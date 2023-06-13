When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are both getting a new season: Season 4. As usual, season 4 will add a boatload of new content to both games, including new game modes, maps, and weapons. Modern Warfare 2 will get a whopping seven maps added over the course of the season. And Warzone 2.0 is even getting a brand new map called Vondel.

Here’s when you can dive in to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4, as well as a list of the biggest updates coming to each game.

What time does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 start?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 launches on Wednesday, July 14, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

12 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

5 p.m. BST for the U.K.

6 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

1 a.m. JST on July 15 for Tokyo

What’s new in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone season 4?

A new Battle Pass, which includes the usual, including Operators and weapons

The Assault on Vondel Event, which lasts from June 14 to July 7

New Operators: Nikto (Battle Pass), Io, Ana Vega, Izzy, and Butch

A new Operator skin for Farah, which is coming alongside the new RAID mission in the mid-season patch

Four new weapons: Tempus Razorback assault rifle (Battle Pass), ISO 45 SMG (Battle Pass), Tonfa melee weapons (Assault on Vondel Event), a mysterious and unnamed shotgun coming in the mid-season patch

A new ranked season for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, complete with new rewards

for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, complete with new rewards The Prestige Rank cap is being increased from 13 to 17 (Level 850)

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 4?

Six new (and refurbished) maps, with two for each multiplayer mode

One new Core map coming with the mid-season update

coming with the mid-season update Both Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue modes are getting 12v12 variants

The RAID finale episode for Special Ops is coming with the mid-season update

What’s new in Warzone 2.0 season 4?