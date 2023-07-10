When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded start?

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded adds some new content such as operators, features, bundles, and more. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir from The Boys join Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as operators. Drop into Vondel as Battle Royale is now playable on the new map.

There is a lot of content dropping during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded. Continue reading to find out when season 4 reloaded will release and what changes to expect.

What time does MW2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded start?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded launches on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

9 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 12 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 5 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 6 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 1 a.m. JST on July 13 for Tokyo

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded?

The MX Guardian , a fully-automatic 12-gauge shotgun that holds five shells, is available through a new Battle Pass challenge.

, a fully-automatic 12-gauge shotgun that holds five shells, is available through a new Battle Pass challenge. Starlight , Homelander , and Black Noir from the The Boys will be available as Operators through bundles. Starlight will be available on launch, while Homelander will be available on July 16 and Black Noir on July 20.

, , and from the The Boys will be available as Operators through bundles. Starlight will be available on launch, while Homelander will be available on July 16 and Black Noir on July 20. Temp V from The Boys also makes an appearance as a Field Upgrade .

from The Boys also makes an appearance as a . Get two new camouflages through the Diabolical Camo Challenges .

. A bunch of new bundles will be released including operators and weapon skins.

will be released including operators and weapon skins. Expect an overhauled “Looking for Party” system to help you find parties with similar playstyle preferences.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 4 reloaded?

The last RAID episode for Special Ops is available to play.

is available to play. A new 6v6 core map, Vondel Waterfront, is available.

What’s new in Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded?