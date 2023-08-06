When does Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection start?

Apex Legends Season 18, Resurrection, brings a new Revenant rework along with his Death Grip heirloom, and changes to the Charge Rifle and Ranked matchmaking. There are a few new maps added to the Mixtape playlist, but they may look a little familiar, as they’re from Broken Moon. As always, with a new season, there’ll be a new battle pass and a plethora of new skins for you to grab.

Read on to find out when you can drop into battle in your time zone.

When does the Sun Squad Collection Event start?

Apex Legends’ Season 18 launches on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the same time all around the world. Here’s when it’ll release in your time zone:

10 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 1 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 7 p.m. CET for Paris

for Paris 2 a.m. JST on August 9 for Tokyo

What’s new in Apex Legends Season 18?

Apex Legends Season 18 will add some new features and change a bunch of existing ones. Here are some of the key additions and changes coming in Season 18:

Revenant Reborn — Revenant has received a new protocol, giving him a new passive, tactical, and ultimate ability. He also now has an heirloom weapon, which is a sick scythe.

— Revenant has received a new protocol, giving him a new passive, tactical, and ultimate ability. He also now has an heirloom weapon, which is a sick scythe. Charge Rifle update — The Charge Rifle no longer shoots a hitscan beam, but rather a lobbed projectile that can pierce enemies.

— The Charge Rifle no longer shoots a hitscan beam, but rather a lobbed projectile that can pierce enemies. Ranked matchmaking — Overall LP gains per match have been decreased, and there has been an incentive to get eliminations in your matches.

— Overall LP gains per match have been decreased, and there has been an incentive to get eliminations in your matches. Death Dynasty Collection Event — Get double XP in Battle Royale from Aug. 8-15 and in Mixtape from Aug. 15-22. You can also grab Revenant’s Death Grip Heirloom after you’ve gotten all 24 collection event items.

For more details on what is being changed, check out all of the changes that are coming in Season 18.