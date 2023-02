Theatrhythm Final Bar Line complete track list

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the most expansive Final Fantasy music game to date, as it totes a ton of songs from various Final Fantasy games, arrangement albums, and other media.

There are 385 songs in the standard edition of Final Bar Line, but you’ll need the digital deluxe version to play an additional 27 songs. There’s also planned DLC in the form of season passes, though not all of the songs that’ll be included have been announced.

There are three season passes, each with song packs from various other Square Enix games, like The World Ends With You and Romancing SaGa. The packs can also be purchased separately without buying the pass. A season pass is $14.99, while each song pack is around $3-6, depending on how many songs are in the pack. A new song pack will be released every few weeks following Final Bar Line’s launch up through Nov. 2023. They’re as follows:

SaGa Pack: Feb. 16

Feb. 16 Live A Live Pack: March 1

March 1 The World Ends with You Pack: March 15

March 15 NieR Pack: March 29

March 29 SaGa Pack Vol. 2: April 12

April 12 NieR Pack Vol. 2: April 26

April 26 Chrono Pack: May 17

May 17 Chrono Pack Vol. 2: June 7

June 7 Mana Pack: June 28

June 28 Octopath Traveler Pack: July 19

July 19 Saga Pack Vol. 3: Aug. 9

Aug. 9 Mana Pack Vol. 2: Aug. 30

Aug. 30 Xenogears Pack: Sept. 20

Sept. 20 TBA Pack: Oct. 11

Oct. 11 TBA Pack 2: Nov. 1

Below, we list out every song in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, as well as the games that they’re from, so you can quickly find what you’re looking for. We also include whether or not you’ll need the digital deluxe edition to play these songs, or if they’re included in a season pass. The regular digital deluxe edition comes with the Season Pass Vol. 1 and the premium digital deluxe edition comes with all three season passes.