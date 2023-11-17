Super Mario RPG hidden treasure location guide

You’ll find hidden secret treasure chests throughout Super Mario RPG, floating invisibly in a ton of different rooms. With certain accessories, you can get notified when you’re in a room with one of these chests, but even with those accessories, it can be hard to pinpoint the precise locations.

To that end, we’ve detailed where to find every hidden treasure in Super Mario RPG.

How to find hidden treasures easier in Super Mario RPG

Right away in the basement of the item shop in the Mushroom Kingdom, you’ll get the Signal Ring accessory, which doesn’t give you any stat boosts, but will ping you whenever a room you’re in contains an accessory. Later on in Nimbus Land, you’ll get an upgraded version of this accessory that will ping you as you get closer to wherever the hidden chest is.

The talking treasure chest that lives upstairs of the mayor’s house in Monstro Town will also tell you how many hidden treasures you have left to find, which is useful if you’re trying to find all of the hidden treasure chests in Super Mario RPG.

Mushroom Kingdom hidden treasure (Flower)

If you head downstairs from the item shop, a Toad will tell you to jump. Follow his instructions for what is technically the first hidden treasure. After doing this and getting the reward from the Toad, jump on his head and wait for him to walk into the corner to access another hidden treasure.

Mushroom Kingdom hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Jump on the Toad’s head in the castle entryway to get access to this ledge, where you can jump and hit this hidden treasure.

Note that you’ll need to wait for the ruckus at the castle to die down. After you meet Mallow and are about to head out, you can head back into the castle to use this Toad to get on the ledge.

Bandit’s Way hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

Use the red flower by the right exit of Bandit’s Way to jump towards the top right, allowing you to hit this very high chest.

Rose Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Head into the item shop and jump up these shelves behind the cashiers to access this chest.

Rose Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

There’s a house in Rose Town on the cliff that’s out of reach, but you can reach it by jumping on a nearby Toad’s head and then onto the cliff. Go upstairs in this house and jump on the bed to get this hidden chest. (Also hit that switch in the room to open up the stairs to the house.)

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

At the entrance to the Forest Maze, jump to the left of the path for this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

After the underground portion, jump in the spot shown above to get this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Flower)

In the area with the seven stumps and wigglers, head into the stump closest to the entrance (the right stump). Inside, take out the enemies and jump at the above location to find the hidden treasure.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

In the area with the seven stumps and wigglers, go into the stump the farthest from the entrance to the area (it’s the one that isn’t in a pair). Head to the back and jump right behind the sleeping wiggler to find this chest.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (nothing)

In the same room as above, if you take the left stump in the second row from the entrance, you can hit the chest in the location shown above, but you won’t get anything for it. Boo hiss.

Forest Maze hidden treasure (Red Essence)

In the final room with the save block (after the maze you follow Geno through), jump in the bottom left corner by the entrance to get this chest.

Pipe Vault hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

In the room with the row of Piranha Plants, enter the second pipe. Jump right in front of the elevated platform to reveal an invisible block you can use to get on top of the platform. Run forward a bit and jump to reveal this treasure.

Pipe Vault hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Between the chest above and the already visible chest in this room, there’s a second hidden treasure. (We got them out of order in this room, sorry if the images are confusing.)

Yo’ster Isle hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

The hidden treasure is behind the save block.

Booster Pass hidden treasure (Flower)

Stand on top of this artichoke plant on the plateau to get this chest.

Booster Path hidden treasure (Rock Candy)

Right before the northern exit of the first area, jump in the corner to reveal this hidden treasure.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

In the stairs room with the never-ending line of Sniffits, jump in the above spot at the top of the stairs to get your hidden treasure.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Goodie Bag)

In the room with the platforms and the save block, carefully jump atop the visible treasure chest, and jump again to get this chest.

Booster Tower hidden treasure (Mushroom)

In the same room as the above chest, jump in the corner to get this chest.

Marrymore hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Head upstairs at the inn/item shop and go into the bedroom. Jump up on the shelves for this chest.

Sunken Ship hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

To get this very tricky chest, you’ll need to jump on the head of the Mario clone in front of you so you can reach the hidden treasure. Do not talk to the Mario, as this will initiate a battle. If you talk to and defeat the Mario, you’ll have to leave the Sunken Ship area and come back for it to respawn.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Red Essence)

Use the cannon at the entrance to Land’s End to shoot yourself onto the yellow platform. Jump towards north from the platform to hit this chest.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

On the second screen at Land’s End, before jumping into the cannon, jump around on the lowered ground ahead of the cannon to reveal a floating yellow platform. Shoot yourself onto the yellow platform and jump north from it to reveal yet another yellow platform. Shoot yourself from the cannon on to the second yellow platform to gain access to the cliff where the hidden treasure is on the west side.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

On the first Land’s End map where you see grass, jump off one of the above purple flowers to reach this hidden chest.

Land’s End hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

On the map with the block-bridge-jumping challenge, jump into the hole in the cliff below the bridge. Head towards the back of this cave and jump in the corner to get this chest.

Belome’s Temple hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

After entering the huge raising gate, you’ll enter a room with a regular chest right in front of you. Use the nearby ledge to jump on top of it to access the first hidden treasure in this room.

Belome’s Temple hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Head down the stairs in the same room as the above chest and jump in the corner for this hidden treasure.

Monstro Town hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Jump in the corner of this small room to get your hidden treasure.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

After entering the right pipe in Bean Valley, jump in the above corner to get this hidden chest.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Red Essence)

In the far right pipe among the five pipes with Piranha Plants in them, jump in this corner to reveal this chest.

Bean Valley hidden treasure (Croaka Cola)

In the bottom right pipe among the five pipes, jump along this corner to find this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

Jump up on the boxes in the Nimbus Land item shop to get this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

At the bottom of the stairs before you hit the prisoners in the castle, jump where the Jawful was standing to reveal this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

From where the above hidden treasure is, walk through the gap in the bricks and then walk north. Jump to reveal this chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

In the room behind the Birdo mid-boss fight, jump on top of the existing treasure and jump again to reveal this hidden chest.

Nimbus Land hidden treasure (Frog Coin)

This chest only showed up for us after beating Valentina and restoring the Nimbus Land castle to its former glory. In the castle hall with the three doors, jump next to the bird cage to get this chest.

Smithy hidden treasure (Mushroom)

At the save point after the room with the green switch, jump in the corner for ... a measly mushroom. It’s the last hidden treasure and it gives you a single, plain, mushroom? Yep.

For more Super Mario RPG guides, check out our party member unlock guide, Melody Bay music puzzle guide, or our beginner’s guide.