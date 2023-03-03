How to learn and cast Wizardry Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

After you level up the first time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ll unlock the ability to cast Wizardry Spells. The menu for learning spells and their requirements aren’t really explained well and the system is a little confusing.

Our Wo Long Wizardry Spell guide will explain how you unlock and learn spells, and what requirements any given spell has.

Leveling up and learning spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When you level up your character at a Battle Flag, you add points to your Five Phases Virtues (basically, elemental magic). These have various effects on your (many) stats, but the ones that impact Wizardry Spells include:

Spell Duration — how long the effects of your buff spells last

— how long the effects of your buff spells last Wizardry Spell Spirit Consumption — a modifier to how much Spirit casting a spell requires

— a modifier to how much Spirit casting a spell requires Element Abilities — Bonus to damage for spells in each of the Five Phases

Every few levels, you’ll unlock the ability to learn new spells. When this happens, you’ll be able to learn one new spell in each of the Five Phases, even if you can’t actually cast them.

Understanding which spells you can cast deserves its own section.

How to learn Wizardry Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In the Learn Wizardry menu at a Battle Flag, you’ll see five trees of spells corresponding to the Five Phases.

There’s a lot going on in this menu and it’s not really explained, so let’s go through it:

Across the top, you’ll see how many spells you can learn in that tree. These are your Five Phase Spell Points . If there’s an exclamation point — like in the image above — you’ve got points to use.

. If there’s an exclamation point — like in the image above — you’ve got points to use. In the bottom left, you’ll see your current Five Phases Virtue Points (the Virtues you leveled up). This will matter in a second.

(the Virtues you leveled up). This will matter in a second. On the right, you’ll see a description of the spell with a few numbers and symbols.

The first symbol and number is a Five Phases star and the amount of Virtue Points you need in that Five Phases Virtue to cast the spell. In the image above, we have one point in Earth, but the spell requires two — that’s why the number is red (pink).

The middle symbol and number is the minimum morale rank required for the spell.

The third symbol, which looks vaguely like a Z, and the number next to it is the amount of Spirit it costs to cast.

The confusing thing here is that you can learn any spell you want following along the tree’s branches. But the Virtue Point requirements for the spells you can learn will often outpace the Virtue Points you’ve assigned. When you (try to) learn one of these spells, you’ll get a warning that says you will not be able to use this Wizardry Spell with your current attributes. That just means you don’t have the required Virtue Points.

Once you get a grasp on the magic mechanics, learn how the game’s baffling gear system works, and put your skills to the test against Zhang Liang, Wo Long’s brutal first boss.