When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are both getting a new season: Season 4. As usual, season 4 will add a boatload of new content to both games, including new game modes, maps, and weapons. Modern Warfare 2 will get a whopping seven maps added over the course of the season. And Warzone 2.0 is even getting a brand new map called Vondel.
Here’s when you can dive in to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4, as well as a list of the biggest updates coming to each game.
What time does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 start?
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 4 launches on Wednesday, July 14, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:
- 9 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
- 12 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
- 5 p.m. BST for the U.K.
- 6 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris
- 1 a.m. JST on July 15 for Tokyo
What’s new in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone season 4?
- A new Battle Pass, which includes the usual, including Operators and weapons
- The Assault on Vondel Event, which lasts from June 14 to July 7
- New Operators: Nikto (Battle Pass), Io, Ana Vega, Izzy, and Butch
- A new Operator skin for Farah, which is coming alongside the new RAID mission in the mid-season patch
- Four new weapons: Tempus Razorback assault rifle (Battle Pass), ISO 45 SMG (Battle Pass), Tonfa melee weapons (Assault on Vondel Event), a mysterious and unnamed shotgun coming in the mid-season patch
- A new ranked season for both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, complete with new rewards
- The Prestige Rank cap is being increased from 13 to 17 (Level 850)
What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 4?
- Six new (and refurbished) maps, with two for each multiplayer mode
- One new Core map coming with the mid-season update
- Both Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue modes are getting 12v12 variants
- The RAID finale episode for Special Ops is coming with the mid-season update
What’s new in Warzone 2.0 season 4?
- A completely new map called Vondel, big enough to hold 18 Operators in DMZ and 72 in Resurgence
- New limited-time Lockdown mode available at launch
- A revamped Resurgence mode with new timers and a “Vengeance Icon” that allows you to easily find the players that killed your squadmate
- A centralized hub menu for DMZ called the Forward Operating Base (FOB) that includes a Stash, Weapons Locker, Bounty Board, and Communications Station
- New DMZ FOB Urgent Missions that are quick to complete and award Faction Rep
- Dynamic fog in DMZ, which can make visibility a lot tougher for you and your enemies
- A new vehicle boss and faction in DMZ
- A new vehicle — The Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) — that allows you to drive around in water or land
- The return of the “Personal Supply Box,” now called the “Favorite Supply Box,” which instantly gives you your favorite weapon
- A new Public Event exclusive to the Vondel map called High Stakes
- The Al Mazrah map no longer has a sandstorm, and instead has multiple sand banks scattered around the map
- Vondel will get a Battle Royale mode in the mid-season update — Season 4 Reloaded
