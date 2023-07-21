Pikmin 4 complete list of treasure and locations

Pikmin 4 is filled with fruits and other objects around the land, notably referred to as “treasure” in-game. While the explorers don’t know what these objects are, they take these treasures to help repair and power up their spaceship. The more treasure you get, the more areas you can unlock.

Not all treasure is unique, as you’ll find multiples of them around the map. It’s worth mentioning that treasure obtained during dandori battles does not count toward your treasure total and does not get registered in your log. There are 239 unique treasures and 859 total treasures.

Below, we list out all the treasure in Pikmin 4, as well as the first place to find it, as listed via the in-game Treasure Catalog NPC, Schnauz.

How to find missing treasure in Pikmin 4

If you’re not getting 100% for treasure in a specific cave or area, you can command Oatchi to sniff it out for you by holding down the Y button, selecting command Oatchi, and then selecting the star icon. Once he leads you, if you don’t see any treasure around you, try throwing Pikmin on the ground, as the treasure could be buried beneath you.

Purchasing the Treasure Gauge tool from Russ at the base site will allow you to see the total number of treasure on each map. (Without this, the total will only reveal once you get every piece of treasure.)