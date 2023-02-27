How to get the rope gun in Sons of the Forest

Some of the caves in Sons of the Forest will require you to use the rope gun to zipline into deeper areas. The rope gun can be used to create ziplines to a higher or lower area, and it can be used to ride those ziplines as well. However, to get the rope gun in Sons of the Forest, you’ll have to explore yet another cave. Read on to find out which cave to enter and learn where to find rope and zipline materials in Sons of the Forest.

As always, prepare yourself with weapons, food, and water, as there will be a lot of enemies inside the cave.

Where to find the rope gun in Sons of the Forest

Grid View Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Image source: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit

Travel to the rope gun cave shown in the annotated map above. The cave is to the west of the snowy mountains on a path next to a lake. Enter the cave and proceed forward until the cave opens up to a large room. This room will have many cave cannibals, so prepare to fight a lot of enemies. Stick to the left of the cave to find an opening to a new pathway, and follow the path until you reach a passageway that is blocked by a mutant. Pick up the time bomb on the floor to the right of the blocked passage, and throw it at the mutant to open the entrance. Continue forward through the cave until you reach the first fork in the road. The left path will lead to the rope gun, but the right path will lead to a page that will provide a little lore. Take the left path and move through the cave until you reach another fork in the road. The left path will lead to a dead end with a few materials available to pick up, and the right path will lead to the rope gun. Follow the right path until you reach a cliff with a rope gun in a briefcase. Collect the rope gun and use it on the zipline to reach the exit of the cave.

How to use the rope gun in Sons of the Forest

The rope gun has two purposes in Sons of the Forest:

Creates ziplines that reach higher or lower elevations

Lets you ride those ziplines

Ziplines can be created by equipping the rope gun, then shooting it to a point on the environment; this will create one of the ends of the zipline. (A white dot will appear on the screen when equipped showing you where the zipline will be placed.) After the first point is placed, shoot the rope gun again to place the other end of the zipline. You’ll need zipline rope, which can be created by combining one rope and one printed grappling hook. Check the next section to learn where you can find a nearby 3D printer and camp to find rope.

To ride the zipline, simply interact with it by holding the “E” key.

How to get grappling hooks in Sons of the Forest

Grappling hooks must be created at a 3D printer, which can be found in a few bunkers around the map. A bunker with a 3D printer, labeled on annotated map in the image above, can be found near the entrance to the cave with the rope gun. Inside the bunker, interact with the computer beside the 3D printer to switch the build to the grappling hooks which require 100 ml of resin to create two.

Where to find rope in Sons of the Forest

Rope can be found in caves, camps, bunkers, and random containers scattered around the map in Sons of the Forest. There are a few cannibal camps that contain multiple ropes near a few of the spawn points and the Rope Gun cave. Check out the annotated map above to find a few of the nearby cannibal camps.

Now that you have the rope gun, use it to grab the shovel in yet another cave.