A Gift for You Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“A Gift for You” is an Enigma in the Round City district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Gift for You Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Harbiyah district’s A Gift for You Enigma clue and then where to find the treasure.

According to our testing, by the way, you can’t just head right to the treasure: You have to find the Enigma clue before getting your prize. If you try to dig up the treasure without having the clue in your inventory, it simply won’t spawn.

A Gift for You Enigma solution and treasure location

The A Gift for You Enigma is located in the southwest of the Round City district. Solving it rewards you with the Bedouin Talisman.

A Gift for You Enigma location

The clue is in a room on the second story. Look for a balcony on the east side of the room. There, you can toss a dagger through the window to unbar another window on the far side. In the room, you’ll find a historical site, some poetry, and the clue — over by the very cozy window seat.

Oh, sweet-singing poetess!

I have left you a gift, a token or my eternal gratitude,

and while it is merely a trifle, I would be inconsolable if it did not find your hands!

So use our prodigious creativity to solve this mystery:

Go to where men speak the opposite of poetry.

While your verses set people free, their sentences imprison.

In the west of the square, find the fountain to find my tribute to you.

You’re heading to the Mazalim Courts in the north of the Round City.

A Gift for You Enigma solution and treasure location

The Mazalim Courts themselves are surrounded by a ring of buildings — the square from the clue. Head inside and then to the west.

You’ll find a fountain against the west wall of the court. The Bedouin Talisman is on the ground next to it.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.