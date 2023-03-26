When does Apex Legends’ Sun Squad Collection Event start?

Apex Legends’ newest event, Sun Squad Collection, brings a new limited-time mode, 24 limited-time cosmetics, and Ash’s “Strongest Link” heirloom. You can earn additional items with the event’s reward track where, if you unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event ends, you’ll automatically get Ash’s heirloom. Keep reading to find out more about the Sun Squad Collection Event.

When does the Sun Squad Collection Event start?

Apex Legends’ Sun Squad Collection event starts on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. There’s no official release time yet, but previous in-game events have launched at 10 a.m. PDT in the United States, so we can expect something similar for the Sun Squad Collection event. This means the event will likely start at these times:

10 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 1 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 7 p.m. CET for Paris

for Paris 2 a.m. JST on March 29 for Tokyo

What is Heatwave in Apex Legends?

Heatwave is the new limited-time mode in Apex Legends as part of its Sun Squad Collection event. In this game mode, heatwaves will periodically trigger throughout the match, which will cause you to take damage from the sun. You’ll need to get indoors or take cover under objects to avoids the sun’s rays. If you’re outside during a heatwave, you can slide to cool down, or use a heatshield to beat the heat. There will also be unique items — like sunglasses, which can be obtained from care packages — that’ll allow you to mitigate the effects of the sun.

What are the Sun Squad Collection Event items?

There are 24 limited-time cosmetics that you can obtain during the Sun Squad Collection Event. All 24 items can be purchased with Apex Coins or exchanged with crafting metals while also being in the Sun Squad Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. If you unlock all 24 cosmetics before the end of the event, you’ll receive Ash’s heirloom, Strongest Link.

You can also receive rewards from completing challenges during the event. You can earn up to 1,600 points per day, so make sure to come back daily for a variety of rewards.

What will be in the store during the Sun Squad Collection Event?

There will be limited-time offers in the store tab from March 28th to April 11th. Check out the schedule and offers in the image gallery below.