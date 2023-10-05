Delight by the Dome Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Delight by the Dome” is an Enigma in the Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Abbasiyah district’s Delight by the Dome Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

Delight by the Dome Enigma solution and treasure location

The Delight by the Dome Enigma is located near the Mosque viewpoint in the Abbasiyah district to the southwest of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Mysterious Talisman.

Delight by the Dome Enigma location

The Delight by the Dome Enigma is one of the more straightforward ones to find. Head to the Mosque Viewpoint to the southwest of the Round City.

Hook around to the northeast of the viewpoint on ground level, and you’ll find this Enigma under a covered walkway.

The drawing is of the Dome of the Ass in the southwest of the city — maps in the Arabic world usually had south at the top, so the drawing is looking south and the arrow is pointing north.

You’ll find the Dome of the Ass far to the south-southwest of the city. Northwest of the Dome of the Ass, look for a small pond. You’ll find the Mysterious Talisman in that pond.

