GTA Vice City cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

Professional tools for the job

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new
Tommy Vercetti exists the Oceanview in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition Image: Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats offer all sorts of entertainment and mayhem to the already chaotic experience. If you’re getting bored of completing missions back to back and want to shake things up a bit, this is a good way of doing so.

If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and managed to play through the games without too many hurdles, the following GTA Vice City cheats lists will add some variety, and chaos, to the world around you.

How to use cheats in GTA Vice City

Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA Vice City is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.

Tommy Vercetti is surrounded by pedestrians in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition
Ignore the pile of cars in the background.
Image: Rockstar Games

Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.

Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.

Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.

GTA Vice City PC cheats list

Below are all the PC cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City PC cheats

Cheats Codes
Cheats Codes
Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS
Full Health ASPIRINE
Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION
Car Drives on Water SEAWAYS
Better Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING
Flying Cars COMEFLYWITHME
Instant Death ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Raise Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Lower Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE
Car Explosion BIGBANG
Pedestrians Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Pedestrians Attack You NOBODYLIKESME
Pedestrians Carry Weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS
Ladies' Man FANNYMAGNET
Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE
Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY
Golf Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING
Love Fist Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR
Rhino Tank PANZER
Romero's Hearse THELASTRIDE
Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST
Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR
Aeroplane Spawn FLYINGWAYS
Hunter Spawn AMERICAHELICOPTER
Hotring Racer 1 GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Hotring Racer 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Change Character STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS
Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER
Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE
Love Fist 1 ROCKANDROLLMAN
Love Fist 2 WELOVEOURDICK
Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING
Phil Cassady ONEARMEDBANDIT
Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY
Stormy Weather CATSANDDOGS
Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING
Overcast Weather APLEASANTDAY
Slow-Mo BOOOOOORING
Fast Motion ONSPEED
Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Increased Traffic MIAMITRAFFIC
Black Vehicles IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Pink Vehicles AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Big Wheel Cars LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

  • Vehicle Turns Invisible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
  • Become Fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
  • Become Skinny: PROGRAMMER
  • Purchase All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
  • Smoke: CERTAINDEATH
  • Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats list

Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats

Cheats Codes
Cheats Codes
Weapon Set 1 R2, R2, R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Weapon Set 2 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
Weapon Set 3 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
Full Health R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Car Drives on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2
Better Handling TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
Flying Cars RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1
Instant Death RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1.
Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN.
Car Explosion R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
Pedestrians Attack You Cheat DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
Pedestrians Carry Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
Ladies' Man CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2
Bloodring Racer DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT
Hotring Racer 1 R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
Hotring Racer 2 R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2
Golf Caddy CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
Love Fist Limo R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Romero's Hearse DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT
Sabre Turbo RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT
Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
Candy Suxxx CIRCLE, R2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, L2
Hilary King R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R2
Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, L1, UP, L2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R1
Lance Vance CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, L1
Love Fist 1 DOWN, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X
Love Fist 2 R1, L2, R2, L1, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, X, SQUARE, L1
Mercedes R2, L1, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Phil Cassady RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE
Ricardo Diaz L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2
Sonny Forelli L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2
Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
Stormy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE
Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
Overcast Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1
Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1
Quick Clock CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Increased Traffic R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2.
Black Vehicles CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE
Pink Vehicles CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE
All Traffic Lights Green RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

  • Vehicle Turns Invisible: TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1
  • Big Wheel Cars: R1, X, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, R2, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE
  • Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L1, CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, L1, X

GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list

Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats

Cheats Codes
Cheats Codes
Weapon Set 1 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Weapon Set 2 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
Weapon Set 3 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
Full Health RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Car Drives on Water RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
Better Handling Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
Flying Cars RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
Instant Death RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB
Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Car Explosion RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB
Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
Pedestrians Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT
Pedestrians Carry Weapons RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN
Ladies' Man B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y
Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT
Bloodring Racer DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT
Golf Caddy B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
Hotring Racer 1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
Hotring Racer 2 RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT
Love Fist Limo RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
Rhino Tank B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
Romero's Hearse DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT
Sabre Turbo RIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFT
Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
Candy Suxxx B, RT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, LT
Hilary King RB, B, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RT
Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, LB, UP, LT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RB
Lance Vance B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, LB
Love Fist 1 DOWN, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A
Love Fist 2 RB, LT, RT, LB, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, A, X, LB
Mercedes RT, LB, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, Y
Phil Cassady RIGHT, RB, UP, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, B
Ricardo Diaz LB, LT, RB, RT, DOWN, LB, RT, LT
Sonny Forelli B, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A
Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y
Stormy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A
Overcast Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB
Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X
Quick Clock B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
Increased Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT
Black Vehicles B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B
Pink Vehicles B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B
All Traffic Lights Green RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

  • Vehicle Turns Invisible: Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB
  • Big Wheel Cars: RB, A, Y, RIGHT, RT, A, UP, DOWN, A
  • Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LB

GTA Vice City Switch cheats list

Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City Switch cheats

Cheats Codes
Cheats Codes
Weapon Set 1 R, ZR, L, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Weapon Set 2 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
Weapon Set 3 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
Full Health R, ZR, L, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP
Full Armor R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP
Car Drives on Water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR
Better Handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L
Instant Death RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, ZL, L
Flying Cars RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R
Lower Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Raise Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Car Explosion ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L
Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L
Pedestrians Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL
Pedestrians Carry Weapons ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN
Ladies' Man A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X
Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL
Bloodring Racer DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT
Golf Caddy A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B
Hotring Racer 1 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R
Hotring Racer 2 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R
Love Fist Limo ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
Rhino (Tank) A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X
Romero's Hearse DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT
Sabre Turbo RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, LEFT
Trashmaster A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT
Candy Suxxx A, ZR, DOWN, R, LEFT, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZL
Hilary King R, A, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZR
Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, L, UP, ZL, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, R
Lance Vance A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, L
Love Fist 1 DOWN, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, B
Love Fist 2 R, ZL, ZR, L, RIGHT, ZR, LEFT, B, Y, L
Mercedes ZR, L, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, A, X
Phil Cassady RIGHT, R, UP, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, A
Ricardo Diaz L, ZL, R, ZR, DOWN, L, ZR, ZL
Sonny Forelli A, L, A, ZL, LEFT, A, R, L, B, B
Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X
Stormy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A
Foggy Weather ZR, B, L , L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B
Overcast Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y
Slow-Mo X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R
Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y
Quick Clock A, A L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X
Increased Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL
Black Vehicles A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A
Pink Vehicles A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A
All Traffic Lights Green R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R
Big Head Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

  • Vehicle Turns Invisible: X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L
  • Big Wheel Cars: R, B, X, RIGHT, ZR, Y, UP, DOWN, Y
  • Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L, A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, L, B

GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats list

The iOS and Android cheats for GTA Vice City are kind of tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.

GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats

Cheats Codes
Cheats Codes
Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS
Full Health ASPIRINE
Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION
Car Drives on Water SEAWAYS
Better Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING
Flying Cars COMEFLYWITHME
Instant Death ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Raise Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Lower Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE
Car Explosion BIGBANG
Pedestrians Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Pedestrians Attack You NOBODYLIKESME
Pedestrians Carry Weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS
Ladies' Man FANNYMAGNET
Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE
Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY
Golf Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING
Love Fist Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR
Rhino Tank PANZER
Romero's Hearse THELASTRIDE
Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST
Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR
Aeroplane Spawn FLYINGWAYS
Hunter Spawn AMERICAHELICOPTER
Hotring Racer 1 GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Hotring Racer 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Change Character STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS
Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER
Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE
Love Fist 1 ROCKANDROLLMAN
Love Fist 2 WELOVEOURDICK
Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING
Phil Cassady ONEARMEDBANDIT
Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY
Stormy Weather CATSANDDOGS
Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING
Overcast Weather APLEASANTDAY
Slow-Mo BOOOOOORING
Fast Motion ONSPEED
Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Increased Traffic MIAMITRAFFIC
Black Vehicles IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Pink Vehicles AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Big Wheel Cars LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

  • Vehicle Turns Invisible: WHEELSAREALLINEED
  • Become Fat: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
  • Become Skinny: PROGRAMMER
  • Purchase All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
  • Smoke: CERTAINDEATH
  • Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Have fun with these GTA Vice City cheats! If you are playing other games from the Definitive Edition, we also have pages on GTA 3 cheats and GTA San Andreas cheats.

