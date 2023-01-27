 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to find the Peng treasure in Dead Space

There’s always Peng!

By Michael McWhertor
Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke retrieving the Peng treasure from a locker. Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts via Polygon

As players work their way through the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space remake, they’re going to see one name pop up a lot: Peng. In posters, on stickers, and in graffiti, it seems this Peng’s all anyone’s ever talking about. So sick and tired of hearing about how brilliant that Peng is. Overrated! While I can’t tell you who or what Peng is, I can tell you how to find the Peng treasure hidden in the Dead Space remake to unlock the “There’s Always Peng!” trophy/achievement.

The good news is for players who have started playing Dead Space but haven’t found this game’s Peng treasure (there’s one in every installment of Dead Space) yet is that it’s a very late-game discovery, and it’s relatively easy to acquire. It’s right on the critical path.

Peng treasure location

The Peng treasure can be found in Chapter 11, “Alternate Solutions,” when Isaac is tasked with moving the Marker which requires him to engage the cargo crane. After entering the Cargo Bay in Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control, take the cargo lift down one floor. (You’ll pass through this area much earlier, but it’s before you pick up the Kinesis Module, so you can’t get to the locker.)

Dead Space Isaac in a room full of crates looking at a locker with Peng stickers on it. There’s a Peng poster on the wall.
Look for the locker covered in Peng stickers.
Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts via Polygon

You’ll need to kill an Exploder Necromorph first, but immediately to Isaac’s left will be a small cluster of lockers partially obscured by a couple kinesis crates and a corpse. The Peng treasure is inside one the leftmost locker. It’s pretty easy to spot since there at least five Peng stickers stuck to it.

Here’s its location on the map:

Dead Space RIG HUD showing the map location of the locker.
The map location of the locker with the Peng treasure inside.
Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts via Polygon

What does the Peng treasure do? Nothing. But like the collectible semiconductors, you can sell it at one of the USG Ishimura’s store kiosks, netting you a cool 30,000 credits. The real treasure is crossing this particular collectible off your to-do (and Achievements or Trophies) list.

