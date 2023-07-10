 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded start?

The Boys are back in town

By Johnny Yu
Homelander making an appearance in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Image: Activision
The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded adds some new content such as operators, features, bundles, and more. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir from The Boys join Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as operators. Drop into Vondel as Battle Royale is now playable on the new map.

There is a lot of content dropping during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded. Continue reading to find out when season 4 reloaded will release and what changes to expect.

What time does MW2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded start?

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded launches on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the same time in all regions around the world. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

  • 9 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 12 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 5 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 6 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris
  • 1 a.m. JST on July 13 for Tokyo

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded?

Starlight blinding an operator in Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Image: Activision
  • The MX Guardian, a fully-automatic 12-gauge shotgun that holds five shells, is available through a new Battle Pass challenge.
  • Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir from the The Boys will be available as Operators through bundles. Starlight will be available on launch, while Homelander will be available on July 16 and Black Noir on July 20.
  • Temp V from The Boys also makes an appearance as a Field Upgrade.
  • Get two new camouflages through the Diabolical Camo Challenges.
  • A bunch of new bundles will be released including operators and weapon skins.
  • Expect an overhauled “Looking for Party” system to help you find parties with similar playstyle preferences.

What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 season 4 reloaded?

Two operators aiming down their scopes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Image: Activision
  • The last RAID episode for Special Ops is available to play.
  • A new 6v6 core map, Vondel Waterfront, is available.

What’s new in Warzone 2 season 4 reloaded?

Operator about to swing at an operator on the floor with a tonfa in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded. Image: Activision
  • Vondel is now open to Battle Royale with dedicated Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos playlists.
  • Vondel has its own Gulag at the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the castle.
  • Resurgence now has a Rotating Resurgence Playlist which will shift from Vondel to Ashika Island.
  • Occupation Scan, Signals Intelligence Contracts, and Portable Redeploy Drones (P.R.D.) make their return to Warzone.
  • New options for Plea for Help and new mechanics for Assimilation in DMZ.

