The best early builds in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

When it comes to building your own mech, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon provides a lot of room for experimentation. The Assembly system allows you to pick not only the weapons you’re using but even the generator your mech has. Every piece has its own set of attributes and combining them correctly is fundamental to achieve the best build for your playstyle.

As you start the game, there aren’t as many options as you would like to create the mech of your dreams. To do so takes a lot of money, and to earn money, you must thrive as a mercenary.

To speed up the process for you, we have selected the best early builds in Armored Core 6 for you to run and complete the initial missions without too much trouble and while you can’t buy better pieces or weapons. In the meantime, you should consider spending some time farming money.

Best medium-range build

A medium-range build is a solid option to run in the first missions of Armored Core 6. Using it is a win-win situation. You can cause damage consistently from a safe distance, which is a good strategy to employ in most encounters. The downside is that defeating certain enemies, such as the first major boss you face, might take longer than with other builds.

When running this build, you want to pressure enemies to give you openings to use your pulse blade. Try your best to stay a good distance from enemies, since this build is not focused on quickly boosting out of attacks.

At the beginning of the game, tetrapod units are the most challenging enemies you end up facing. This build works pretty well against them because you can keep a good distance to avoid their attacks and still hit them hard with the linear rifle and both missile launchers. Depending on the situation, it’s possible to replace the pulse blade with a bazooka, such as the DF-BA-06 Xuan-GE.

Unit

R-ARM Unit: LR-036 CURTIS

LR-036 CURTIS L-ARM Unit: HI-32: BU-TT/A

HI-32: BU-TT/A R-BACK Unit: BML-G1/P20MLT-04

BML-G1/P20MLT-04 L-BACK Unit: Vvc-70VPM

Frame

Head: HD-012 MELANDER C3

HD-012 MELANDER C3 Core: CC-2000 ORBITER

CC-2000 ORBITER Armors: NACHTREIHER/46E

NACHTREIHER/46E Legs: 2C-2000 CRAWLER

Inner

Booster: BST-G2/P04

BST-G2/P04 FCS: FCS-G1/P01

FCS-G1/P01 Generator: DF-GN-02 LING-TAI

Best close-range build

As you progress through the campaign and gain more money as well as new pieces, this other build becomes a good option. The idea behind this build is to keep enemies pressured by constantly attacking them at close range.

This build is indicated after getting more familiar with controlling your mech. The upside of this build is its capacity to dodge most attacks with ease and aerial maneuvering becomes more constant since this build won’t require too much energy. In addition to that, you also recover energy faster after you spend a brief time on the ground.

On the other hand, there are a few aspects of this build that you should keep in mind. This is a very squishy build, meaning you can’t stand too much damage. This is not necessarily great, because you need to get closer to enemies to hit them with the dual MG-014.

This build is actually of great use in a couple of boss fights and against regular enemies. Enemies such as tetrapod units aren’t impossible to be beaten with this build. However, staying closer to them makes you an easy target fortheir melee attacks.

Unit

R-ARM unit: MG-014 LUDLOW

MG-014 LUDLOW L-ARM unit: MG-014 LUDLOW

MG-014 LUDLOW R-BACK unit: BML-G1/PO3VCT-08

BML-G1/PO3VCT-08 L-BACK unit: Vvc-70VPM

Frame

Head: HD-012 MELANDER C3

HD-012 MELANDER C3 Core: CC-2000 Orbiter

CC-2000 Orbiter Arms: NACHTREIHER/46E

NACHTREIHER/46E Legs: NACHTREIHER/42E

Inner

Booster: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: FC-006 ABBOT

FC-006 ABBOT Generator: VP-20S

Best tank build

This build requires a little bit more investment than the previous ones since some pieces are expensive. Even so, it has the advantage of enduring a lot of damage and it takes longer before getting staggered. Because of its robust structure, this build also allows you to use heavier weapons.

Tetrapod builds are heavier than others but this specific type of legs has the advantage of allowing you to hover around spending less energy than other builds. Hovering gives you a strategic advantage against most regular enemies since only a few can fly. Besides that, it makes your life easier when trying to hit enemies’ weak spots. Use this build in missions where you need to fight your way through several enemies and with stationary targets, such as cannons protecting objectives.

Tetrapod legs work greatly with heavy artillery because it removes their recoil. They also enable you to shoot charged linear rifles as you move around. All these advantages, however, are not enough depending on the enemy you’re fighting. Fast enemy Armored Core units can boost all around you, making it difficult to hit them with heavy guns. Boss fights that demand quick responses are also hard to deal with this build.

Unit

R-ARM unit: MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF

MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF L-ARM unit: DR-BA-06 XUAN-GE

DR-BA-06 XUAN-GE R-BACK unit: BML-G1/PO3VCT-08

BML-G1/PO3VCT-08 L-BACK unit: Vvc-70VPM

Frame

Head: NACHTREIHER/44E

NACHTREIHER/44E Core: VP-40S

VP-40S Arms: VP-46S

VP-46S Legs: VP-424

Inner