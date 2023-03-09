 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get binoculars in Sons of the Forest

Spy on your cannibal neighbors from a distance

By Johnny Yu
Looking at Kelvin through the binoculars in Sons of the Forest. Very zoomed in. Image: Endnight Games/Newnight via Polygon

Vision is one of the most difficult aspects of Sons of the Forest, but the issue usually relates to darkness rather than distance. Sons of the Forest’s first patch adds the binoculars, which will help you spot enemies and key items from a safe distance. Luckily, no other items like the shovel or rope gun are needed to get them. All you need to do is travel to the beach in the northeastern portion of the map and grab them for yourself. Read on to find out the exact location of the binoculars.

Binocular location on top of a red kayak/canoe along with an annotated map showing the location and a nearby landmark in Sons of the Forest Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Endnight Games/Newnight via Meryhathor/Reddit
  1. Travel to the beach in northeastern section of the map. Some nearby landmarks include the Rebreather cave and the beach spawn.
  2. Search for a red kayak on the beach. If you’re having trouble locating the kayak, use the image above for assistance.
  3. Collect the binoculars, which can be found on top of the red kayak.

