Where to find the secret area in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City’s ‘No stone unturned’ achievement and trophy is easy to miss

By Michael McWhertor
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

No stone unturned” is an early game achievement/trophy in RoboCop: Rogue City is which asks players to find a secret area in the arcade. It’s well worth your time to do so, as you’ll score a hidden power-up (an OCP Training Disk) for your efforts. Here’s where to find the secret area in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Where to find the secret area in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City

Since RoboCop: Rogue City is chapter-based and some areas are locked out to you after you complete certain story missions, certain trophies and achievements can also be easily missed. Fortunately, Rogue City autosaves a lot, including at the beginning of chapters, so you can oftentimes reload a save to grab anything you missed — including the OCP Training Disk in the secret area in the arcade.

To find the arcade’s secret area, you’ll first have to make your way to the basement. That’s easy enough; just find the drugged-out kid in the arcade bathroom and scan him, which will automatically grant you a warrant to search the premises. Down in the basement, you’ll encounter a gang of Torch Heads. As you make your way to the arcade owner’s office, killing everything that moves, you’ll see the secret area just to the left of a neon Nuke sign. It’s barred by an iron gate.

The secret area in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

Here’s that secret room location on the map:

The map showing the location of the arcade secret area in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

Unlocking the gate the arcade secret area requires visiting the arcade owner’s office. He’s being held hostage by a group of Torch Heads, and whether you decide to save him or not is up to you (and doesn’t impact your ability to access the secret area).

Once the office is cleared of threats, you’ll find a secret button on the right side of the owner’s desk. Scan it with your RoboCop vision to raise the “press the button” prompt.

A screenshot of a scan of the secret button in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

Here’s the location of the secret area access button on the map:

A map showing the location of the secret button that unlocks the secret area of the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

Head back to the unlocked secret area and claim your prize: a bunch of stolen goods (that will give you plenty of “Crime Evidence” that will help you complete the level’s Police Work side mission) and one OCP Training Disk that will give you a skill point.

