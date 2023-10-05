Find What I Stole! Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Find What I Stole!” is an Enigma in the Harbiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole! Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s Find What I Stole! Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

Find What I Stole! Enigma solution and treasure location

The Find What I Stole! Enigma is located just inside the city wall near Qutrabbul Gate in the northwest of Harbiyah. Solving it rewards you with the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

Find What I Stole! Enigma location

You’ll find the Enigma in a small overhand along the river just north of the Damascus Gate Prison.

The guards are closing in, and I must write this quickly. I have obtained what was seeking just as I said I would but I have run out of time! Avenge me and find what I risked my life for! Search the soap boilers… and from the heights, look for the colorful fabrics! Remember me for my courage and not my fate and I bid you good luck!

Based on the text, you’re looking for the Soap Boiler’s District just north-northwest of Round City.

The treasure isn’t in the Soap Boiler’s District, though. It’s under some “colorful” canopies just to the southwest.

Head inside the gazebo under the canopies to find the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

