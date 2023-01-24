How long is Fire Emblem Engage?

The turn-based, tactical game Fire Emblem Engage can be a lengthy game depending on your chosen difficulty level, mode (casual or classic), and playstyle. You might be able to speedrun through on normal difficulty, while harder difficulties will force you to be more methodical and strategic. Classic players might play a little more reserved to prevent their characters from dying, while casual players might be more aggressive. There are also many side chapters and battles you can participate in to extend the time you spend with Fire Emblem Engage.

There are a total of 26 story chapters in Fire Emblem Engage, and each chapter’s length can vary from 10 minutes to over an hour depending on your playstyle. Polygon staff has found that the playtime for all of Fire Emblem Engage can be anywhere from 30 hours to 50 hours long. This depends on if you complete side content such as skirmishes, paralogues, and trials.

Read on to see the full Fire Emblem Engage chapter list and their titles. Although the chapter titles don’t explicitly say everything that takes place, their titles can still imply some of the events of that chapter. Consider yourself warned!

Fire Emblem Engage Chapter List