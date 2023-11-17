 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Mario RPG hidden treasure location guide

Where to find all the invisible hidden treasure boxes

By Julia Lee
Mario stands on a yellow platform under a used treasure block in Super Mario RPG Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact.

You’ll find hidden secret treasure chests throughout Super Mario RPG, floating invisibly in a ton of different rooms. With certain accessories, you can get notified when you’re in a room with one of these chests, but even with those accessories, it can be hard to pinpoint the precise locations.

To that end, we’ve detailed where to find every hidden treasure in Super Mario RPG.

How to find hidden treasures easier in Super Mario RPG

Right away in the basement of the item shop in the Mushroom Kingdom, you’ll get the Signal Ring accessory, which doesn’t give you any stat boosts, but will ping you whenever a room you’re in contains an accessory. Later on in Nimbus Land, you’ll get an upgraded version of this accessory that will ping you as you get closer to wherever the hidden chest is.

The talking treasure chest that lives upstairs of the mayor’s house in Monstro Town will also tell you how many hidden treasures you have left to find, which is useful if you’re trying to find all of the hidden treasure chests in Super Mario RPG.

Mushroom Kingdom hidden treasure (Flower)

Mario stands on top of a Toad’s head in a basement in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

If you head downstairs from the item shop, a Toad will tell you to jump. Follow his instructions for what is technically the first hidden treasure. After doing this and getting the reward from the Toad, jump on his head and wait for him to walk into the corner to access another hidden treasure.

Mushroom Kingdom hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on top of a Toad’s head in the Mushroom Kingdom castle in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Jump on the Toad’s head in the castle entryway to get access to this ledge, where you can jump and hit this hidden treasure.

Note that you’ll need to wait for the ruckus at the castle to die down. After you meet Mallow and are about to head out, you can head back into the castle to use this Toad to get on the ledge.

Bandit’s Way hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands between a red and purple flower in Bandit’s Way in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Use the red flower by the right exit of Bandit’s Way to jump towards the top right, allowing you to hit this very high chest.

Rose Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on top of bookshelves behind a shopkeeper in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Head into the item shop and jump up these shelves behind the cashiers to access this chest.

Rose Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario jumps on a bed near a green exclamation point switch in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

There’s a house in Rose Town on the cliff that’s out of reach, but you can reach it by jumping on a nearby Toad’s head and then onto the cliff. Go upstairs in this house and jump on the bed to get this hidden chest. (Also hit that switch in the room to open up the stairs to the house.)

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands under a treasure chest in a forest of trees filled with fruit in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

At the entrance to the Forest Maze, jump to the left of the path for this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands under a chest to the left of a stump in the Forest Maze in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

After the underground portion, jump in the spot shown above to get this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Flower)

Mario stands under a chest surrounded by mushroom enemies in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the area with the seven stumps and wigglers, head into the stump closest to the entrance (the right stump). Inside, take out the enemies and jump at the above location to find the hidden treasure.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands under a chest behind a sleeping Wiggler in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the area with the seven stumps and wigglers, go into the stump the farthest from the entrance to the area (it’s the one that isn’t in a pair). Head to the back and jump right behind the sleeping wiggler to find this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (nothing)

Mario stands under a chest with nothing in it in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the same room as above, if you take the left stump in the second row from the entrance, you can hit the chest in the location shown above, but you won’t get anything for it. Boo hiss.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Red Essence)

Mario stands under a chest in the Forest Maze near a save block in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the final room with the save block (after the maze you follow Geno through), jump in the bottom left corner by the entrance to get this chest.

Pipe Vault hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on a thin platform with empty treasure boxes in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the room with the row of Piranha Plants, enter the second pipe. Jump right in front of the elevated platform to reveal an invisible block you can use to get on top of the platform. Run forward a bit and jump to reveal this treasure.

Pipe Vault hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands under a chest on a thin platform with a clown spring nearby in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Between the chest above and the already visible chest in this room, there’s a second hidden treasure. (We got them out of order in this room, sorry if the images are confusing.)

Yo’ster Isle hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands next to a save block on Yo’ster Isle in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

The hidden treasure is behind the save block.

Booster Pass hidden treasure (Flower)

Mario stands on top of an artichoke-like plant in the desert in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Stand on top of this artichoke plant on the plateau to get this chest.

Booster Path hidden treasure (Rock Candy)

Mario stands in the corner of a desert cliff in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Right before the northern exit of the first area, jump in the corner to reveal this hidden treasure.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario skillfully avoids Sniffits while standing in a corner of Booster Tower in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the stairs room with the never-ending line of Sniffits, jump in the above spot at the top of the stairs to get your hidden treasure.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Goodie Bag)

Mario stands on top of an empty box to reach an additional box in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the room with the platforms and the save block, carefully jump atop the visible treasure chest, and jump again to get this chest.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Mushroom)

Mario stands in the corner of a room in Booster Tower in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the same room as the above chest, jump in the corner to get this chest.

Marrymore hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on a bookshelf in an inn in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Head upstairs at the inn/item shop and go into the bedroom. Jump up on the shelves for this chest.

Sunken Ship hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands on top of another Mario clone to reach a chest in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

To get this very tricky chest, you’ll need to jump on the head of the Mario clone in front of you so you can reach the hidden treasure. Do not talk to the Mario, as this will initiate a battle. If you talk to and defeat the Mario, you’ll have to leave the Sunken Ship area and come back for it to respawn.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Red Essence)

Mario stands on top of a floating yellow platform in the desert in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Use the cannon at the entrance to Land’s End to shoot yourself onto the yellow platform. Jump towards north from the platform to hit this chest.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands at the very top of a mountain in Land’s End in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

On the second screen at Land’s End, before jumping into the cannon, jump around on the lowered ground ahead of the cannon to reveal a floating yellow platform. Shoot yourself onto the yellow platform and jump north from it to reveal yet another yellow platform. Shoot yourself from the cannon on to the second yellow platform to gain access to the cliff where the hidden treasure is on the west side.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on a purple flower next to another purple flower in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

On the first Land’s End map where you see grass, jump off one of the above purple flowers to reach this hidden chest.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands next to a fox enemy in a cave in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

On the map with the block-bridge-jumping challenge, jump into the hole in the cliff below the bridge. Head towards the back of this cave and jump in the corner to get this chest.

Belome’s Temple hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on top of an empty chest to reach another hidden chest in Belome’s Temple in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

After entering the huge raising gate, you’ll enter a room with a regular chest right in front of you. Use the nearby ledge to jump on top of it to access the first hidden treasure in this room.

Belome’s Temple hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands in a corner against a wall in Belome’s Temple in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Head down the stairs in the same room as the above chest and jump in the corner for this hidden treasure.

Monstro Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario in the corner of the entrance to Monstro Town in front of a yellow note in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Jump in the corner of this small room to get your hidden treasure.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario in a bright orange lush valley filled with bees in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

After entering the right pipe in Bean Valley, jump in the above corner to get this hidden chest.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Red Essence)

Mario in an underground path in the corner of a dark room in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the far right pipe among the five pipes with Piranha Plants in them, jump in this corner to reveal this chest.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Mario stands in the middle of a stone underground path in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the bottom right pipe among the five pipes, jump along this corner to find this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on a stack of boxes in the Nimbus Land item shop in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

Jump up on the boxes in the Nimbus Land item shop to get this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands towards the exit of a stairwell in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

At the bottom of the stairs before you hit the prisoners in the castle, jump where the Jawful was standing to reveal this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands in a black invisible path in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

From where the above hidden treasure is, walk through the gap in the bricks and then walk north. Jump to reveal this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands on a chest to reach another chest in the Nimbus Land castle in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

In the room behind the Birdo mid-boss fight, jump on top of the existing treasure and jump again to reveal this hidden chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Mario stands next to a caged bird in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

This chest only showed up for us after beating Valentina and restoring the Nimbus Land castle to its former glory. In the castle hall with the three doors, jump next to the bird cage to get this chest.

Smithy hidden treasure (Mushroom)

Mario stands next to a save block in the Smithy in Super Mario RPG. Image: ArtePiazza/Nintendo via Polygon

At the save point after the room with the green switch, jump in the corner for ... a measly mushroom. It’s the last hidden treasure and it gives you a single, plain, mushroom? Yep.

For more Super Mario RPG guides, check out our party member unlock guide, Melody Bay music puzzle guide, or our beginner’s guide.

