GTA 3 cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

The Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats might be rudimentary compared to the latter releases of the franchise. That being said, there’s plenty for you to have fun with, from toying with your wanted level to carrying a big head.

If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and managed to play it without too many hurdles, the following GTA 3 cheats lists will sure come in handy.

How to use cheats in GTA 3

Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA 3 is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.

Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.

Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.

Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.

GTA 3 PC cheats list

Below are all the PC cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA 3 PC cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS Money ($250,000) IFIWEREARICHMAN Full Health GESUNDHEIT Full Armor TORTOISE Raise Wanted Level MOREPOLICEPLEASE Lower Wanted Level NOPOLICEPLEASE Pedestrians Fight Each Other ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons WEAPONSFORALL Pedestrians Hate You NOBODYLIKESME Rhino Tank GIVEUSATANK Destroy All Cars BANGBANGBANG Change Character ILIKEDRESSINGUP Clear Weather SKINCANCERFORME Foggy Weather PEASOUP Cloudy Weather ILIKESCOTLAND Rainy Weather ILOVESCOTLAND Slow Motion BOOOOORING Fast Motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Speed Up Time MADWEATHER Improve Driving Skill CORNERSLIKEMAD Flying Vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

More Gore : NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Vehicle Turns Invisible: ANICESETOFWHEELS

GTA 3 PS5 and PS4 cheats list

Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA 3 PS5 and PS4 cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code All Weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Money ($250,000) R2, R2, L1, L1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Health R2, R2, L1, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Armor R2, R2, L1, L2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Raise Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level R2, R2, L1, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Fight Each Other DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, L2, L1, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Hate You DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Destroy All Cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 Change Character RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT Clear Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE Foggy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X Cloudy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE Rainy Weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R1, R2 Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L2 Improve Driving Skill R1, L1, R2, L1, LEFT, R1, R1, TRIANGLE Flying Vehicle RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1 Big Head Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE

: L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE Speed Up Time : CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE More Gore: SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, DOWN, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, L1, X

GTA 3 Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list

Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA 3 Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code All Weapons RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Money ($250,000) RT, RT, LB, LB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Health RT, RT, LB, RB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Armor RT, RT, LB, LT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Fight Each Other DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LT, LB Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Hate You DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Rhino Tank B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y Destroy All Cars LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LEFT Change Character RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT Clear Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Foggy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A Cloudy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X Rainy Weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RB, RT Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, LB, LT Improve Driving Skill RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y Destroy All Cars LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB Flying Vehicle RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RB Big Head Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y

: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y Speed Up Time : B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y More Gore: X, LB, B, DOWN, LB, RB, Y, RIGHT, LB, A

GTA 3 Switch cheats list

Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA 3 Switch cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code All Weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Money ($250,000) ZR, ZR, L, L, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Health ZR, ZR, L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Armor ZR, ZR, L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Raise Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Destroy All Cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L Pedestrians Fight Each Other DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Pedestrians Fight Each Other With Weapons ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Hate You ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN Rhino Tank A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X Change Character RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT Clear Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X Foggy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B Cloudy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y Rainy Weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A Slow Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, L, ZL Speed Up Time A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Improve Driving Skill R, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R, R, X Flying Vehicle RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R Big Head Mode (Konami Code) UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : ZL, ZL, Y, R, X, L, X

: ZL, ZL, Y, R, X, L, X Speed Up Time : A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X

: A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X More Gore: Y, L, A, DOWN, L, R, X, RIGHT, L, B

GTA 3 iOS and Android cheats list

The iOS and Android cheats for GTA 3 are a bit tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.

GTA 3 iOS and Android cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS Money ($250,000) IFIWEREARICHMAN Full Health GESUNDHEIT Full Armor TORTOISE Raise Wanted Level MOREPOLICEPLEASE Lower Wanted Level NOPOLICEPLEASE Pedestrians Fight Each Other ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons WEAPONSFORALL Pedestrians Hate You NOBODYLIKESME Rhino Tank GIVEUSATANK Destroy All Cars BANGBANGBANG Change Character ILIKEDRESSINGUP Clear Weather SKINCANCERFORME Foggy Weather PEASOUP Cloudy Weather ILIKESCOTLAND Rainy Weather ILOVESCOTLAND Slow Motion BOOOOORING Fast Motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Speed Up Time MADWEATHER Improve Driving Skill CORNERSLIKEMAD Flying Vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

More Gore : NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Vehicle Turns Invisible: ANICESETOFWHEELS

Have fun causing a wreck in GTA 3 with these cheats! If you are playing other games from the Definitive Edition, we also have pages on GTA Vice City cheats and GTA San Andreas cheats.