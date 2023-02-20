Where to find every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

In Like a Dragon: Ishin!, substories are everywhere, slowly appearing as you progress through the main story. That said, since Ishin! follows the series’ older structure for substories: You’ll have to manually find these substories, as opposed to seeing them on the map directly after starting a new chapter, for example.

This guide covers where to find all substories in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, as well as the rewards, objectives, and — in the instances where the game asks you to respond to specific questions — answers for each.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Substories List

There are 72 substories in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, which reward anything from Virtue and character bonds to equipment and crafting items. The list below is in still progress (we’ll add the missing four when we’ve found them), but there’s plenty for you to get started, covering the first ten chapters of the story.

Substory 1: Nichibuza’s Newest Fan

Chapter: 3

Location: Found in Kawaramachi, the first time you pass the entrance to the dance school Nichibuza.

Rewards: 250 Virtue, as well as a bond with the owner (after you dance again)

Task: It serves as a tutorial for the dancing minigame… after a fight, that is.

Substory 2: Deceitful Deity

Chapter: 3

Location: Karasuma Street, you’re tasked to look for a con artist who might be around Shijo Street, located south.

Rewards: 300 Virtue

Task: You’ll see an old lady with a dialogue prompt standing in front of Kamatora. She mentions that she’s just received a blessing, and tells you that the supposed deity ran off towards Teramachi, located east of your current location. He’s found in the western alleyway of Teramachi, as you head down from East Shijo Street.

Substory 3: Who’s entertaining who?

Chapter: 3

Location: Found in Rakugai, as you’re heading down through Teramachi towards Sannocho. There’s a woman with the dialogue prompt in the corner south of Ebisu Pawn Rakunai. If she doesn’t appear, make sure to complete Substory 1, as well as play the dancing minigame once.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Ancient Amulet

Task: She tasks you to head over to Watami, an izakaya in West Shijo Street. Get ready for a karaoke session (hell yeah). Then, you’ll have to give feedback on quite a peculiar drawing.

What about it spoke to you?

The delicate lines of color

It was bold and virile - Correct answer

Somehow it’s just amazing

Now, time for a Buyo session, and some more feedback afterward.

What is it you find amazing?

It’s bold, yet elegant - Correct answer

It’s crude, yet strong

It’s simply awe-inspiring

Substory 4: I’ll miss you, Miho

Chapter: 3

Location: Found while moving across the Kawaramachi street that is to the left of Nichibuza, heading north.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Rainbow Fabric

Task: After receiving the favor from the kid, head towards the Ginryu Dojo on the western side of the map. Then, move north to the shrine in the upper corner. You’ll have to give some answers, too.

What Miho-chan meant

Thank you for your friendship

Thank you for being born

Thank you for caring about her - Correct answer

Why’d Miho-chan wait to tell me

It went without saying

It’s not that big of a deal

You’re important to her - Correct answer

Head over to Kawaramachi again where you first met them. A rather simple chase sequence will ensue — just make sure to dodge any nearby NPCs. After you’ve captured the palanquin, you’ll be set.

Substory 5: Talkin’ Tosa

Chapter: 4

Location: Found in Kawaramachi, Rakunai, in the top right corner of Nichibuza if you’re looking at the map. There’s a man standing in the corner asking for someone from Tosa.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Fine Silk Fabric, Platinum Chunk, Phoenix Feather.

Task: You’re going to be helping with some translations during multiple visits.

What’s “been a spell” mean?

It’s been a while - Correct answer

You’re late to the game

A lot of men want me

First of all, what’s “this’n’s” supposed to mean?

Ow

I - Correct answer

The kimono

And last, we’ve got this “all y’are boyo” bit… any guesses?

She means “you” - Correct answer

She’s calling you a little boy

She means “everything”

Spend some time elsewhere and come back to continue. Another letter, which begins like this:

“Religiously, that?” Any thoughts?

She means “are you steadfast?”

She means “is that every day?” - Correct answer

She means “are you religious?”

“The tremlin’ takes me,” what do you think she’s trying to say?

Her heart aches - Correct answer

She’s moving place to place

She’s at peace

“Meet in a twinklin’.” What’s that supposed to mean?

Meet with a clean slate

Meet for only a moment

Meet soon - Correct answer

There’s still one more letter to go, so go kill some time. Then, more translations!

“Even if I’m to shamble about and bust me bum.” What does that mean?

Bend my butt

Stumble and fall - Correct answer

Wear a chonmage

“Men who won’t take the plunge.” She must mean…

Cowardly men - Correct answer

Portly men

Dehydrated men

Yes, exactly, just what does she want me to say?

Tell her she’s sexy

Tell her if you’re ever on fire

Tell her how you feel - Correct answer

Once more, go ahead and kill some time elsewhere. The last bit left is to talk to him and get your final rewards.

Substory 6: The Mochi Mystery

Chapter: 3

Location: Rakunai, Shinmeicho, northeast of Kurogane Smithing.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Godslayer’s Talisman

Task: Help to solve the mystery by hearing everyone’s story and lining up the facts — the answer is Higashihara and Minamino

Higashihara : Kitajima, saw him with his hands on the thing.

: Kitajima, saw him with his hands on the thing. Nishiyama : Only Higashihara and Minamino had the keys to the snack room.

: Only Higashihara and Minamino had the keys to the snack room. Nakagawa : Saw Minamino with mochi filling on his mouth. Also, I was with Nishiyama the whole time, so he’s clean.

: Saw Minamino with mochi filling on his mouth. Also, I was with Nishiyama the whole time, so he’s clean. Minamino : It had to have been Nishiyama, his kimono had daifuku powder on it.

: It had to have been Nishiyama, his kimono had daifuku powder on it. Kitajima: Either Nakagawa or Minamino is guilty, but not both.

Substory 7: Ee Ja Nai for Justice

Chapter: 3

Location: In South Katasuma Street, as you’re heading towards the western side of Shinmeicho.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Tranquil Towel

Task: A fairly straightforward affair.

Substory 8: The Unwilling Courier

Chapter: 5

Location: Head over to the Rakunai bridge that leads east. You’ll bump into a courier - after a brief chat, you can agree to deliver the letters for him.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Gold Seal

Task: Then, you’ll have a countdown to deliver all of them. The delivery order is indistinct, just make sure to not overuse the sprint so Ryoma doesn’t need to stop to catch his breath and lose time as result.

Substory 9: Enter the Black Panther Couriers

Chapter: 5

Location: Return to the same spot from The Unwilling Courier.

Rewards: 300 Virtue

Task: You’ll have to compete against someone from a strange group, delivering 10 letters before he does. If you need some help, remember that there’s a sprint upgrade in exchange for Virtue at altars.

Substory 10: The Panthers’ Leading Man

Chapter: 5

Location: You can start this substory on Teramachi Street, Rakunai, right next to Sushi Zanmai.

Rewards: 340 Virtue

Task: Talk to the boys there, and get ready to deliver 12 letters.

Substory 11: Global Fraud

Chapter: 3

Location: On the western street of Teramachi in Rakunai.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, European Fabric

Task: Help a teacher with some geography questions — answers are below!

This small island nation is…

Japan - Correct answer

Britain

That country is…

Britain

The Great Qing - Correct answer

The United States of America

What are you waiting for, Saito-sensei? Tell us where it is

Country 1

Country 2

Country 3

Country 4 - Correct answer

Substory 12: The Hungry Sumo Wrestler

Chapter: 5

Location: In Rakunai, you’ll find a sumo in distress on South Teramachi street, which is southeast of Don Quijote. If you don’t see this yet, try progressing through the main story until after you’ve met Yamazaki.

Rewards: 150 Virtue and a new bond

Task: Give him any food you have on you.

Substory 13: The Love-Starved Husband

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: You can find this substory by heading down to the riverbank from East Shijo Street, right before the bridge, down to Teramachi. There’s a man looking at the river.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a new bond

Task: For this, you’ll have to create a meal in Another Life. Any recipe will work. Then, return to the spot and sit down to eat.

Substory 14: The Oblivious Woman

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: As you’re walking down Karasuma Street in Rakunai, right before stumbling upon Teramachi Street, a woman will ask you if you’ve seen her purse.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, Vitality Pill, as well as a new bond

Task: After a chat, you can offer her vegetables from your inventory.

Substory 15: The Injured Grandma

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: In Teramachi, Rakugai, there’s an injured old lady next to the riverbank. The easier way to get to her is head over to the Sannocho bridge that leads to the eastern side of the map, and then head down to the riverbank facing north.

Rewards: 150 Virtue as well as a new bond

Task: This one is just a brief cutscene and chat.

Substory 16: The Barking Dog

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: As you’re walking down Tearamachi in Rakunai, heading down from East Shijo Street, around the corner of Ebisu Pawn Rakunai, a cutscene featuring a barking dog will automatically play.

Rewards: 150 Virtue as well as a new bond

Task: The dog asks for a bone. If you don’t have one, you can purchase them in Rakunai’s Pawn Shop. If it’s not there, try the shops around Fushimi’s shopping district. I found one as loot, too, so you never know.

Substory 17: The Lucky Cat

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: In Karasuma Street, over at Rakunai, you’ll find a man bowing to a cat in the top corner, adjacent to the Ginryu Dojo. Talk to him to kickstart the substory.

Rewards: 150 Virtue as well as a new bond

Task: You’ll have to offer the cat 1,000 mon. The cat will bring you a Whitebait. Ryoma will offer it back, and the substory will end afterward.

Substory 18: The Reclusive Son

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: In Rakugai, head over to East Umekojicho, and head west of the Scarecrow Chateau, following the street that leads to Unyuan. There are two people arguing on the northern side of its location on the map.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Iron Gauntlets, Rainbow Shard

Task: Talk to the mother when you’re ready, and then agree to speak to her son. Some options will appear:

How should I start this off…?

What are you up to? - Correct answer

You got any buddies?

What are your passions in life?

But what exactly would work best for him, I wonder…?

Make a personal connection - Correct answer

Remind him of his future

Punch him in the face (lol)

I need to figure out how to really push this guy into changing…

Drag him out of his room

Appeal to his conscience

Boost his self-confidence - Correct answer

After a few cutscenes, you’ll end up in a fight. Wrap that up and you’ll be all set.

Substory 19: Palanquin Paladin

Chapter: 6

Location: Found in Rakugai, Umekojicho, southwest of the Chicken Racing place, and before you take the street heading down to South Umekojicho.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Crimson Bead

Task: Watch out for the enemies who use spears. You don’t need to take down every one of them, and eventually, the previous groups will be moving slower in the back. Just beware, as some of them might rush towards the Palanquin. Once you’re done, one last fight awaits.

Substory 20: Can I Quote You on That?

Chapter: 7

Location: This substory becomes available after going to the barracks once and getting the special assignment following the main story in Chapter 7. After that, head over to East Umekojicho and keep moving towards Shinmeicho, where a cutscene will play out. Someone will ask for help, and after a fight, he will propose an interview at the barracks. Head there whenever you’re ready.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, and Eye of the Dragon (most ethical journalists would not endorse giving gifts to the subjects of interviews)

Task: You’ll find the reporter on the right side of the entrance. Time for an interview.

What does killing a man mean to you?

I think of it as tough love

It’s my favorite thing to do!

It’s my duty, nothing more — Correct answer

Do you have a message for any loyalist shishi out there who want to cause problems for the Bakufu?

May the best man win

Better have a will ready

Go home and be family men — Correct answer

What’s your type when it comes to the ladies?

Someone I get along with — Correct answer

Someone with a great body

Someone sharp and skilled

As Captain of the Third Division, what does the Shinsengumi mean to you?

It’s a path for true strength — Correct answer

It’s a paradise for men

It’s a place for true warriors

What should the common folk do if we run into the Shinsengumi?

Maintain your innocence — Correct Answer

Play dead

Resistance is futile

All set.

Substory 21: Sonno Joui

Chapter: 3

Location: Rakugai, in the alleyway between the Rakugai Arms Dealer and Creepy Bar.

Rewards: 350 Virtue

Task: After the first meet-up, the character can be found in Sannocho later on, close to the bridge that leads to Mukurogai. Lastly, head over to the second floor of Mukurogai, and move all the way to the other side to find the man standing on his own looking at the wall. Prepare for a final fight.

Substory 22: Ee Ja Not Ka

Chapter: 3

Location: East Umekojicho, close to the shrine on the eastern street path.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Vermilion Fabric

Task: This is a fairly straightforward one.

Substory 23: Bluffin’ Up the Wrong Alley

Chapter: 6

Location: Found in Rakugai, Sannocho, right in front of the Gambling Den.

Rewards: 350 Virtue

Task: It’s time to intimidate the group with the help of a friend. Leave the area for a while until the icon appears on the map again, and then talk to the guy once more. Time to trek over to Mukurogai. Talk to the person close to the Rakugai entrance within Mukurogai. Prepare for another fight, as well as some very Yakuza events afterward.

Substory 24: The Panthers’ Playmaker

Chapter: 5

Location: You can start this after you’ve completed “The Panthers’ Leading Man.” Head over to your Another Life house to receive a letter from a mysterious woman. Then, head over to the southern bridge in Rakugai.

Rewards: 360 Virtue

Task: Time to deliver 12 letters once more.

Substory 25: The Sword Nut

Chapter: 3

Location: Sannocho, southwest down the pathways from the Gambling Den.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as the Sword Nut bond

Task: Brief talk with the character.

Substory 26: The Battered Defender

Chapter: 5

Location: As you’re heading to Rakugai taking South Umekojicho from North Fushimi Ichibangai, you’ll see a guy standing on the corner.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a new bond

Task: Talk to him to witness… a performance. Give him some medicine, like a Vitality Pill.

Substory 27: The Mysterious Merchant

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: Head over to Rakugai, West Umekojicho, close to where the well is, or southwest of the Arms Dealer. Get close to a booth of sorts on the left side of the street to talk to a man on the other side.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, 2 ryo, as well as a new bond

Task: He’s going to ask for 10 tomatoes, which you can farm and then harvest through Another Life. If you haven’t yet, purchase the Green Thumb: Tomatoes upgrade in a shrine using 1,000 Virtue. Then go ahead and plant them.

Substory 28: The Hungry Cat

Chapter: 4

Location: There’s a cat in East Umekojicho, Rakugai, in the street to the right of Unyuan if you’re looking at the map.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a new bond

Task: Give the cat any fish you have, either caught or bought from a store.

Substory 29: The Bad Side of Town

Chapter: 4

Location: Mukurogai, during your next visit after the main story takes you there.

Rewards: 250 Virtue

Task: Take the left path after the ferry and the substory will start automatically with a cutscene. A group of bandits will (unsuccessfully) try to rob Ryoma.

Substory 30: Brawler for Hire

You need to complete the “Ee Ja Nai Ka” substory before you can access this one.

Chapter: 4

Location: On Mukurogai’s first floor, you’ll come across a brawler standing southwest of Paradise, right before turning the corner from the middle street.

Rewards: 300 Virtue

Task: You’ll see a familiar face from the “Ee Ja Nai Ka” substory, and he’s got a bounty on you. Get ready for a fight.

Substory 31: Brawler Incarnate

Chapter: 6

Location: Remember the fighter from “Brawler for Hire?” Head over to the same spot in Mukurogai to confront a tougher version of him.

Rewards: 350 Virtue

Task: Fight!

Substory 32: Brawler Enlightened

Chapter: 10

Location: Return to Mukurogai to the usual spot to find the brawler once more.

Rewards: 400 Virtue, Berserker Charm

Task: My, oh my, has he changed. Anyway. Kick his ass whenever you’re ready. So long, brawling man.

Substory 33: Night of the Living Rumor

Chapter: 7

Location: Head over to Mukurogai, and traverse the area towards east. As you’re about to get to the riverbank, you’ll see two men talking about a mysterious entity who only shows up at night. If it’s currently nighttime in your game, come back later during the day for the substory to appear.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Nishikigoi Amulet

Task: Then, return at night. Head over to the same spot and… get ready for a fight.

Substory 34: The Servile Beggar

Chapter: 4

Location: Talk to a Beggar on the first floor of Mukurogai, who’s sitting in the corner diagonally to the door that goes to Rakugai, northeast of the Arms Dealer.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a bond with the character.

Task: Give him any food item you have.

Substory 35: The Thrash Dealer

Chapter: 4

Location: On the first floor of Mukurogai, head all the way north towards the closed door that leads to Rakugai to find a bald man on the left side. Talk to him to kickstart the substory.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a bond with the character.

Task: He will ask for anything “unnecessary” — part ways with something you don’t really care about or that you at least can get back again fairly quickly. I gave him a Sober Capsule, because I like for Ryoma to embrace his hangover.

Substory 36: The Injured Dog

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: In the first floor of Mukurogai, you’ll see an injured dog on the top street, right at the center of the map and at the northern end of the path in the middle of the town, to the left of Paradise.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a bond with the character.

Task: Hand over a Vitality Pill or any other healing item to help the poor thing.

Substory 37: Death of the Author

Chapter: 2

Location: Found inside Teradaya inn, first floor up the stairs, take the right path and go all the way around the corridor.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Broken Compass, Fine Silk Fabric, Charming Doll

Task: You have to help an author by responding to a few questions, leaving for a while, and then returning later to continue.

First visit

A cat might be funny

How about a literal underdog? - Correct answer

What’s lowlier than a pig?

Second visit

The Great Gallivanting Disaster?

Botch-chan!

He should be an animal too - Correct answer

Third visit

Heart

Cleavage - Correct answer

Animal Barn

Substory 38: Coming soon...

Substory 39: A Clean Streak

Chapter: 4

Location: Found in Fushimi, as you’re walking past the bathhouse.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, Crystal

Task: After a nice bath, Ryoma finds out someone has stolen his clothes. Once the ensuing cutscene ends, prepare for a chase. Then, make a run for it to the bathhouse again. Turning around the first corner available will most likely do the trick and leave you out of the spotlight.

Substory 40: A Man and his Sack

Chapter: 4

Location: Found in Yashikimachi, Fushimi, north of the shrine and west of the General Goods store.

Rewards: 300 Virtue

Task: You’ll notice a line forming. Approach it and press the Look button prompt. Ah, they’re sold out for the day. Spend some time elsewhere and come back again.

Round 2. Aaaand they’re sold out again. Time to kill some time with something else for a bit.

Third time’s the charm. You finally got the ina- wait, that guy next in line stole them from you. Time to chase him. The ending to this substory is bittersweet, but hey, you did a good deed at least.

Substory 41: All in the Hips

Chapter: 4

Location: Umai Udon, the food joint in Fushimi placed to the right of Ebisu Pawn Fushimi on the map.

Rewards: 250 Virtue, as well as 10% of the sales made during the minigame

Task: Eat there once to create a bond with the chef, and then talk to the shop owner again to start the substory. You’ll have to play a minigame in which you need to memorize the button pattern. If it gets overwhelming, go for the Recommended button prompt to unify all orders to the same button for one round. Keep in mind that you don’t need to hit 3 ryo as requested in order to pass the substory.

Substory 42: Invasion of the Black Ships?

Chapter: 7

Location: Head over to South Fushimi Ichibangai to find two men talking about an alleged invasion.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Precise Machinery

Task: Exit the area for a bit and return to find a group of people causing a commotion — someone’s in need of a pick-me-up. Talk to one of the guys standing behind you, who will recommend you give the person some sake.

That didn’t work. Talk to the woman who’s on the left side of the street, heading north from where the man feeling seasick is. Approach the team and help him sweat it out… with a fight.

That, unsurprisingly, didn’t work either. Head towards Shinmachi to find an old man who’s looking at the situation from there. After a brief chat, he will recommend getting umeboshi - you can purchase it at the Ichikura General Goods store up in Fushimi Ichibangai.

That finally worked! Get ready for a fight. You know how it is.

Substory 43: It’s A Long Story

Chapter: 2

Location: Fushimi, located in South Kashikimachi, above the Wood Cutter

Rewards: 300 Virtue and Gold Sea

Task: You’ll have to memorize and respond a few questions — you can find the answers below.

How about you name just one of the food I said I started liking once I was grown up. That easy enough for you? Bamboo Shoots

My old friend, Kotaro-chan, where did we reunite? Outside a tea shop

Do you remember my name? Sakiko

Substory 44: It’s A Long Story: The Final Chapter

Chapter: 2

Location: Same as Substory 43

Rewards: Virtue and Mechanical Parts

Task: It showed up automatically for me after finishing Substory 43 — same thing, answer the questions.

Then, what order did I list the three colors of the dango at the Otake Tea Parlor? Red, white, and green

All right then… how about this? Uji Tea Parlor’s specialty, the one that’s saved hundreds of lives in Kyo. What is it? Amazake

What was the name of my favorite mascot girl in Uji Tea Parlor? Sumire

Substory 45: It’s a Long Story: Epilogue

Chapter: 2

Location: Same as Substory 43

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Golden Medicine Case

Task: You have to manually talk to the NPC after completing Substory 44; it won’t show up on the map. If she’s not there, spend some time elsewhere first.

Okay, first question! Do you remember what I’d been sneaking out to talk to every night? A scarecrow

Okay, next question. This one’ll be tougher! Do you remember Kotaro-chan’s favorite food? Pickled daikon

All right, last question. What did I catch when I tried fishing? A tuna

Substory 46: Scented Water

Chapter: 4

Location: Head over to Shinmachi in Fushimi, right next to the ferryman who takes you to Mukurogai, to find a lady on the left. Propose to go on her behalf for the substory to begin. You won’t automatically go to Mukurogai, though, and instead, you need to manually take the ferry.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, as well as the 3 ryo you don’t get to use

Task: First, you need to head to the second level of the town. From where the ferry left you, take the path to the left and go upstairs. Once there, go all the way around the area, and once your pass that bridge of sorts, a cutscene will automatically play out.

He will mistake you for someone trying to arrest him, so a fight ensues. As per usual. Then, certain events will unfold regarding the perfume, and you’ll have to make a run for it. Keep an eye on the minimap so you don’t get lost in Mukurogai. Don’t worry if he grabs you, just mash the button prompt.

Substory 47: Ee Ja Nai Ka

Chapter: 2

Location: Found in Yashikimachi, in the Main Street with the shops as you head up north.

Rewards: Exquisite Cogwheel

Task: There’s quite the crowd — beat up the troublesome men.

Substory 48: The Way of the Sammerai

Chapter: 6

Location: You can start this substory in Fushimi, Yashikimachi, southwest of the dojo and to the left of the Ebisu Pawn shop. If you don’t see it, make sure the daytime is noon, otherwise the dojo will be closed.

Rewards: 400 Virtue, as well as Tom’s Trooper Card next time you’re near the barracks

Task: It’s time for a few lessons with Tom. Start with a fight, and then spend some time elsewhere until he’s trained some more. Once you see the map icon, go ahead and return to the dojo.

After the second fight, go and kill some time elsewhere. Return to the same spot for a brief cutscene, as well as another fight. Afterwards, head over to the southern end of Fushimi Ichibangai to find Tom again after a cutscene involving an angry samurai and a few children. Prepare for one last encounter.

Substory 49: Last Stand of the Panthers

Chapter: 5

Location: You start this substory outside of Teradaya Inn.

Rewards: 400 Virtue, Great Serpent Skin

Task: Approach the member of the group and get ready to deliver 12 letters for the last time.

Substory 50: The Desperate Fisherman

Chapter: 2

Location: Found in Shinmachi, in the southeastern corner, overlooking the river.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a the Desperate Fisherman bond

Task: Hand over any fish you have in your inventory, either by fishing or by purchasing one in the nearby stores around Fushimi.

Substory 51: The Junk Boy

Chapter: 2

Location: Found in Kuramachi, in between the two large structures on the map that are right above the Teradaya inn

Rewards: 150 Virtue, forms a bond with Junk Boy

Task: As the name implies, the kid asks for “anything,” so he can use it as a toy to play with friends. I gave him some Fresh Well Water, but feel free to try anything else as long as you have something on your inventory.

Substory 52: The Wood Cutter

Chapter: 2

Location: Found in South Yashikimachi, right in the southwestern corner.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, forms a bond with Garrulous Goshi

Task: This is mostly a short minigame, so it won’t take long.

Substory 53: The Frequently Lost Courier

Chapter: 3

Location: First location to the right of Teradaya, near the southeastern corner.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, forms a bond with the character

Task: After the first meeting, spend some time elsewhere, and he will show up in Shinmachi, close to the shrine in the southeastern corner. Talk to him and kill some time again. Return to the same spot — after some deliberation, you’ll be helping him with his deliveries, starting with one in Yashikimachi. But this is optional! The substory itself will end here.

Substory 54: The Patient Dog

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: You’ll find a dog in distress in Yashikimachi, south of the dojo in Fushimi and to the left of the Ebisu Pawn shop.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, forms a bond with the character

Task: Give the dog some food to cheer him up.

Substory 55: The Filthy Cat

You’ll need to unlock Another Life in the main story before starting this substory.

Chapter: 4

Location: Found in South Yashikimachi in Fushimi, in the ports area, there’s a cat with a Look button prompt if you get close.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, forms a bond with the character

Task: This is a fairly straightforward and funny one.

Substory 56: Finders Weepers

Chapter: After meeting Akari, who is in the Rakunai shrine where the priest moved during the main story around Chapter 4. You’ll need to make progress through Another Life and get to at least rank 4 of Haruka’s trust. I also bought the “Shinto Priest’s Exchange, now open!” upgrade in the Altar with 500 Virtue.

Location: Gion, head over to the southerneastern corner of the area, and move toward the shrine in the background (not the one you’d normally interact with!) to find a diary on the floor.

Rewards: 350 Virtue

Task: You’ll have to return here a few times to answer some prompts, found below:

First of all, what do I think about unrequited love? What do I think about it, deep down…?

Unrequited love is a waste

All love is precious - Correct answer

She should just love me

Leave the area and return later. (Manually leaving the area as opposed to grabbing a palanquin worked for me.)

Now that she’s feeling more positive about love, I’ll tell her something else.

Try getting to know him - Correct answer

Try to be more assertive

Try to change things up

Once more prompt for good measure. Return for another prompt.

Well, let me think about it. How to proclaim one’s love…

Better to be simple and direct - Correct answer

Nothing says “love” like a poem

Forget love. Be seductive

Return to the spot one last time to witness a closing cutscene.

Substory 57: Soft and Supple

Chapter: 3

Location: Found in Gion, just slightly north of the brothel Yamabuki.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, 3 ryo

Task: Pick any of the three options of the conversation prompt, the outcome is the same. Then, get ready for a peculiar fight.

Substory 58: The Revolutionary Chef

You first need to create at least one meal in Another Life, in case you haven’t yet.

Chapter: 4

Location: In Gion, you’ll come across a chef who will sniff you close to Asahi. Yeah, you read that right.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a bond with the character

Task: Once you have a meal prepped, give it to him.

Substory 59: The Sexy Madam

Chapter: 4

Location: In Gion, slightly north of Kitchen Aoba in the southern corner of the area, you’ll see a woman next to a tree. Talk to her to start the substory.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, Vitality Pill, as well as a bond with the character

Task: I’m not gonna explain what happens in this one. You’ll see for yourself. Just bring her a cucumber from your farm, or purchase it from a greens store in Fushimi, for example.

Substory 60: It’s What’s on the Inside

Chapter: 5

Location: Head over to Mibu and move to the western side of the area.

Rewards: 400 Virtue, Gion Hood

Task: You’ll be interrupted by a woman’s scream, as well as a particular visitor. Talk to him after the cutscene, and prepare for a trip to Rakunai afterward.

The substory continues on the riverbank between the two bridges. You’ll have to answer a conversation prompt here:

Maybe there’s something I can say to encourage him?

You’re a coward!

Why not go out with me instead?

Have faith in Suzu — Correct answer

Head back to Mibu, once more towards the western side of the area, and prepare for a fight.

Substory 61: Hope Blossoms Again

Content warning: A dog gets killed in this substory. You don’t actually see the act, but it’s sad, and the whole substory revolves around the fact. Proceed with caution.

Chapter: 4

Location: In Mibu, head over to the northern side of the area by taking the path that passes the shrine. You’ll hear a dog barking next to the houses down below. Head there to start the substory.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Double Worship Talisman

Task: After getting some vengeance, you’ll be tasked to find a cherry blossom tree. Coincidentally, there’s one in your Another Life home. Head over there and interact with it. Then, come back and tell the couple the good news. A cutscene will unfold before wrapping up the substory.

Substory 62: A Warlord’s Ambition

Chapter: At any point after you’ve gained access to Another Life.

Location: The substory happens automatically after preparing at least 10 meals (they can be repeated).

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Dragon Whisker

Task: After you’ve prepped at least 10 meals in Another Life, someone will knock on the door and this substory will start. You’ll be charged with cooking a specific meal for somebody. It’s quite an easy minigame, actually. You just need to flip three fishes once sparks appear. The first and third fishes take longer, while sparks for the second show up fairly quickly — just to keep in mind. You should have at least two “Great” results to receive the awards above.

Substory 63: The Boy Who Cried Bear

Chapter: 5

Location: After completing “It’s What’s on the Inside,” head over to the western corner of Mibu to find the Bear Boy.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, Inviting Hat

Task: Talk to him once you’re ready to fight, well, a bear. It can be a tough encounter, but remember that you have fire weapons at your disposal to keep some distance.

Substory 64: Mama Ryoma

Chapter: 4

Location: In Mibu, head east to find three kids chatting. After accepting their request, the substory will begin. If you don’t see this one, complete Hope Blossoms Again first.

Rewards: 350 Virtue

Task: A conversation prompt appears:

Take-out

Vegetables, potatoes, and tofu

Sukiyaki

Pick any of them. Another one appears shortly:

Are you cheating on me?

How was work?

Just keep eating

I went with the second one, but once again, take your pick. After a few conversations, a fight will ensue.

Substory 65: The Amnesiac

Chapter: 4

Location: As you’re progressing through the main story in Chapter 4, you’ll be tasked to go to Kiyomizu Temple. On your way there, as you’re trekking in the long path after the bridge, you’ll find a man on the ground.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, Dead Branch, as well as a bond

Task: Give him a Vitality Pill or any other health item.

Substory 66: The Boy Who Loves Veggies

Chapter: 4

Location: In Mibu, head east to find a kid crying about wanting vegetables. Only in fiction.

Rewards: 150 Virtue, as well as a bond with the kid

Task: Hand him any vegetable you have in your inventory.

Substory 67: The Spitfire Debt Collector

Chapter: This substory is available completing “The Spitfire Town Protector.”

Location: Found at the entrance of Kurogane Smithing.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, 3 ryo

Task: Another fairly straightforward one — get ready for a group fight and some more hilarious cutscenes.

Substory 68: The Spitfire Lie Detector

Chapter: This substory is available completing The Spitfire Debt Collector

Location: Found at the entrance of Kurogane Smithing once more.

Rewards: 350 Virtue, 3 ryo

Task: You have to tag along with Yae into a new area of sorts. You should prepare a care package with health items beforehand in case your inventory is empty.

Substory 69: The Spitfire Town Protector

Chapter: 4

Location: There are some people arguing in the street next to the chicken racing den in Rakugai, Umekojicho.

Rewards: 300 Virtue, 3 ryo

Task: After a brief chat, it’s time to fight the Scary Men. Keep in mind that there’s a tougher enemy than usual here, so you should make sure your health is full beforehand.

Substory 70: Coming soon...

Substory 71: Coming soon...

Substory 72: Coming soon...