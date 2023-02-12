 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does Apex Legends’ new season launch?

Season 16 will finally add team deathmatch to Apex Legends

By Jeffrey Parkin
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry heros running at the camera Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Apex Legends season 16, called “Revelry,” brings some big changes to the popular live-service shooter. It’s also a celebration — a revelry, if you will — of the game’s fourth anniversary.

What time does Apex Legends season 16 launch?

Apex Legends season 16 launches on February 14, 2023 — happy Valentine’s Day! There’s no official release time yet, but previous seasons have launched at 10 a.m. PT in the U.S., so we can expect a similar timeframe for Revelry. This means the season will likely roll out in these time zones:

  • 10 a.m PST for the west coast of North America
  • 1 p.m. EST for the east coast of North America
  • 6 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • 7 p.m. CET for Paris
  • 3 a.m. JST on February 15 for Tokyo

What’s new in Apex Legends season 16?

While Season 16 does not add a new hero — a first for Apex Legends — it does add the first new weapon in a while, with the Nemesis energy assault rifle. Revelry also brings a retooled class system to help players balance out their fireteams, along with class perks for each. For Season 16, the Arena game mode is getting sunset, but it adds a new 6-vs-6 Team Deathmatch option — and will let you create playlists (mixtapes) of matches. There’s even a new set of Orientation Matches to help onboard new players.

The new season rebalances a lot of the game and adds some exciting new tweaks to the experience. You can read about it in Polygon’s preview here.

