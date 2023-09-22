In Party Animals, throwing is an integral part of the game. Whether you’re chucking loose bricks at a player or picking up an opponent and tossing them off the stage, you’ll need to throw in order to win matches.

Below, we explain how to throw in Party Animals, as well as provide some tips to successfully toss players far.

How to throw in Party Animals on Xbox and PC

There are a few different sets of controls you can use in Party Animals, so grabbing and throwing will change depending on what you’re using:

Keyboard and mouse: Hold down left click to grab something (and keep holding it if it’s not a weapon) and right click to throw .

something (and keep holding it if it’s not a weapon) and . Keyboard only: Hold down I to grab something and use J to throw .

something and use . Controller: Hold down RT to grab and press B to throw.

As the tutorial points out, you can also charge up your throw by holding your respective throw button. Your fuzzy friend will throw whatever is in their hands once you release the button. (Note that this isn’t for throwing weapons, like the lollipop. To drop those, you press F or press RT twice.)

I personally found it easier to throw using a controller (a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on Steam), but it’s entirely possible that it’s all in my head. It doesn’t hurt to try other options if you have them, though!

You can also remap the controls in your settings, so you can just set up whatever works best for you.

How to throw other players in Party Animals

If you want to be able to huck players over railings and off the map, then you’ve come to the right place. You’ve probably been tossed super far at least once and wondered, “How come my throws don’t go that far?” Well, here’s a few tips for successful player-tossing:

Make sure you’re really only trying to throw players while they’re knocked out. Conscious players can wiggle around, causing you to lose your grip, draining your stamina faster, and also risking knocking you out.

Both hands need to be on the opponent to throw them. You cannot throw them if you’re only grabbing them with one hand. (Similarly to how you can’t use certain weapons if you’re not holding them right.)

Charge up as much as possible to get a nice long throw off the edge — but don’t get too greedy as your opponent may wake up at any second.

Be mindful of where you are. There isn’t much point in picking up and attempting to throw an opponent when you knock them out in the middle of the map with no cliffs in sight. Knock them out near the edge and then quickly yeet them into the abyss.

Use momentum to your advantage. Getting a running start or spinning will help gather momentum for a better throw.

Hopefully with these tips you’ll become a master of tossing opponents and get those Party Animals dubs, as you deserve.