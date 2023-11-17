 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Mario RPG Melody Bay music puzzle solutions

Learn songs and get the tadpoles to sing for more access to The Juice Bar

By Julia Lee
Mario stands next to a maestro in Super Mario RPG Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon
Super Mario RPG will test your music knowledge via the Tadpole Pond music puzzle in Melody Bay.

After arriving in Melody Bay, if you head right and step on the stone, you’ll be greeted by tadpoles that swim on a musical chart. Jumping on the tadpole stops it from moving, so you can draft a melody. You’ll earn rewards by composing specific melodies, so you’ll want to make sure to come back to Melody Bay every now and then to play a new song for the local composer.

If you miss the timing to jump on the tadpole, don’t worry, as it’ll swim back and forth between the lines.

For each song you play, you’ll unlock better healing items to buy from The Juice Bar in Tadpole Pond.

Below, we show you the Tadpole Pond puzzle solutions in Super Mario RPG and what rewards you get for playing these songs.

Melody Bay song #1: Frogfucius’ Suite #18

A nearby tadpole in the water will actually tell you what notes the tadpoles need to be, but if you’re not good at translating notes to a chart, we’ve got your back.

Arrange the tadpoles like so to get an Alto Card, which grants you one tier of membership to The Juice Bar in Tadpole Pond:

Tadpoles line up in a specific way to play Frogfucius’ Suite #18 Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

With the Alto Card, you can buy Frogleg Cola, a healing item that recovers 80 HP for the whole party, for 42 coins each.

Melody Bay song #2: Mole Mountain Blues

After you save the two mole children and get the third star, you can return to Melody Bay to play a new song, the Mole Mountain Blues. Set up the tadpoles like so, to get the Tenor Card:

Tadpoles line up in Super Mario RPG to play Mole Mountain Blues. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

With the Tenor Card, you can buy Finless Cola, a healing item that recovers 150 HP for the whole party, for 90 coins each.

Melody Bay song #3: Monstro Town Melody

After visiting Monstro Town, talking to the mayor, and listening to the Pink Starfish upstairs in his home, you can come back to Melody Bay to play the third and final song.

Set up the tadpoles like so to get the Soprano Card:

Tadpoles line up and sing the Monstro Town Melody in Super Mario RPG Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

The Soprano Card allows you to buy Croaka Cola for 200 coins from The Juice Bar. Croaka Cola fully restores your party, so it’s a useful and powerful item to keep around.

For more Super Mario RPG guides, check out our party member unlock guide, beginner’s guide, or our list of all the hidden treasure locations.

/ new

