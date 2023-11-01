“Good eyes, Murphy!” is an early game achievement/trophy in RoboCop: Rogue City, tasking you with finding a PCB for the Auto-9 in a secret area of the Steel Mill. Finding that area is the closest thing RoboCop: Rogue City has to a real puzzle, but it’s worth tracking down, because you’ll earn the Omni Board - Tier 4.2 motherboard for doing so. Here’s where to find the secret PCB in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Where to find the secret PCD in the Steel Mill in RoboCop: Rogue City

Since RoboCop: Rogue City is chapter-based and some areas are locked out to you after you complete certain story missions, certain trophies and achievements can also be easily missed. Fortunately, Rogue City autosaves a lot, including at the beginning of chapters, so you can oftentimes reload a save to grab anything you missed — including the hidden PCB upgrade in the Steel Mill.

To find the Steel Mill’s hidden PCB upgrade, you’ll need to work your way deep into the level and past the area where you first encounter landmines. You’ll need to locate this train car at the location on the map below.

On the right side of that train car, you’ll see a button prompt that says “Start the engine.” The locomotive will switch on and travel in reverse, driving through two sets of doors.

Follow the locomotive to its final destination, a stop in Block B.

On the left-hand side of the locomotive, you’ll find a ladder. Climb that ladder and step onto the top of the train car. This will give RoboCop access to a platform with a small, raised room.

Inside that room, you’ll find an OCP Chest, which contains the Omni Board - Tier 4.2 motherboard and will unlock the “Good eyes, Murphy!” trophy/achievement. Here’s the location of the hidden chest and its location on the game map: