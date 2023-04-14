GTA Vice City cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

The Grand Theft Auto: Vice City cheats offer all sorts of entertainment and mayhem to the already chaotic experience. If you’re getting bored of completing missions back to back and want to shake things up a bit, this is a good way of doing so.

If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and managed to play through the games without too many hurdles, the following GTA Vice City cheats lists will add some variety, and chaos, to the world around you.

How to use cheats in GTA Vice City

Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA Vice City is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.

Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.

Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.

Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.

GTA Vice City PC cheats list

Below are all the PC cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City PC cheats Cheats Codes Cheats Codes Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS Full Health ASPIRINE Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Car Drives on Water SEAWAYS Better Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING Flying Cars COMEFLYWITHME Instant Death ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Raise Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE Car Explosion BIGBANG Pedestrians Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Pedestrians Attack You NOBODYLIKESME Pedestrians Carry Weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS Ladies' Man FANNYMAGNET Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY Golf Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING Love Fist Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Rhino Tank PANZER Romero's Hearse THELASTRIDE Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Aeroplane Spawn FLYINGWAYS Hunter Spawn AMERICAHELICOPTER Hotring Racer 1 GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Hotring Racer 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Change Character STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE Love Fist 1 ROCKANDROLLMAN Love Fist 2 WELOVEOURDICK Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING Phil Cassady ONEARMEDBANDIT Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY Stormy Weather CATSANDDOGS Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING Overcast Weather APLEASANTDAY Slow-Mo BOOOOOORING Fast Motion ONSPEED Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Increased Traffic MIAMITRAFFIC Black Vehicles IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Pink Vehicles AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Big Wheel Cars LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : WHEELSAREALLINEED

: WHEELSAREALLINEED Become Fat : DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Become Skinny : PROGRAMMER

: PROGRAMMER Purchase All Properties : FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Smoke : CERTAINDEATH

: CERTAINDEATH Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats list

Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City PS5 and PS4 cheats Cheats Codes Cheats Codes Weapon Set 1 R2, R2, R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon Set 2 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapon Set 3 R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Full Health R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full Armor R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Car Drives on Water RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 Better Handling TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Flying Cars RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1 Instant Death RIGHT, L2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, L2, L1. Raise Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN. Car Explosion R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Pedestrians Attack You Cheat DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Pedestrians Carry Weapons R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN Ladies' Man CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2 Bloodring Racer DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT Hotring Racer 1 R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Hotring Racer 2 R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2 Golf Caddy CIRCLE, L1, UP, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Love Fist Limo R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Rhino Tank CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Romero's Hearse DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT Sabre Turbo RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT Trashmaster CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Candy Suxxx CIRCLE, R2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, L2 Hilary King R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R2 Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, L1, UP, L2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R1 Lance Vance CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Love Fist 1 DOWN, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X Love Fist 2 R1, L2, R2, L1, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, X, SQUARE, L1 Mercedes R2, L1, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Phil Cassady RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE Ricardo Diaz L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2 Sonny Forelli L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2 Sunny Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE Stormy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE Foggy Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Overcast Weather R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Slow Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Fast Motion TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1 Quick Clock CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Increased Traffic R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2. Black Vehicles CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE Pink Vehicles CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE All Traffic Lights Green RIGHT, R1, UP, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R1, R1

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1 Big Wheel Cars : R1, X, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, R2, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE

: R1, X, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, R2, SQUARE, UP, DOWN, SQUARE Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L1, CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, L1, X

GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list

Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats Cheats Codes Cheats Codes Weapon Set 1 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon Set 2 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapon Set 3 RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Full Health RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Car Drives on Water RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Better Handling Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Flying Cars RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Instant Death RIGHT, LT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, LT, LB Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Raise Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Car Explosion RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Pedestrians Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Pedestrians Carry Weapons RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, UP, DOWN Ladies' Man B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, RIGHT, UP, X, LT Bloodring Racer DOWN, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, LEFT Golf Caddy B, LB, UP, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Hotring Racer 1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Hotring Racer 2 RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, RT Love Fist Limo RT, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Rhino Tank B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Romero's Hearse DOWN, RT, DOWN, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LEFT, RIGHT Sabre Turbo RIGHT, LT, DOWN, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, LEFT Trashmaster B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Candy Suxxx B, RT, DOWN, RB, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, LT Hilary King RB, B, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RT Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, LB, UP, LT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, A, RB Lance Vance B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, LB Love Fist 1 DOWN, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A Love Fist 2 RB, LT, RT, LB, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, A, X, LB Mercedes RT, LB, UP, LB, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, UP, B, Y Phil Cassady RIGHT, RB, UP, RT, LB, RIGHT, RB, LB, RIGHT, B Ricardo Diaz LB, LT, RB, RT, DOWN, LB, RT, LT Sonny Forelli B, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, A, A Sunny Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y Stormy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Foggy Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Overcast Weather RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slow Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RT, RB Fast Motion Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LT, LB, X Quick Clock B, B, LB, X, LB, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y Increased Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LT Black Vehicles B, LT, UP, RB, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LEFT, B Pink Vehicles B, LB, DOWN, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, RIGHT, B All Traffic Lights Green RIGHT, RB, UP, LT, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, RB, RB

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB

: Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB Big Wheel Cars : RB, A, Y, RIGHT, RT, A, UP, DOWN, A

: RB, A, Y, RIGHT, RT, A, UP, DOWN, A Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, LB, B, LT, LEFT, A, RB, LB, LB

GTA Vice City Switch cheats list

Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA Vice City, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.

GTA Vice City Switch cheats Cheats Codes Cheats Codes Weapon Set 1 R, ZR, L, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon Set 2 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapon Set 3 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN Full Health R, ZR, L, A, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP Full Armor R, ZR, L, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT UP Car Drives on Water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Better Handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L Instant Death RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, ZL, L Flying Cars RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R Lower Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Raise Wanted Level R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Car Explosion ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Pedestrians Riot DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Pedestrians Attack You DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Pedestrians Carry Weapons ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN Ladies' Man A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X Bloodring Banger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL Bloodring Racer DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT Golf Caddy A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Hotring Racer 1 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Hotring Racer 2 R, A, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Love Fist Limo ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Rhino (Tank) A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Romero's Hearse DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT Sabre Turbo RIGHT, ZL, DOWN, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, LEFT Trashmaster A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Change Outfit RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT Candy Suxxx A, ZR, DOWN, R, LEFT, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZL Hilary King R, A, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, ZR Ken Rosenberg RIGHT, L, UP, ZL, L, RIGHT, R, L, B, R Lance Vance A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, L Love Fist 1 DOWN, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, B, B Love Fist 2 R, ZL, ZR, L, RIGHT, ZR, LEFT, B, Y, L Mercedes ZR, L, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, A, X Phil Cassady RIGHT, R, UP, ZR, L, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, A Ricardo Diaz L, ZL, R, ZR, DOWN, L, ZR, ZL Sonny Forelli A, L, A, ZL, LEFT, A, R, L, B, B Sunny Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Stormy Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Foggy Weather ZR, B, L , L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Overcast Weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Slow-Mo X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R Fast Motion X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y Quick Clock A, A L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Increased Traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL Black Vehicles A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A Pink Vehicles A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A All Traffic Lights Green R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R Big Head Mode UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L

: X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L Big Wheel Cars : R, B, X, RIGHT, ZR, Y, UP, DOWN, Y

: R, B, X, RIGHT, ZR, Y, UP, DOWN, Y Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons: RIGHT, L, A, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, L, B

GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats list

The iOS and Android cheats for GTA Vice City are kind of tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.

GTA Vice City iOS and Android cheats Cheats Codes Cheats Codes Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS Full Health ASPIRINE Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Car Drives on Water SEAWAYS Better Handling GRIPISEVERYTHING Flying Cars COMEFLYWITHME Instant Death ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Raise Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted Level LEAVEMEALONE Car Explosion BIGBANG Pedestrians Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Pedestrians Attack You NOBODYLIKESME Pedestrians Carry Weapons OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Female Pedestrians Carry Weapons CHICKSWITHGUNS Ladies' Man FANNYMAGNET Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Bloodring Racer GETTHEREQUICKLY Golf Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING Love Fist Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Rhino Tank PANZER Romero's Hearse THELASTRIDE Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Aeroplane Spawn FLYINGWAYS Hunter Spawn AMERICAHELICOPTER Hotring Racer 1 GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Hotring Racer 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Change Character STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Candy Suxxx IWANTBIGTITS Ken Rosenberg MYSONISALAWYER Lance Vance LOOKLIKELANCE Love Fist 1 ROCKANDROLLMAN Love Fist 2 WELOVEOURDICK Mercedes FOXYLITTLETHING Phil Cassady ONEARMEDBANDIT Ricardo Diaz CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Sonny Forelli IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY Stormy Weather CATSANDDOGS Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING Overcast Weather APLEASANTDAY Slow-Mo BOOOOOORING Fast Motion ONSPEED Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Increased Traffic MIAMITRAFFIC Black Vehicles IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Pink Vehicles AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Big Wheel Cars LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT

If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:

Vehicle Turns Invisible : WHEELSAREALLINEED

: WHEELSAREALLINEED Become Fat : DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Become Skinny : PROGRAMMER

: PROGRAMMER Purchase All Properties : FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Smoke : CERTAINDEATH

: CERTAINDEATH Tons of Bikes: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Have fun with these GTA Vice City cheats! If you are playing other games from the Definitive Edition, we also have pages on GTA 3 cheats and GTA San Andreas cheats.