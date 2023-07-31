How to get shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep

Yes, Pokémon Sleep does have elusive shiny Pokémon to add to your collections, but as with other Pokémon games, they’re a rarity.

As usual, shiny Pokémon have no stat or gameplay difference other than being a different color in Pokémon Sleep. Even still, the most dedicated Pokémon collectors will want to flesh out their shiny Pokédex.

How to find shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep

For those looking to shiny hunt in Pokémon Sleep, all you’ll have to do is... well, sleep! There is a small chance when you wake up in the morning that one of the sleeping Pokémon around your Snorlax is shiny.

According to Serebii.net, shiny Pokémon will always be hungry, so they’ll join your party after you feed them one biscuit. That said, you won’t have to worry about missing out on a shiny, as long as you don’t use the free biscuit you get every morning on something else.

Pokémon Sleep shiny rate

Unlike mainline Pokémon games have, which pretty brutal shiny rates, some sites like Game8 have reported that Pokémon Sleep’s shiny rate is approximately 1 in 450 (similar to Pokémon Go’s).

While this is a nice change, you will still have to sleep for many nights before you likely encounter a shiny Pokémon.

What does shiny Snorlax do?

Sometimes, your weekly Snorlax can even be shiny. However, you can’t actually add this Snorlax to your collection and it doesn’t provide any benefits. You’re just a lucky duck that week.