GTA San Andreas cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

The Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas cheats offer a significant amount of mayhem on top of the already chaotic experience. If you want to take a break from completing missions back to back, these are sure to help.

If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and managed to play through the games without too many hurdles, the following GTA San Andreas cheats lists will increase CJ’s capabilities, grant him absurd amounts of money, and gift him a new collection of cars.

How to use cheats in GTA San Andreas

Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA Vice City is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.

Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.

Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.

Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.

GTA San Andreas PC cheats list

Below are all the PC cheats for GTA San Andreas, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA San Andreas PC cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code Health, Armor, and Money HESOYAM Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP Weapons 1 LXGIWYL Weapons 2 PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapons 3 UZUMYMW Wanted Level Up TURNUPTHEHEAT Wanted Level Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Lock Wanted Level AEZAKMI Maximum Wanted Level BRINGITON Pedestrian Riot STATEOFEMERGENCY Chaos Mode AJLOJYQY Bounty on Your Head BAGOWPG Pedestrians Attack BGLUAWML Pedestrians Have Weapons FOOOXFT Pedestrians Are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES Beach Party Mode LIFESABEACH Triad Theme NINJATOWN Funhouse Theme CRAZYTOWN Rural Theme FVTMNBZ Kinky Theme LOVECONQUERSALL Mega Jump KANGAROO Super Punch STINGLIKEABEE Jetpack ROCKETMAN Rhino Tank IWPRTON Hydra JUMPJET Hunter OHDUDE Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON Vortex Hovercraft KGGGDKP Parachute AIYPWZQP Monster MONSTERMASH Hotring Racer #1 VROCKPOKEY Hotring Racer #2 VPJTQWV Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS Thrashmaster TRUEGRIME Caddy RZHSUEW Quad FOURWHEELFUN Tanker Truck AMOMHRER Dozer ITSALLBULL Rancher JQNTDMH Max Muscle BUFFMEUP Max Fat BTCDBCB Minimum Muscle and Fat KVGYZQK Infinite Lung Capacity CVWKXAM Never Get Hungry AEDUWNV Maximum Respect WORSHIPME Maximum Sex Appeal HELLOLADIES Hitman Level For All Weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER Gang Members Mode ONLYHOMIESALLOWED Recruit Anyone SJMAHPE Always Midnight NIGHTPROWLER Always 21:00 OFVIAC Slow Motion SLOWITDOWN Fast Motion SPEEDITUP Faster Clock YSOHNUL Cloudy Weather ALNSFMZO Foggy Weather CFVFGMJ Stormy Weather AUIFRVQS Sunny Weather MGHXYRM Very Sunny Weather ICIKPYH Sandstorm CWJXUOC Blow Up All Cars CPKTNWT Traffic Lights Stay Green ZEIIVG Aggressive Traffic YLTEICZ All Cars Have Nitrous SPEEDFREAK Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Flying Boats FLYINGFISH Perfect Vehicle Handling STICKLIKEGLUE Super Bunny Hop CJPHONEHOME Moon Car Gravity BUBBLECARS Reduced Traffic GHOSTTOWN Pink Cars LLQPFBN Black Cars IOWDLAC Sports Cars EVERYONEISRICH Junk Cars EVERYONEISPOOR

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

Free Aim While Driving : OUIQDMW

: OUIQDMW Increase Car Speed : LPNQMAS

: LPNQMAS Invisible Cars: WHEELSONLYPLEASE

GTA San Andreas PS5 and PS4 cheats list

Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA San Andreas, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA San Andreas PS5 and PS4 cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code Health, Armor, and Money R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Infinite Ammo L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1 Weapons 1 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapons 2 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapons 3 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Wanted Level Down R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Wanted Level Up R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lock Wanted Level CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, UP Maximum Wanted Level CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, SQUARE, X, DOWN Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L Chaos Mode L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L Pedestrians Attack X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1 Pedestrians Have Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Are Elvis L1, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, SQUARE, L2, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN Funhouse Theme TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE Jetpack L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Hydra TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, DOWN, UP Hunter CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1 R2, L2, L1, L1 Stunt Plane CIRCLE, UP, L1, L2, DOWN, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Bloodring Banger DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT Vortex Hovercraft TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L1, L2, DOWN, DOWN Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L1 Monster RIGHT, UP, R1, R1, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Hotring Racer #1 R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Hotring Racer #2 R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 Romero DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT Stretch R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Caddy CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Quad LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 Tanker Truck R1, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Dozer R2, L1, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L1, LEFT Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, X, L2 Max Muscle TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Max Fat TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, L1, DOWN, DOWN, R2, DOWN, L2, DOWN Maximum Respect L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1 Maximum Sex Appeal CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1 Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L1, L1, L1 Gang Members Mode LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, X, DOWN, UP, SQUARE, RIGHT, DOWN Always Midnight SQUARE, L1, R1, RIGHT, X, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFT Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE Faster Clock CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Cloudy Weather L2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, SQUARE, LEFT, R2, SQUARE, X, R1, L1, L1 Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Stormy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Very Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Blow Up Cars R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 Aggressive Traffic R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2 Increase Car Speed RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1 All Cars Have Nitrous LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1 Flying Cars SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT Flying Boats R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE Drive on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 Perfect Vehicle Handling TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Super Bunny Hop TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2 Reduced Traffic X, DOWN, UP, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, LEFT Pink Cars CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE Black Cars CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE Sports Cars UP, L1, R1, UP, RIGHT, UP, X, L2, X, L1 Junk Cars L2, RIGHT, L1, UP, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1 Never Get Hungry : SQUARE, L2, RB, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, X

: SQUARE, L2, RB, TRIANGLE, UP, SQUARE, L2, UP, X Flying Cars : SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT

: SQUARE, DOWN, L2, UP, L1, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT Moon Car Gravity : SQUARE, R2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, L2, X

: SQUARE, R2, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, L2, X Rural Theme : L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UP

: L1, L1, R1, R1, L2, L1, R2, DOWN, LEFT, UP Triad Theme : X, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE

: X, X, DOWN, R2, L2, CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE Kinky Theme : SQUARE, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE

: SQUARE, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE Mega Jump : UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2

: UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2 Super Punch: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2

GTA San Andreas Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list

Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA San Andreas, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA San Andreas Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code Health, Armor, and Money RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Infinite Ammo LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, DOWN, LB, LB Weapons 1 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapons 2 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapons 3 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Wanted Level Down RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Wanted Level Up RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lock Wanted Level B, RIGHT, B, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Y, UP Maximum Wanted Level B, RIGHT, B, RIGHT, LEFT, X, A, DOWN Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Chaos Mode LT, RIGHT, LB, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Pedestrians Attack A, LB, UP, X, DOWN, A, LT, Y, DOWN, RB, LB, LB Pedestrians Have Weapons RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Are Elvis LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, X, B, LB, RB, Y, DOWN Funhouse Theme Y, Y, LB, X, X, B, X, DOWN, B Jetpack LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Rhino Tank B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Hydra Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, DOWN, UP Hunter B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Stunt Plane B, UP, LB, LT, DOWN, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Bloodring Banger DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT Vortex Hovercraft Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, DOWN, DOWN Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, LB Monster RIGHT, UP, RB, RB, RB, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Hotring Racer #1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Hotring Racer #2 RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT Romero DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT Stretch RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Caddy B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Quad LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RB, RT Tanker Truck RB, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, UP, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Dozer RT, LB, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LB, LEFT Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, A, LT Max Muscle Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Max Fat Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, LB, DOWN, DOWN, RT, DOWN, LT, DOWN Maximum Respect LB, RB, Y, DOWN, RT, A, LB, UP, LT, LT, LB, LB Maximum Sex Appeal B, Y, Y, UP, B, RB, LT, UP, Y, LB, LB, LB Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LB, LB, LB Gang Members Mode LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, A, DOWN, UP, X, RIGHT, DOWN Recruit Anyone DOWN, X, UP, RT, RT, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP Always Midnight X, LB, RB, RIGHT, A, UP, LB, LEFT, LEFT Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, LT, RB, RIGHT, X, X, LB, LT, A Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X Faster Clock B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Cloudy Weather LT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Stormy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Very Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT Blow Up All Cars RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT Increase Car Speed RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB All Cars Have Nitrous LEFT, Y, RB, LB, UP, X, Y, DOWN, B, LT, LB, LB Flying Boats RT, B, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, X, Y Drive on Water RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Perfect Vehicle Handling Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Super Bunny Hop Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LB, LT, LT, RB, RT Reduced Traffic A, DOWN, UP, RT, DOWN, Y, LB, Y, LEFT Pink Cars B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B Black Cars B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B Sports Cars UP, LB, RB, UP, RIGHT, UP, A, LT, A, LB Junk Cars LT, RIGHT, LB, UP, A, LB, LT, RT, RB, LB, LB, LB

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB

: Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB Never Get Hungry : X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A Flying Cars : X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT

: X, DOWN, LT, UP, LB, B, UP, A, LEFT Moon Car Gravity : X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, LT, A

: X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, LT, A Rural Theme : LB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UP

: LB, LB, RB, RB, LT, LB, RT, DOWN, LEFT, UP Triad Theme : A, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X

: A, A, DOWN, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X Kinky Theme : X, RIGHT, X, X, LT, A, Y, A, Y

: X, RIGHT, X, X, LT, A, Y, A, Y Mega Jump : UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT

: UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT Super Punch: UP, LEFT, A, Y, RB, X, X, X, LT

GTA San Andreas Switch cheats list

Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA San Andreas, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA San Andreas Switch cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code Health, Armor, and Money R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Infinite Ammo L, R, Y, R, LEFT, ZR, R, LEFT, Y, DOWN, L, L Weapons 1 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapons 2 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapons 3 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Wanted Level Up R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Wanted Level Down R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Lock Wanted Level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, X, UP Maximum Wanted Level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN Pedestrian Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Chaos Mode ZL, RIGHT, L, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, L, L, L Bounty on Your Head DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Pedestrians Attack B, L, UP, Y, DOWN, B, ZL, X, DOWN, R, L, L Pedestrians Have Weapons ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN Pedestrians Are Elvis L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, UP, DOWN, LEFT Beach Party Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, L, R, X, DOWN Funhouse Theme X, X, L, Y, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A Mega Jump UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR Jetpack L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Rhino Tank A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Hydra X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, DOWN, UP Hunter A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R ZR, ZL, L, L Stunt Plane A, UP, L, ZL, DOWN, R, L, L, LEFT, LEFT, B, X Bloodring Banger DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT Vortex Hovercraft X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, DOWN, DOWN Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L Monster RIGHT, UP, R, R, R, DOWN, X, X, B, A, L, L Hotring Racer #1 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Hotring Racer #2 ZR, L, A, RIGHT, L, R, RIGHT, UP, A, ZR Romero DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT Stretch ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Trashmaster A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Caddy A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Quad LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, R, ZR Dozer ZR, L, L, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, L, LEFT Max Muscle X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT Max Fat X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN Minimum Muscle and Fat X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT Infinite Lung Capacity DOWN, LEFT, L, DOWN, DOWN, ZR, DOWN, ZL, DOWN Maximum Respect L, R, X, DOWN, ZR, B, L, UP, ZL, ZL, L, L Hitman Level For All Weapons DOWN, Y, B, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L, L, L Gang Control ZL, UP, R, R, LEFT, R, R, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN Always 21:00 LEFT, LEFT, ZL, R, RIGHT, Y, Y, L, ZL, B Slow Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y Faster Clock A, A, L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Cloudy Weather ZL, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L Foggy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Stormy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Very Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, DOWN Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR Blow Up All Cars ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Traffic Lights Stay Green RIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R Aggressive Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL Increase Car Speed RIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R All Cars Have Nitrous LEFT, X, R, L, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, ZL, L, L Drive on Water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Perfect Vehicle Handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L Super Bunny Hop X, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, L, ZL, ZL, R, ZR Reduced Traffic B, DOWN, UP, ZR, DOWN, X, L, X, LEFT Pink Cars A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A Black Cars A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A Sports Cars UP, L, R, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, ZL, B, L Junk Cars ZL, RIGHT, L, UP, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : Y, L, Y, R, X, L, L

: Y, L, Y, R, X, L, L Never Get Hungry : X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, UP, X, LT, UP, A Flying Cars : X, DOWN, LT, UP, L, B, UP, A, LEFT

: X, DOWN, LT, UP, L, B, UP, A, LEFT Moon Car Gravity : X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, LT, A

: X, RT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, LT, A Rural Theme : L, L, R, R, ZL, L, ZR, DOWN, LEFT, UP

: L, L, R, R, ZL, L, ZR, DOWN, LEFT, UP Triad Theme : B, B, DOWN, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y

: B, B, DOWN, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y Kinky Theme : Y, RIGHT, Y, Y, ZL, B, X, B, X

: Y, RIGHT, Y, Y, ZL, B, X, B, X Mega Jump : UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR

: UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR Super Punch: UP, LEFT, B, X, R, Y, Y, Y, ZL

GTA San Andreas iOS and Android cheats list

The iOS and Android cheats for GTA San Andreas are kind of tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.

GTA San Andreas iOS and Android cheats Cheat Code Cheat Code Health, Armor, and Money HESOYAM Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP Weapons 1 LXGIWYL Weapons 2 PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapons 3 UZUMYMW Wanted Level Up TURNUPTHEHEAT Wanted Level Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Lock Wanted Level AEZAKMI Maximum Wanted Level BRINGITON Pedestrian Riot STATEOFEMERGENCY Chaos Mode AJLOJYQY Bounty on Your Head BAGOWPG Pedestrians Attack BGLUAWML Pedestrians Have Weapons FOOOXFT Pedestrians Are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES Beach Party Mode LIFESABEACH Triad Theme NINJATOWN Funhouse Theme CRAZYTOWN Rural Theme FVTMNBZ Kinky Theme LOVECONQUERSALL Mega Jump KANGAROO Super Punch STINGLIKEABEE Jetpack ROCKETMAN Rhino Tank IWPRTON Hydra JUMPJET Hunter OHDUDE Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON Vortex Hovercraft KGGGDKP Parachute AIYPWZQP Monster MONSTERMASH Hotring Racer #1 VROCKPOKEY Hotring Racer #2 VPJTQWV Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS Thrashmaster TRUEGRIME Caddy RZHSUEW Quad FOURWHEELFUN Tanker Truck AMOMHRER Dozer ITSALLBULL Rancher JQNTDMH Max Muscle BUFFMEUP Max Fat BTCDBCB Minimum Muscle and Fat KVGYZQK Infinite Lung Capacity CVWKXAM Never Get Hungry AEDUWNV Maximum Respect WORSHIPME Maximum Sex Appeal HELLOLADIES Hitman Level For All Weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER Gang Members Mode ONLYHOMIESALLOWED Recruit Anyone SJMAHPE Always Midnight NIGHTPROWLER Always 21:00 OFVIAC Slow Motion SLOWITDOWN Fast Motion SPEEDITUP Faster Clock YSOHNUL Cloudy Weather ALNSFMZO Foggy Weather CFVFGMJ Stormy Weather AUIFRVQS Sunny Weather MGHXYRM Very Sunny Weather ICIKPYH Sandstorm CWJXUOC Blow Up All Cars CPKTNWT Traffic Lights Stay Green ZEIIVG Aggressive Traffic YLTEICZ All Cars Have Nitrous SPEEDFREAK Flying Cars CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG Flying Boats FLYINGFISH Perfect Vehicle Handling STICKLIKEGLUE Super Bunny Hop CJPHONEHOME Moon Car Gravity BUBBLECARS Reduced Traffic GHOSTTOWN Pink Cars LLQPFBN Black Cars IOWDLAC Sports Cars EVERYONEISRICH Junk Cars EVERYONEISPOOR

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

Free Aim While Driving : OUIQDMW

: OUIQDMW Increase Car Speed : LPNQMAS

: LPNQMAS Invisible Cars: WHEELSONLYPLEASE

