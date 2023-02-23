Where to find every Memoir in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Memoirs are the icing on the cake for Like a Dragon: Ishin!’s substories. If you thought that completing 72 substories was a lot, well, there are 26 Memoirs to find, which are needed to knock out the final few substories.

The first and last Memoirs are given automatically to you by Satow, a character you might recognize from the Yakuza series, but you’ll need to hunt down the other 24. This guide explains the locations for each Memoir in Like a Dragon: Ishin! as well as what to keep in mind about their odd spawn spots.

How Memoirs work in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Once you’ve reached chapter five in Like a Dragon: Ishin!’s main story, you’ll gain access to “The Captain and the Curious” substory in Fushimi. It’s a straightforward ordeal, but its star, Satow, will ask for a favor: Finding Memoirs for him scattered around… well, literally everywhere.

Memoirs appear as glowing items on the floor, similar to Prize Tickets. I’ve been reloading old saves in different instances and I can say that Memoirs have fixed spots, and don’t just appear randomly. Of course, though, there is a chance that this may vary on your end. But at the very least, you’ll know where to look for them from the get-go and take it from there.

Also, keep in mind that I had already completed the main story, as well as all available substories while obtaining most of these. Judging that some are related to the main narrative beats, as well as substory themes, it’s likely that you’ll have to do the same.

As a tip: Both “Diplomacy in Darkness” and “A Lasting Thirst for Peace” became available after obtaining a certain percentage of Memoirs, not all of them (for details, head over to our substories guide). Whenever you’re in doubt, make sure to actually stop by Satow in Umai Udon and discuss the Memoirs you have with him so far, as this could trigger the substories.

In short, I recommend stopping to interact with any glowing items you come across during your travels following the main story, especially when you’re around streets you don’t normally go to. This will make it easier in the long run.

Where to Find all of Satow’s Memoirs in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Once more, remember that if any of the Memoirs aren’t appearing for you, it’s because you either need to advance through the main story, complete any available substories that you have, or meet a specific condition, such as a particular time of day.

You can find all Memoirs in Like a Dragon: Ishin! below: