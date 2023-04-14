GTA Vice City cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

The Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats offer all sorts of entertainment and mayhem to the already chaotic experience. If you’re getting bored of completing missions back to back and want to shake things up a bit, this is a good way of doing so.
If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and managed to play through the games without too many hurdles, the following GTA Vice City cheats lists will add some variety, and chaos, to the world around you.
How to use cheats in GTA Vice City
Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA Vice City is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.
Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.
Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.
Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.
GTA Vice City PC cheats list
Below are all the PC cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA Vice City PC cheats
|Cheats
|Codes
|Cheats
|Codes
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
|Full Health
|ASPIRINE
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Car Drives on Water
|SEAWAYS
|Better Handling
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Flying Cars
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Instant Death
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Raise Wanted Level
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Lower Wanted Level
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Car Explosion
|BIGBANG
|Pedestrians Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Pedestrians Attack You
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Ladies' Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Bloodring Racer
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Golf Caddy
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Love Fist Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Rhino Tank
|PANZER
|Romero's Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Aeroplane Spawn
|FLYINGWAYS
|Hunter Spawn
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Hotring Racer 1
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Hotring Racer 2
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Change Character
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Candy Suxxx
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Ken Rosenberg
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Lance Vance
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Love Fist 1
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Love Fist 2
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Mercedes
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Phil Cassady
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Ricardo Diaz
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Sonny Forelli
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Sunny Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Stormy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Overcast Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Slow-Mo
|BOOOOOORING
|Fast Motion
|ONSPEED
|Quick Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Increased Traffic
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Black Vehicles
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Pink Vehicles
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Big Wheel Cars
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREENLIGHT
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Become Fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Become Skinny: PROGRAMMER
- Purchase All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Smoke: CERTAINDEATH
- Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats list
Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats
|Cheats
|Codes
|Cheats
|Codes
|Weapon Set 1
|R2, R2, R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Weapon Set 2
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|Weapon Set 3
|R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|Full Health
|R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Armor
|R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Car Drives on Water
|RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2
|Better Handling
|TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Flying Cars
|RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1
|Instant Death
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1.
|Raise Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Lower Wanted Level
|R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN.
|Car Explosion
|R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
|Pedestrians Riot
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
|Pedestrians Attack You Cheat
|DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
|Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
|Ladies' Man
|CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|Bloodring Banger
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2
|Bloodring Racer
|DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT
|Hotring Racer 1
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
|Hotring Racer 2
|R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2
|Golf Caddy
|CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
|Love Fist Limo
|R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|Rhino Tank
|CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|Romero's Hearse
|DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT
|Sabre Turbo
|RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT
|Trashmaster
|CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
|Change Outfit
|RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
|Candy Suxxx
|CIRCLE, R2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, L2
|Hilary King
|R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R2
|Ken Rosenberg
|RIGHT, L1, UP, L2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R1
|Lance Vance
|CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, L1
|Love Fist 1
|DOWN, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X
|Love Fist 2
|R1, L2, R2, L1, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, X, SQUARE, L1
|Mercedes
|R2, L1, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|Phil Cassady
|RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE
|Ricardo Diaz
|L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2
|Sonny Forelli
|L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2
|Sunny Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
|Stormy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE
|Foggy Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
|Overcast Weather
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
|Slow Motion
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1
|Fast Motion
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1
|Quick Clock
|CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|Increased Traffic
|R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2.
|Black Vehicles
|CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE
|Pink Vehicles
|CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE
|All Traffic Lights Green
|RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1
- Big Wheel Cars: R1, X, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, R2, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE
- Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L1, CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, L1, X
GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list
Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats
|Cheats
|Codes
|Cheats
|Codes
|Weapon Set 1
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Weapon Set 2
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|Weapon Set 3
|RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|Full Health
|RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Full Armor
|RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Car Drives on Water
|RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
|Better Handling
|Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
|Flying Cars
|RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
|Instant Death
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB
|Lower Wanted Level
|RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Raise Wanted Level
|RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Car Explosion
|RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB
|Pedestrians Riot
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
|Pedestrians Attack You
|DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT
|Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN
|Ladies' Man
|B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y
|Bloodring Banger
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT
|Bloodring Racer
|DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT
|Golf Caddy
|B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|Hotring Racer 1
|RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|Hotring Racer 2
|RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT
|Love Fist Limo
|RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|Rhino Tank
|B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
|Romero's Hearse
|DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT
|Sabre Turbo
|RIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFT
|Trashmaster
|B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
|Change Outfit
|RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
|Candy Suxxx
|B, RT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, LT
|Hilary King
|RB, B, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RT
|Ken Rosenberg
|RIGHT, LB, UP, LT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RB
|Lance Vance
|B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, LB
|Love Fist 1
|DOWN, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A
|Love Fist 2
|RB, LT, RT, LB, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, A, X, LB
|Mercedes
|RT, LB, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, Y
|Phil Cassady
|RIGHT, RB, UP, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, B
|Ricardo Diaz
|LB, LT, RB, RT, DOWN, LB, RT, LT
|Sonny Forelli
|B, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A
|Sunny Weather
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y
|Stormy Weather
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
|Foggy Weather
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A
|Overcast Weather
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|Slow Motion
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB
|Fast Motion
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X
|Quick Clock
|B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
|Increased Traffic
|RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT
|Black Vehicles
|B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B
|Pink Vehicles
|B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B
|All Traffic Lights Green
|RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB
- Big Wheel Cars: RB, A, Y, RIGHT, RT, A, UP, DOWN, A
- Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LB
GTA Vice City Switch cheats list
Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA Vice City Switch cheats
|Cheats
|Codes
|Cheats
|Codes
|Weapon Set 1
|R, ZR, L, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Weapon Set 2
|R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
|Weapon Set 3
|R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
|Full Health
|R, ZR, L, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP
|Full Armor
|R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP
|Car Drives on Water
|RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR
|Better Handling
|X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L
|Instant Death
|RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, ZL, L
|Flying Cars
|RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R
|Lower Wanted Level
|R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Raise Wanted Level
|R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Car Explosion
|ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L
|Pedestrians Riot
|DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L
|Pedestrians Attack You
|DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL
|Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN
|Ladies' Man
|A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X
|Bloodring Banger
|UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL
|Bloodring Racer
|DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT
|Golf Caddy
|A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B
|Hotring Racer 1
|R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R
|Hotring Racer 2
|R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R
|Love Fist Limo
|ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
|Rhino (Tank)
|A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X
|Romero's Hearse
|DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT
|Sabre Turbo
|RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, LEFT
|Trashmaster
|A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
|Change Outfit
|RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
|Candy Suxxx
|A, ZR, DOWN, R, LEFT, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZL
|Hilary King
|R, A, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZR
|Ken Rosenberg
|RIGHT, L, UP, ZL, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, R
|Lance Vance
|A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, L
|Love Fist 1
|DOWN, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, B
|Love Fist 2
|R, ZL, ZR, L, RIGHT, ZR, LEFT, B, Y, L
|Mercedes
|ZR, L, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, A, X
|Phil Cassady
|RIGHT, R, UP, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, A
|Ricardo Diaz
|L, ZL, R, ZR, DOWN, L, ZR, ZL
|Sonny Forelli
|A, L, A, ZL, LEFT, A, R, L, B, B
|Sunny Weather
|ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X
|Stormy Weather
|ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A
|Foggy Weather
|ZR, B, L , L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B
|Overcast Weather
|ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y
|Slow-Mo
|X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R
|Fast Motion
|X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y
|Quick Clock
|A, A L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X
|Increased Traffic
|ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL
|Black Vehicles
|A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A
|Pink Vehicles
|A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A
|All Traffic Lights Green
|R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R
|Big Head Mode
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L
- Big Wheel Cars: R, B, X, RIGHT, ZR, Y, UP, DOWN, Y
- Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L, A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, L, B
GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats list
The iOS and Android cheats for GTA Vice City are kind of tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.
GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats
|Cheats
|Codes
|Cheats
|Codes
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
|Full Health
|ASPIRINE
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Car Drives on Water
|SEAWAYS
|Better Handling
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Flying Cars
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Instant Death
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Raise Wanted Level
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Lower Wanted Level
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Car Explosion
|BIGBANG
|Pedestrians Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Pedestrians Attack You
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Ladies' Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Bloodring Racer
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Golf Caddy
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Love Fist Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Rhino Tank
|PANZER
|Romero's Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Aeroplane Spawn
|FLYINGWAYS
|Hunter Spawn
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Hotring Racer 1
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Hotring Racer 2
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Change Character
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Candy Suxxx
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Ken Rosenberg
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Lance Vance
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Love Fist 1
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Love Fist 2
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Mercedes
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Phil Cassady
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Ricardo Diaz
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Sonny Forelli
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Sunny Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Stormy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Overcast Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Slow-Mo
|BOOOOOORING
|Fast Motion
|ONSPEED
|Quick Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Increased Traffic
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Black Vehicles
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Pink Vehicles
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Big Wheel Cars
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREENLIGHT
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Become Fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Become Skinny: PROGRAMMER
- Purchase All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Smoke: CERTAINDEATH
- Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Have fun with these GTA Vice City cheats! If you are playing other games from the Definitive Edition, we also have pages on GTA 3 cheats and GTA San Andreas cheats.
