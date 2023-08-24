How to farm money in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, you’re a mercenary running any missions the corporates throw at you to make a name for yourself. As a starting mercenary, you’re usually short on cash, so learning the best way to farm money is crucial to make your life easier in Armored Core 6.

To better prepare your mech and have the right tools to complete every mission, you need to buy more pieces. Although you can get a few free pieces before getting further into the main scenario, they are enough to complete a couple of missions. Eventually, the difficulty bar is raised and you need to upgrade or assemble a whole new mech.

The prices are high in Armored Core 6, especially when it comes to bigger pieces, such as legs, arms, and cores. One piece can cost anywhere from 100,000 to 400,000. That’s why we have listed in this article everything you can do to earn money in Armored Core 6 as well as the best mission to do so.

How to earn money in Armored Core 6

In general, you earn money in Armored Core 6 by completing missions, winning matches in the Arena, or selling parts. We don’t advise selling parts for cash, because you end up with fewer options for pieces when it comes to assembling a new mech, and fights in the Arena are not worth it in terms of time-to-money ratio. So, among these options, missions are your main source of income in the game.

Missions are great mostly because you can repeat them for the express purpose of earning more money. However, not every mission offers a good enough payment to justify replaying. The amount you receive is hardly great and you only get the rewards by successfully completing missions. Besides that, a certain amount is deducted in every mission from the total payment depending on the time you take to complete the mission, how much damage you take, and how much resources you spent.

By taking all of this into consideration, here’s the best mission for you to replay and farm money in Armored Core 6.

The best way to farm money in Armored Core 6

To farm money, the best mission to redo is the “Attack the Dam Complex” mission in Chapter 1: It offers a total payment of 190,000. By running a lightweight build and using the right pathing, it is possible, even with some deductions, to earn around 170,000 after completing the mission.

Here is an example of a build you can use, alongside the strategy you should employ as well as the pathing you should take to complete this mission in under three minutes. Instead of dual weapons, it’s also possible to use melee weapons, such as pulse blades.

What you need to keep in mind is that the goal of this mission is to destroy the enemy’s facilities, more specifically, four generators. In other words, you don’t need to spend time killing every enemy mech in the area. Besides that, you have two companions that will take care of most regular enemies.

1. As the mission begins, use your assault boost to reach the initial post, where you can find the first generator and a few enemies. Try to hit them with your missiles as you’re flying towards their direction and finish them as soon as possible. Once you have destroyed the generator, you can start flying to the next one to your right.

2. The second post has more enemies and two levels. Be sure to clear the canons on the right, some in the first level, as well as the two mechs on the right. After getting to the second level, where the generator is, there are two enemies you should get rid of quickly. In case the NPCs that are following have done everything correctly, you should be good to go by now. If not, be sure to check if there are targets alive so the next area is unlocked.

Grid View Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon

Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon

3. To reach the third post, you should take the path on the right. Destroy the two mechs and two artillery in your way. Clear the small cannons at the ground level, and the mech enemies in the first and second levels. After destroying the third generator, boost your way to the last generator.

4. In this final section, your only goal is to destroy the last generator. Use your boosters to fly you straight to the first level and activate the mechanism to springboard you to the top of the building, where the generator is. Destroy it to finish the mission.