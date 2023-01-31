 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find the Tissue Sample in the Dead Space remake

Start the ‘Premeditated Malpractice’ side mission

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Dead Space remake Isaac in the Main Lab approaching the DNA Scanner. Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts via Polygon

The Dead Space remake adds new side missions to Isaac’s time on the USG Ishimura. These are small(ish) trips through the ship to round out the narrative and world-building. One side mission, “Premeditated Malpractice,” might be a little confusing: Found during Chapter 5, “Lethal Devotion,” you can stumble on the steps out of order.

Our Dead Space remake “Premeditated Malpractice” guide will walk you through finding the Tissue Sample and the DNA Scanner to complete this side mission.

Tissue Sample Needed

What makes this side mission confusing is that you can find the DNA Scanner in the Main Lab of Medical (on your way to collect the liquid nitrogen while fleeing the Hunter necromorph) before you find the sample it needs. The DNA Scanner will just say “Tissue Sample Needed.”

To find the Tissue Sample, you just have to play a little further.

Collect the Tissue Sample from the Hunter

In Cryogenics, you’ll finally fight and defeat Dr. Mercer’s Hunter by Stasis-ing it in the central cryo chamber and activating the controls in the adjoining Cryogenics Control Room. Once it’s dead — and after a quick call with Daniels — you’ll be free to loot the room(s).

Dead Space Isaac collecting the Tissue Sample after defeating the Hunter necromorph in Cryogenics.
Collect the Tissue Sample after defeating the Hunter in Cryogenics.
Image: Motive Studio/Electronic Arts via Polygon

In the cryo chamber, all that’s left of the Hunter is a Tissue Sample. Pick that up to start the “Premeditated Malpractice” side mission. Open the RIG menu and tab over to Missions. On the right, select the Scan Tissue Sample objective under Premeditated Malpractice and choose Track Objective.

Scan the Tissue Sample at the DNA Scanner

Now, your locator will lead you back to the Main Lab area of Medical and to the DNA Scanner. You’ll have to handle a few necromorphs on the way there.

Scanning the Tissue Sample there will unlock the next steps in the side mission that take you to the Bridge and finally to Hydroponics — where you’ll pick up the Prototype Stasis Module upgrade that adds damage to your Stasis ability.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What is it about strawberries in the postapocalypse?

By Matt Patches
/ new

The Sims’ next game, ‘Project Rene,’ shows off what’s coming next

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The Sims 4’s new patch adds hearing aids, binders, and more inclusive options

By Cass Marshall
/ new

GoldenEye 007 ‘Surface 2’ mission walkthrough

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Releasing Batgirl would have hurt DC universe, says new DC Studios head

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Overwatch 2’s next battle pass will reward in-game currency — with a catch

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon