Pikmin 4 Onion locations and caves

In order to grow more allies in Pikmin 4, you’ll need to collect Onions of different colors, which allow you to directly create more Pikmin. While you’ll get the three basic Pikmin Onion colors early on, a lot of the specialty Onions won’t be available until you press on further in the game.

The Onions we list below are not to be confused with Flarlic, a type of onion that expands the maximum amount of Pikmin you can have out at once (up to 100). While collecting Flarlic counts toward the total Onion count per area, they do not give you any new type of Pikmin.

Glow Pikmin are only obtainable through night explorations and do not have an Onion.

With the exception of the Purple and White Onions, all colored Onions are found on the surface, not in caves.

Below, we list which maps have which Onions in them and what caves you can get more specialty Pikmin from.

Pikmin 4 Red Pikmin and Onion location

The Red Onion is the default, so you’ll start off with this one.

Red Pikmin are fireproof and also strong, making them great fighters.

Pikmin 4 Yellow Pikmin and Onion location

There are two Yellow Onions: one in Sun-Speckled Terrace and another in Blossoming Arcadia.

Yellow Pikmin are immune to electricity and can be thrown very high, making them good for reaching high treasure or loot.

Pikmin 4 Blue Pikmin and Onion location

There are two Blue Onions: one in Sun-Speckled Terrace and another in Serene Shores.

Blue Pikmin are waterproof and can run around on the pond floors with you.

Pikmin 4 Ice Pikmin and Onion location

The Ice Onion is in Hero’s Hideaway, the fourth area you’ll unlock.

Ice Pikmin float in water and can freeze enemies, stunning them for a long period of time.

You can also find Ice Pikmin in the following caves:

Last-Frost Cavern, Hectic Hollows, Aquiferous Summit (Sun-Speckled Terrace)

Drafty Gallery (Blossoming Arcadia)

Subzero Sauna, Seafloor Resort (Serene Shores)

Doppelgänger’s Den, Frozen Inferno (Hero’s Hideaway)

Cavern for a King (Primordial Thicket)

Pikmin 4 Rock Pikmin and Onion location

The Rock Onion is in Giant’s Hearth, the fifth map you’ll unlock.

Rock Pikmin are strong and can break glass.

You can also find Rock Pikmin in the following caves:

Kingdom of Beasts (Blossoming Arcadia)

Plunder Palace, Frozen Inferno (Hero’s Hideaway)

Cradle of the Beast (Giant’s Hearth)

Pikmin 4 Pink Pikmin and Onion location

The Pink Onion is in Primordial Thicket, the sixth and final area you’ll unlock.

Pink Pikmin can fly, allowing them to lift and carry loot over paths to take shortcuts back to the ship.

You can also find Pink Pikmin in the following caves:

Below-Grade Discotheque (Serene Shores)

Dream Home, Ultimate Testing Range (Giant’s Hearth)

The Mud Pit (Primordial Thicket)

Pikmin 4 White Pikmin and Onion location

The White Onion can only be accessed once you complete the story-based portion of Hero’s Hideaway. You’ll need to complete a separate game mode (Olimar’s Shipwrecked Tale), as well as five pretty tough Dandori challenges that unlock after finishing Olimar’s bit.

White Pikmin are poisonous and deal damage to enemies when eaten. They’re also poison-proof, allowing them to take out enemies swarmed in toxic gas without dying.

You can also find White Pikmin in the following caves:

Subzero Sauna (Serene Shores)

Doppelgänger’s Den (Hero’s Hideaway)

Ultimate Testing Range (Giant’s Hearth)

Subterranean Swarm, Cavern for a King (Primordial Thicket)

Related How to unlock the Purple Onion and White Onion in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 Purple Pikmin and Onion location

The Purple Onion can only be accessed once you complete the story-based portion of Hero’s Hideaway (just like the White Onion). You’ll need to complete Olimar’s Shipwrecked Tale, as well as ten tough Dandori challenges that unlock after you finish Olimar’s story.

Purple Pikmin are heavy and strong and one Purple Pikmin has the strength of 10 Pikmin, making it by far the most useful Pikmin in the game.

You can also find Purple Pikmin in the following caves: