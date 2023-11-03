The Lower Deeps is the second zone you’ll explore in Return to Moria after the Western Halls. While you’ll have encountered a number of areas by this point — the Elven Cavern, Mines of Moria, and Orc Town to name just three — all of these are found within the Western Halls, but that isn’t made clear to you until you encounter the Lower Deeps and the Crystal Descent for the first time.

So whether you’ve heard about the Lower Deeps but haven’t found them yet, or you’ve stumbled upon the Crystal Descent and have no idea how to get down, we’re here to help. One thing to bear in mind is that you should ensure you have at least one fast travel Mapstone up and running in the Western Halls, ideally near the Crystal Descent, before you head down, so you can head back up whenever you need to. Also, the Lower Deeps are where you can find Ubasam Wood, a much-needed resource for upgrades.

Here’s how to get to the Lower Deeps and Crystal Descent in Return to Moria.

How to find the Lower Deeps in Return to Moria

To find the Lower Deeps, you must find the Crystal Descent first, and trust me, you’ll know when you’ve found it. As Return to Moria is procedurally generated, I can’t tell you the exact location, but it’s one of the rooms in the Mines of Moria. Mine was through two Cave Spider nests, five tiles from the first main section of the mines after the Elven Cavern.

The Crystal Descent is a huge pit filled with blue crystals. It’s also the first place you can find True-Quartz, which is littered around the top of the Crystal Descent. The main thing you’ll spot here is the enormous winch, glowing yellow because you need to fix it first.

How to rebuild the Mine Hoist in the Crystal Descent

To rebuild the Mine Hoist in Return to Moria, you need the following materials:

15 Black Diamonds

20 Elven Wood

30 Natural Fiber

The best way to get Black Diamonds to fight your way through Orc Town and kill Bolgakh, the boss at the end of it, as he should drop plenty — or you could consult our guide on how to get the Black Diamonds for other methods. We also cover how to get Elven Wood in our Return to Moria steel guide, but the synopsis is that you must chop down trees in the Elven Cavern.

For Natural Fiber, you want to kill Cave Spiders and destroy their nests, of which you’ll find plenty in the rooms surrounding the Mines of Moria. Natural Fiber is also essential for crafting Rope Ladders, which you’ll need to continue descending safely through the Crystal Descent and into the Lower Deeps. Don’t worry if you’re running low though, as you should also encounter plenty of Cave Spiders.

Once you make it through the Crystal Descent and into the Lower Deeps, you’re successfully into the second zone in the game, and you can continue your journey navigating Khazad-dum and returning to the Company.