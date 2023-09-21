 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Party Animals codes list to redeem from the item shop

Use these codes in the Party Animals store to get some free loot

By Julia Lee
The Party Animals Surprise Egg machine with lots of colored capsules inside Image: Recreate Games via Polygon
Party Animals, the fluffy fist-throwing game, is available on PC and Xbox and you can redeem some free in-game loot if you have codes.

Since Party Animal’s main method of obtaining cosmetics focuses on paying real-life money, getting free stuff is always welcomed. We’ll keep this list updated with more codes as we run into them.

Party Animals codes list

The list of currently active codes (and what they reward) are as follows:

The Kiko skin in Party Animals — a black and white cat in a vest and an eyepatch based off of a real life cat. Image: Recreate Games via Polygon

How to redeem codes in Party Animals

In the item shop, you’ll notice a small button with a ticket on it that says “redeem” at the top right of the menu. Here, you can redeem codes that are handed out through promotional material (like social media channels) for free stuff.

The Party Animals shop with a soda machine on the right side Image: Recreate Games via Polygon

Outside of codes, how do cosmetics and unlocks in Party Animals work? Cookies (the bone-shaped biscuits) can be used to buy specific outfits in the shop. Nemo Bucks (the dollars) can be used to both buy specific outfits in the shop or spend on the Surprise Egg machine — a gacha-esque machine that rewards you with random exclusive skins that you can only get from the Surprise Egg machine. You can also convert Nemo Bucks to Cookies, if you need them. It doesn’t appear that outfits you buy with Nemo Bucks can be bought with Cookies or vice-versa, but this could change in the future.

