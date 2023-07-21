How to get the Blue Onion in Sun-Speckled Terrace in Pikmin 4

There is a daunting Blue Onion at the top of a hill in Pikmin 4’s first level, the Sun-Speckled Terrace. You can get it before you get to the next parts of the game, but you’ll have to plan very wisely.

After unlocking a few things, you can grab the Blue Onion. There is another Blue Onion in the game’s third area that is easy to get, but if you want swimming Blue Pikmin early, you can unlock them by using our process below. There might be an easier way to do this, but this is what we did.

Step 1: Save Russ from ‘Last-Frost Cavern’ and unlock Oatchi’s skills

You do need to complete the first cave you run into at the Sun-Speckled Terrace, “Last-Frost Cavern.” Russ, the inventor, is in it, and you’ll need his construction abilities.

You’ll also want to have Oatchi’s skills unlocked. These unlocked at around day three for us (the same day we saved Russ). We’re not sure if Oatchi’s abilities correlate to Russ’ rescue or if it’s static on day three. You have to have the ability to ride Oatchi, which should unlock simultaneously with his training.

Step 2: Have at least 50 Pikmin power

You can choose how you want to accomplish this. Including the two Flarlic you can get to expand your Pikmin count in Sun-Speckled Terrace, you should be able to hold 40 Pikmin, but you’ll need 50 total Pikmin power to grab the Blue Onion. Either of the following options will work:

Collect 1,500 Sparklium to unlock the second area, Blossoming Arcadia, and grab enough Flarlic so you can carry at least 50 Pikmin. Use Oatchi’s skill points to train him to have the power of at least 10 Pikmin.

If you are trying to get the Blue Onion before moving on to the second area, you’ll need to train Oatchi. You get Oatchi skill points for rescuing stranded explorers, so you’ll have to do a few caves to power him up.

Step 3: Collect 30 Ice Pikmin

You’ll get 10 Ice Pikmin from “Last-Frost Cavern” and you can grab another 20 from “Hectic Hollows,” which is located in the southeast corner of Sun-Speckled Terrace, up a ledge. You’ll need Oatchi to be able to jump up there to get inside.

Step 4: Start your Blue Onion rescue mission

Once you have 30 Ice Pikmin, the ability to build, and 50 Pikmin power, you can start your rescue.

First, throw 30 Ice Pikmin into this small pond to freeze it fully. Then use any color of Pikmin to build the wall next to the pond, so you can climb up. Your Pikmin may have to take multiple trips, depending on how many Flarlic you collected in step two.

Once the wall is built, use Red Pikmin to take out the Fiery Blowhog guarding the Blue Onion, which you’ll see half buried in the dirt. After killing the monster, send your 10 Red Pikmin to start digging out the Blue Onion.

[Ed. note: If you went the Flarlic route in step two, you can just instruct your extra 20 Pikmin to carry the Blue Onion to the hub and you can ignore these extra steps. If you powered up Oatchi instead, keep reading.]

Now jump down to this ledge and whistle to get your Ice Pikmin back with you, unfreezing the pond. Quickly climb back up the wall and throw 10 of your Ice Pikmin to the Blue Onion. Combined with the 10 Red Pikmin, they’ll start moving it, but will get caught on a small ledge, where they won’t be able to cross because the pond isn’t frozen.

Whistle to recall all your Pikmin and throw 30 Ice Pikmin back into the pond, refreezing it. Go pick up Oatchi where he’s waiting by the wall and hop on his back. Jump up the tiny ledge and instruct Oatchi and your Red Pikmin to take the Blue Onion back to the mother Onion.

That’s all there is to it. As mentioned at the beginning of this guide, there is another Blue Onion in the third area (Serene Shores), so you don’t even really have to get this Onion if you don’t want to have to math it out. You can also come back later once you can carry more Pikmin to make the process much easier.