Find What I Stole! Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve this Harbiyah district Enigma puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole! Enigma clue Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
“Find What I Stole!” is an Enigma in the Harbiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Find What I Stole! Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s Find What I Stole! Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

Find What I Stole! Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage map with Find What I Stole! Enigma and treasure marked Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The Find What I Stole! Enigma is located just inside the city wall near Qutrabbul Gate in the northwest of Harbiyah. Solving it rewards you with the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

Find What I Stole! Enigma location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Find What I Stole! Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

You’ll find the Enigma in a small overhand along the river just north of the Damascus Gate Prison.

The guards are closing in, and I must write this quickly. I have obtained what was seeking just as I said I would but I have run out of time! Avenge me and find what I risked my life for! Search the soap boilers… and from the heights, look for the colorful fabrics! Remember me for my courage and not my fate and I bid you good luck!

Based on the text, you’re looking for the Soap Boiler’s District just north-northwest of Round City.

Find What I Stole! Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Find What I Stole! Enigma treasure Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The treasure isn’t in the Soap Boiler’s District, though. It’s under some “colorful” canopies just to the southwest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Basim in a market looking at the Find What I Stole! treasure in a gazebo Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Head inside the gazebo under the canopies to find the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

