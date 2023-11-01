 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find the secret PCB in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City

Get ‘Good eyes, Murphy!’ and a nice upgrade for your Auto-9

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Good eyes, Murphy!” is an early game achievement/trophy in RoboCop: Rogue City, tasking you with finding a PCB for the Auto-9 in a secret area of the Steel Mill. Finding that area is the closest thing RoboCop: Rogue City has to a real puzzle, but it’s worth tracking down, because you’ll earn the Omni Board - Tier 4.2 motherboard for doing so. Here’s where to find the secret PCB in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Where to find the secret PCD in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City

Since RoboCop: Rogue City is chapter-based and some areas are locked out to you after you complete certain story missions, certain trophies and achievements can also be easily missed. Fortunately, Rogue City autosaves a lot, including at the beginning of chapters, so you can oftentimes reload a save to grab anything you missed — including the hidden PCB upgrade in the Steel Mill.

To find the Steel Mill’s hidden PCB upgrade, you’ll need to work your way deep into the level and past the area where you first encounter landmines. You’ll need to locate this train car at the location on the map below.

A screenshot of the locomotive that leads to the PCB secret area in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon
Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

On the right side of that train car, you’ll see a button prompt that says “Start the engine.” The locomotive will switch on and travel in reverse, driving through two sets of doors.

A screenshot of the locomotive that leads to the PCB secret area in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

Follow the locomotive to its final destination, a stop in Block B.

A screenshot of the locomotive in the PCB secret area in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

On the left-hand side of the locomotive, you’ll find a ladder. Climb that ladder and step onto the top of the train car. This will give RoboCop access to a platform with a small, raised room.

Inside that room, you’ll find an OCP Chest, which contains the Omni Board - Tier 4.2 motherboard and will unlock the “Good eyes, Murphy!” trophy/achievement. Here’s the location of the hidden chest and its location on the game map:

A screenshot of the location of the secret PCB OCP Chest in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon
A map of the location of the PCB secret area in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City Image: Teyon/Nacon via Polygon

