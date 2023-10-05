 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Delight by the Dome Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve this Abbasiyah district Enigma puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome clue Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
“Delight by the Dome” is an Enigma in the Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Abbasiyah district’s Delight by the Dome Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

Delight by the Dome Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage map with Delight by the Dome Enigma and treasure marked Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The Delight by the Dome Enigma is located near the Mosque viewpoint in the Abbasiyah district to the southwest of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Mysterious Talisman.

Delight by the Dome Enigma location

The Delight by the Dome Enigma is one of the more straightforward ones to find. Head to the Mosque Viewpoint to the southwest of the Round City.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage overhead shot showing the location of the Delight by the Dome Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Hook around to the northeast of the viewpoint on ground level, and you’ll find this Enigma under a covered walkway.

The drawing is of the Dome of the Ass in the southwest of the city — maps in the Arabic world usually had south at the top, so the drawing is looking south and the arrow is pointing north.

Delight by the Dome Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage overhead shot showing the location of the Delight by the Dome treasure Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

You’ll find the Dome of the Ass far to the south-southwest of the city. Northwest of the Dome of the Ass, look for a small pond. You’ll find the Mysterious Talisman in that pond.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

