engage?
To change classes in Fire Emblem Engage, you’re required to hit three prerequisites: required level, required weapon proficiency, and proper seals.
Required level
Your character must be at an appropriate level to change classes. For base classes, you can change at any point — as long as you meet the other requirements. For advanced classes, you must be at least level 10 in the required base class. For example, to become a Swordmaster, you must be a Sword Fighter at level 10 or higher. After promoting to an advanced class, you can switch to any advanced class if you meet the requirements.
If the character started out as a special class, such as Yunaka as a thief, they can switch to any base class at any point, but they must reach level 21 before being able to switch to an advanced class.
Required weapon proficiency
To become a class, you must learn how to use the specialty weapon of that class. Some classes require you to be proficient in one weapon while others require multiple weapons. For example, to become a Berserker, you’ll only need proficiency in axes, while to become a High Priest, you need profiency in magic, staves, and martial arts.
To gain weapon proficiency, you need to raise the bond between you and the appropriate Emblem at the cost of bond fragments, a resource gained by completing a variety of tasks and socializing with allies. For example, once the bond between you and Celica reaches level eight, you’ll receive magic proficiency. Check what proficiencies you can gain from your Emblems in the Ring Reference section of the Reference menu while at the Somniel.
Master seals and Second seals
Lastly, you need the proper seal to change classes. To upgrade from a base class to an advanced class, you need a Master seal, which can be gained through battle or purchased at the Item Shop at the Plaza. To switch between an advanced class to a different advanced class or a base class to a different base class, you need a Second seal, which is also gained through battle or purchased at the Item Shop. To change classes as a special class, you need a Second seal.
How do you change classes in Fire Emblem Engage?
When you have met all of the prerequisites to change classes, return to the Somniel and open your inventory. Click on your character and select the “Change Class” option. Scroll through the class options until you find your desired class, and proceed with the transformation. You’ll only be asked once, so make sure that you’ve selected the right class!
All class requirements in Fire Emblem Engage
Below we list the requirements for all of the playable classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
All Class Requirements
|Class
|Required Level
|Required Weapon Proficiency
|Class Type
|Class
|Required Level
|Required Weapon Proficiency
|Class Type
|Archer
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Bow
|Base
|Axe Armor
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Axe
|Base
|Axe Cavalier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Axe
|Base
|Axe Fighter
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Axe
|Base
|Axe Flier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Axe
|Base
|Berserker
|Axe Fighter Lvl 10
|Axe
|Advanced
|Bow Knight (Axe)
|Archer Lvl 10
|Axe/Bow
|Advanced
|Bow Knight (Lance)
|Archer Lvl 10
|Lance/Bow
|Advanced
|Bow Knight (Sword)
|Archer Lvl 10
|Sword/Bow
|Advanced
|General (Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Axe
|Advanced
|General (Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Lance
|Advanced
|General (Sword)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Sword
|Advanced
|Great Knight (Lance/Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Lance/Axe
|Advanced
|Great Knight (Sword/Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Sword/Axe
|Advanced
|Great Knight (Sword/Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10
|Sword/Lance
|Advanced
|Griffin Knight (Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Axe/Staff
|Advanced
|Griffin Knight (Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Lance/Staff
|Advanced
|Griffin Knight (Sword)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Sword/Staff
|Advanced
|Halberdier
|Lance Fighter Lvl 10
|Lance
|Advanced
|Hero (Axe)
|Sword Fighter Lvl 10
|Sword/Axe
|Advanced
|Hero (Lance)
|Sword Fighter Lvl 10
|Sword/Lance
|Advanced
|High Priest
|Martial Monk Lvl 10
|Tome/Staff/Arts
|Advanced
|Lance Armor
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Lance
|Base
|Lance Cavalier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Lance
|Base
|Lance Fighter
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Lance
|Base
|Lance Flier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Lance
|Base
|Mage
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Tome
|Base
|Mage Knight (Axe)
|Mage Lvl 10
|Axe/Tome
|Advanced
|Mage Knight (Lance)
|Mage Lvl 10
|Lance/Tome
|Advanced
|Mage Knight (Sword)
|Mage Lvl 10
|Sword/Tome
|Advanced
|Martial Master
|Martial Monk Lvl 10
|Staff/Arts
|Advanced
|Martial Monk
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Staff/Arts
|Base
|Paladin (Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Axe
|Advanced
|Paladin (Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Lance
|Advanced
|Paladin (Sword)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Sword
|Advanced
|Royal Knight
|Lance Fighter Lvl 10
|Lance/Staff
|Advanced
|Sage
|Mage Lvl 10
|Tome/Staff
|Advanced
|Sniper
|Archer Lvl 10
|Bow
|Advanced
|Sword Armor
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Sword
|Base
|Sword Cavalier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Sword
|Base
|Sword Fighter
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Sword
|Base
|Sword Flier
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Sword
|Base
|Swordmaster
|Sword Fighter Lvl 10
|Sword
|Advanced
|Thief
|Base Class Lvl 1
|Knife
|Special
|Warrior
|Axe Fighter Lvl 10
|Axe/Bow
|Advanced
|Wolf Knight (Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Axe/Knife
|Advanced
|Wolf Knight (Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Lance/Knife
|Advanced
|Wolf Knight (Sword)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10
|Sword/Knife
|Advanced
|Wyvern Knight (Lance/Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Lance/Axe
|Advanced
|Wyvern Knight (Sword/Axe)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Sword/Axe
|Advanced
|Wyvern Knight (Sword/Lance)
|Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10
|Sword/Lance
|Advanced
All exclusive class requirements in Fire Emblem Engage
Below we list the requirements for all of the character specific classes in Fire Emblem Engage, in order of when these members join your party. Beware of possibile spoilers in the table below!
All Exclusive Class Requirements
|Class
|Required Class Level
|Required Weapon Proficiency
|Class
|Required Class Level
|Required Weapon Proficiency
|Dragon Child
|Alear exclusive
|Sword
|Divine Dragon
|Dragon Child Lvl 10
|Sword/Arts
|Noble (Alfred)
|Alfred exclusive
|Lance
|Avenir
|Noble Lvl 10
|Lance/Sword
|Noble (Céline)
|Céline exclusive
|Tome/Sword
|Vidame
|Noble Lvl 10
|Tome/Sword/Staff
|Lord (Diamant)
|Diamant exclusive
|Sword
|Successeur
|Lord Lvl 10
|Sword/Axe
|Lord (Alcryst)
|Alcryst exclusive
|Bow
|Tireur d'elite
|Lord Lvl 10
|Bow
|Wing Tamer
|Ivy and Hortensia exclusive
|Tome/Staff
|Lindwurm
|Wing Tamer Lvl 10
|Tome/Staff
|Sleipnir Rider
|Wing Tamer Lvl 10
|Tome/Staff
|Sentinel (Timerra)
|Timerra exclusive
|Lance
|Picket
|Sentinel Lvl 10
|Lance
|Sentinel (Fogado)
|Fogado exclusive
|Bow
|Cupido
|Sentinel Lvl 10
|Bow/Sword
|Dancer
|Seadall exclusive
|Arts
