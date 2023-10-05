Just Rewards Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Just Rewards” is an Enigma in the Round City district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Just Rewards Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s Just Rewards Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

Just Rewards Enigma solution and treasure location

You’ll find the clue for the Just Rewards Enigma on the inside of the Basra Gate in the southeast of Round City. Solving it rewards you with the Black Abbasid Knight dye.

Just Rewards Enigma location

This clue is on a high balcony on the northwest side of the wall. You’ll have to watch for guards as you climb up and claim the Enigma clue.

It’s not the best drawing, but there are a few clues in it. Namely the two domes on the roof, the armed guards, and the flags.

You’re heading to the Shurta Headquarters just a little to the north.

When you get there, work around to the south side of the Shurta Headquarters. The treasure is in the courtyard just through the gate and, despite the drawing, there aren’t any guards around.

Duck through the gate and take a left. You’ll find the Black Abbasid Knight dye on a pile of boxes next to the canopy.

