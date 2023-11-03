Ubasam Wood is one of the materials you’ll be required to find in Return to Moria before too long. As is the case in most survival games, you’ll slowly progress through tiers of resources and tools, starting with the simplest equipment, gradually building your way up to the strongest. To do this, you’ll need to build more crafting appliances at your base, such as bellows, an oven, and a loom.

The latter can only be crafted with Ubasam Wood and is required to turn hide scraps into hide as detailed in our guide on how to get steel. You can also craft the First Age Pickaxe with Ubasam Wood, which is stronger than the Steel Pickaxe. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Ubasam Wood in Return to Moria.

How to get Ubasam Wood in Return to Moria

To get Ubasam Wood in Return to Moria, you must get to the Lower Deeps. This is an area accessible from the Crystal Descent, which in turn can be found near the Mines of Moria. You’ll also need to fully explore Orc Town and repair the hoist first. When you get down there, make sure you either rebuild a Ruined Mapstone, or build one from scratch, so you can fast travel back up when necessary.

Once you’ve made it to the Lower Deeps — you must descend around 100 fathoms or so — you can start acquiring Ubasam Wood. Unlike Elven Wood, however, Ubasam Wood doesn’t come from trees. Instead, you want to look for some mushrooms.

There are multiple different types in the Lower Deeps, but any of them should do the job. Chop them down and you’ll receive Ubasam Wood.

How to use Ubasam Wood in Return to Moria

Ubasam Wood is used for a few different essentials:

First Age Pickaxe

Loom

Gem Cutter

The First Age Pickaxe requires three Steel Ingots and one Black Diamond alongside four Ubasam wood, but you also must have the Gem Cutter to craft it. This requires 10 stone, three Steel Ingots, and 10 Ubasam Wood.

The Loom requires considerably more: 24 Ubasam Wood, three Silver Ingots, and six Cloth Scraps. However, once you’ve got a Loom in your base, you can craft both leather and hide, which are standard resources you’ll need throughout your time with the game.

We’d recommend farming as much Ubasam Wood as you can when you initially get down to the Lower Deeps because you can never have too much, and it’s also useful for other First Age equipment.