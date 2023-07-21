 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pikmin 4 complete list of treasure and locations

Where to find at least one of each treasure in Pikmin 4

By Julia Lee
A blue GameBoy Advance SP sits open on some dirt in Pikmin 4 Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Pikmin 4 is filled with fruits and other objects around the land, notably referred to as “treasure” in-game. While the explorers don’t know what these objects are, they take these treasures to help repair and power up their spaceship. The more treasure you get, the more areas you can unlock.

Not all treasure is unique, as you’ll find multiples of them around the map. It’s worth mentioning that treasure obtained during dandori battles does not count toward your treasure total and does not get registered in your log. There are 239 unique treasures and 859 total treasures.

Below, we list out all the treasure in Pikmin 4, as well as the first place to find it, as listed via the in-game Treasure Catalog NPC, Schnauz.

How to find missing treasure in Pikmin 4

If you’re not getting 100% for treasure in a specific cave or area, you can command Oatchi to sniff it out for you by holding down the Y button, selecting command Oatchi, and then selecting the star icon. Once he leads you, if you don’t see any treasure around you, try throwing Pikmin on the ground, as the treasure could be buried beneath you.

A Pikmin 4 menu wheel showing that you can command Oatchi Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Purchasing the Treasure Gauge tool from Russ at the base site will allow you to see the total number of treasure on each map. (Without this, the total will only reveal once you get every piece of treasure.)

Pikmin 4 complete treasure list

Treasure Series First Location Total
Treasure Series First Location Total
Universal Rubber Cutie Rubber Cutie Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 3
Planetary Rubber Cutie Rubber Cutie Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 5
Stately Rubber Cutie Rubber Cutie Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze) 10
Dapper Rubber Cutie Rubber Cutie Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Sweet Stumble-Not Sweet Tooth Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 3
Sweet Torrent Sweet Tooth Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Deceptive Snack Sweet Tooth Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 2
Cookie of Nibbled Circles Sweet Tooth Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 1
Cookie of Prosperity Sweet Tooth Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 1
Vanishing Cookie Sweet Tooth Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 1
Love's Fortune Cookie Sweet Tooth Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Hearty Container Sweet Tooth Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Jiggle-Jiggle Sweet Tooth Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
S.S. Berry Sweet Tooth Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 2
S.S. Peppermint Sweet Tooth Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 2
S.S. Chocolate Sweet Tooth Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 2
Unbreakable Promise Dazzle Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Golden Vaulting Table Dazzle Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 1
Olfactory Sculpture Dazzle Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Princess Pearl Dazzle Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Sticky Jewel Dazzle Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 2
Hoop of Healing Dazzle Series Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage) 2
Hoop of Passion Dazzle Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 2
Hoop of Fortune Dazzle Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 2
Tandem Trainer Recreation Recollection Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Sphere of Fuzzy Feelings Recreation Recollection Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Orbital Communication Sphere Recreation Recollection Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 5
Orb of Destruction Recreation Recollection Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Greed-Inducement Device Gimme Gimme Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 1
Disk of Joyous Wisdom Gimme Gimme Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 6
Disk of Angry Wisdom Gimme Gimme Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 3
Disk of Sorrowful Wisdom Gimme Gimme Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 2
Disk of Amusing Wisdom Gimme Gimme Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 3
Disk of Surprising Wisdom Gimme Gimme Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 3
Secured Satchel Modern Amenties Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 1
Floral Instigator Modern Amenties Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Fastening Item Modern Amenties Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 3
Trap Lid Modern Amenties Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 12
Perforated Raft Modern Amenties Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 8
Gift of Friendship Modern Amenties Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Memory Fragment (Top Left) Memory Fragment Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit) 1
Memory Fragment (Top-ish) Memory Fragment Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 1
Memory Fragment (Top...Probably?) Memory Fragment Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Memory Fragment (Top Right) Memory Fragment Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze) 1
Memory Fragment (Left Edge) Memory Fragment Series Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna) 1
Memory Fragment (Center Left) Memory Fragment Series Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm) 1
Memory Fragment (Center Right) Memory Fragment Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Memory Fragment (Right Edge) Memory Fragment Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Memory Fragment (Bottom Left) Memory Fragment Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Memory Fragment (Bottom-ish) Memory Fragment Series Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast) 1
Memory Fragment (Bottom...Probably?) Memory Fragment Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 1
Memory Fragment (Bottom Right) Memory Fragment Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 1
Condensed Sunshine Extravagant Breakfast Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Flaky Temptation Extravagant Breakfast Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 1
Cushion Cake Extravagant Breakfast Series Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno) 1
Puzzle Snack Extravagant Breakfast Series Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno) 1
Sphere of Desire Sacred Sphere Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Sphere of Family Sacred Sphere Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Sphere of Heart Sacred Sphere Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Sphere of Beginnings Sacred Sphere Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Sphere of Vitality Sacred Sphere Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Sphere of Calm Sacred Sphere Series Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm) 1
Sphere of Good Fortune Sacred Sphere Series Primordial Thicket (The Mud Pit) 1
Sphere of Trust Sacred Sphere Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Sphere of Support Sacred Sphere Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Sphere of Truth Sacred Sphere Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Sunseed Berry Spring Crop Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 3
Cupid's Grenade Spring Crop Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 6
Searing Acidshock Spring Crop Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 3
Velvety Dreamdrop Spring Crop Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 2
Astringent Clump Spring Crop Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 2
Wayward Moon Spring Crop Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 2
Lesser Mock Bottom Summer Fruit Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 2
Mock Bottom Summer Fruit Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
Dawn Pustules Summer Fruit Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
Dusk Pustules Summer Fruit Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 2
Crimson Banquet Summer Fruit Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Juicy Gaggle Summer Fruit Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 3
Zest Bomb Autumn Harvest Series Serene Shores (Surface) 3
Delectable Bouquet Autumn Harvest Series Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast) 2
Portable Sunset Autumn Harvest Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 2
Tremendous Sniffer Autumn Harvest Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 2
Crunchy Deluge Autumn Harvest Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 2
Disguised Delicacy Autumn Harvest Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 3
Blonde Imposter Autumn Harvest Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 2
Merciless Extractor Winter Reserve Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 1
Citrus Lump Winter Reserve Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 4
Face Wrinkler Winter Reserve Series Serene Shores (Surface) 3
Pocked Airhead Winter Reserve Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 2
Insect Condo Winter Reserve Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 2
Dapper Blob Tropical Pickings Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 2
Scaly Custard Tropical Pickings Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 2
Seed Hive Tropical Pickings Series Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno) 2
Stellar Extrusion Tropical Pickings Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
Heroine's Tear Tropical Pickings Series Serene Shores (Surface) 3
Slapstick Crescent Tropical Pickings Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
Fire-Breathing Feast Tropical Pickings Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 2
Dusty Bed Bedtime Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 1
Doggy Bed Bedtime Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Birdy Bed Bedtime Series Giant's Hearth (Surface) 1
Fishy Bed Bedtime Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Granddaughter Doll Head Three Generations Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 1
Gifting Vase Three Generations Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 1
Daughter Doll Head Three Generations Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Mooching Vase Three Generations Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Mama Doll Head Three Generations Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows) 1
Empty Vase Three Generations Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows) 1
King of Meats Gourmet Series Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast) 1
Maestro of Flavor Gourmet Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 2
Belted Delicacy Gourmet Series Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm) 2
Fish-Bed Snack Gourmet Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
The Four Grill Brothers Gourmet Series Giant's Hearth (Surface) 1
Harmonic Synthesizer Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Spouse Alert Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 2
Path Creator Soulful Musician Series Rescue Command Post 1
Time Marker Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 1
Wind Detector Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Ambiguous Hostel Soulful Musician Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Mega Horn Soulful Musician Series Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm) 1
Mechanical Harp (Memory Song) Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Mechanical Harp (Lullabies) Soulful Musician Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Mechanical Harp (Windmills) Soulful Musician Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Emperor Whistle Soulful Musician Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Shake-a-Smile Soulful Musician Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Amplified Amplifier Soulful Musician Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Double Dragon-Eyed Scope Great Adventure Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Temporal Mechanism Great Adventure Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Director of Destiny Great Adventure Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern) 1
Detective's Truth Seeker Great Adventure Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze) 1
Unlimited Locomotive Roundabout Express Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze) 1
Middle-Management Tank Car Roundabout Express Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Leisure Car Roundabout Express Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Life Station Roundabout Express Series Primordial Thicket (The Mud Pit) 1
Straight-and-Narrow Track Roundabout Express Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Turn-of-Events Track Roundabout Express Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 2
Back-at-the-Beginning Track Roundabout Express Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 2
Thrill-Ride Track Roundabout Express Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 2
Mouth of Lies Oral Arguments Series Giant's Hearth (Cradle of the Beast) 1
Monster Teeth Oral Arguments Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 1
Brush of Wisdom Oral Arguments Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Brush of Foolishness Oral Arguments Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 1
False Lollipop Oral Arguments Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 1
Maternal Sculpture Oral Arguments Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 1
Bathing Pool Oral Arguments Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 1
Think-Tank Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Nexus Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
First-Force Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Peacemaker Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Kick-Start Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Sure-Footed Combobot Assembled Courage Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Uniquely You Goo Soulful Artist Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Decorative Goo Soulful Artist Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 1
Illumination Goo Soulful Artist Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 1
Noble Goo Soulful Artist Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 1
True Goo Soulful Artist Series Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna) 1
Ambiguous Goo Soulful Artist Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 1
Captivation Goo Soulful Artist Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Refreshing Goo Soulful Artist Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Last-Frost Cavern) 1
Neon Goo Soulful Artist Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Lamp of Inspiration Ancient Secrets Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Beckoning Mannequin Ancient Secrets Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 1
Ancient Statue Head Ancient Secrets Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 1
Contemplation Station Ancient Secrets Series Serene Shores (Subzero Sauna) 1
Unfinished Statue Ancient Secrets Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Persistence Machine Ancient Secrets Series Giant's Hearth (Surface) 1
Giant's Fossil Ancient Secrets Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Expression Hider Ancient Secrets Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 1
Buddy Display Ancient Secrets Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Heat Sensor Gifts from the Sages Series Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage) 1
Internal-Clock Measurer Gifts from the Sages Series Blossoming Arcadia (Drafty Gallery) 1
Solar-Powered Computing Machine Gifts from the Sages Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Number Jumper Gifts from the Sages Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Octoplus Paleontology Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 4
Mystery Squish Fish Paleontology Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 4
Newtolite Shell Paleontology Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Slipper-Bug Fossil Paleontology Series Giant's Hearth (Surface) 1
Relentless Spear Point of Honor Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 3
Noble Bident Point of Honor Series Rescue Command Post 1
Shattering Lance Point of Honor Series Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno) 1
Micromanagement Station Newly Nostalgic Series Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage) 1
Glinty Circular Disc Newly Nostalgic Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 1
Life Controller Newly Nostalgic Series Hero's Hideaway (Doppelgänger's Den) 1
Spinning Memories Plank Newly Nostalgic Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Masterpiece Plank Newly Nostalgic Series Blossoming Arcadia (Sightless Passage) 1
Telekinesis Detector Newly Nostalgic Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Connection Detector Newly Nostalgic Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Creativity Conduit Newly Nostalgic Series Primordial Thicket (Subterranean Swarm) 1
Stone of Advancement Newly Nostalgic Series Rescue Command Post 1
Winded Freedom Sculpture Newly Nostalgic Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 1
Dimension Converter Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Soul Reverberator Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series Serene Shores (Below-Grade Discotheque) 1
Personal-Injury Plank Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Industrial Maze) 1
Don't-See-It Specs Ultra-Hyper-Technology Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1
Love Nugget Nature's Candy Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 3
Crush Nugget Nature's Candy Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 4
Anxious Sprout Nature's Candy Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 2
Crew-Cut Gourd Nature's Candy Series Blossoming Arcadia (Kingdom of Beasts) 2
Child of Earth Nature's Candy Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 2
Daughter of the Earth Nature's Candy Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Crackling Cauldron) 2
Mysterious Carriage Nature's Candy Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 2
Snack Bean Nature's Candy Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 2
Foolish Fruit Nature's Candy Series Serene Shores (Surface) 2
Blast Shield Sword & Shield Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Ring-of-Return Shield Sword & Shield Series Serene Shores (Surface) 1
Satellite Shield Sword & Shield Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Heroic Shield Sword & Shield Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 1
Shooting-Star Shield Sword & Shield Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Heart Sword Sword & Shield Series Giant's Hearth (Ultimate Testing Range) 2
Spirit Sword Sword & Shield Series Serene Shores (Seafloor Resort) 3
Ice Sword Sword & Shield Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 3
Heroic Sword Sword & Shield Series Hero's Hideaway (Frozen Inferno) 3
Bright Sword Sword & Shield Series Serene Shores (Surface) 3
Unfloatable Boat Toys of Giants Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 1
Faux Fishy Toys of Giants Series Primordial Thicket (Surface) 1
Space Spinner Toys of Giants Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Sweat-Soaked Blue Bird Toys of Giants Series Blossoming Arcadia (Surface) 2
Skin of the Phoenix Toys of Giants Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit) 2
Priceless Bird Toys of Giants Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Aspiration-Ritual Ball Toys of Giants Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Aspiration-Ritual Pole Toys of Giants Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Hectic Hollows) 1
Divine Balloon Toys of Giants Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 2
Diety's Portrait Collection Obsession Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Devil's Portrait Collection Obsession Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Courage Emblem Collection Obsession Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Power Emblem Collection Obsession Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Wisdom Emblem Collection Obsession Series Hero's Hideaway (Surface) 1
Love Emblem Collection Obsession Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Money Emblem Collection Obsession Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Work Emblem Collection Obsession Series Giant's Hearth (Dream Home) 1
Gold Nugget Collection Obsession Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit) 470
Long-Shot Totem Hands of Fate Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 2
Go-with-the-Flow Totem Hands of Fate Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 3
Chance Totem Hands of Fate Series Serene Shores (Surface) 6
Difficult-Choice Totem Hands of Fate Series Serene Shores (Engulfed Castle) 2
Talisman of Life (Crane) Hands of Fate Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Aquiferous Summit) 1
Talisman of Life (Cherry Blossom) Hands of Fate Series Blossoming Arcadia (Secluded Courtyard) 1
Talisman of Life (Moon) Hands of Fate Series Sun-Speckled Terrace (Surface) 1
Talisman of Life (Rain) Hands of Fate Series Hero's Hideaway (Plunder Palace) 1
Talisman of Life (Phoenix) Hands of Fate Series Primordial Thicket (Cavern for a King) 1

