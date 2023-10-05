A Holy Hoard Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“A Holy Hoard” is an Enigma in the Harbiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s A Holy Hoard Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

A Holy Hoard Enigma solution and treasure location

The A Holy Hoard Enigma is located a little west of the Prince’s Gate on the northeast side of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Tan Abbasid Knight dye.

A Holy Hoard Enigma location

Along the road from the Prince’s Gate to the Round City wall, watch for an open door on the north side of the road. The image above is pointed at the Prince’s Palace to the north to help you orient. Through the door, look to the left to find this Enigma clue in a small wall alcove.

The drawing is another crude one, but it’s surprisingly accurate once you piece it together.

The “holy” in the clue’s name points you to the Nestorian Monastery straight north of the city. (There’s also a Lost Book and a Tale of Baghdad collectible there.)

When you reach the monastery — there’s a viewpoint on the roof — head to the northeast to find the tree along the Tigris River. You’ll find the Tan Abbasid Knight dye buried under a pile of dirt next to a boat along the shore underneath the lone olive tree there.

