Warcraft Rumble dungeon guide - how to unlock and beat dungeons

Dungeons are one of the coolest and most replayable aspects of Warcraft Rumble. These recreations of classic World of Warcraft dungeons — like the beloved Dire Maul — allow you to take your troops in and test your might against multiple bosses in a row while using special boosters and a specific army.

In this Warcraft Rumble guide, we’re going to break down how to unlock dungeons and explain how dungeons work.

How to unlock dungeons in Warcraft Rumble

When you first start your Warcraft Rumble journey, you’ll only be able to battle your way through the classic World of Warcraft zones. However, once you beat Raene Wolfrunner and collect your 30th Sigil, you’ll unlock the dungeon system on your account.

How dungeons work in Warcraft Rumble

Dungeons work like normal battles in zones, but with some interesting restrictions and modifiers.

Dungeons have a specific army family each week, and you’ll only be able to play the dungeon using a leader from that family. So, on Horde week, for example, you’ll be able to take an army led by Cairne Bloodhoof, Grommash Hellscream, or Sneed. You’ll still be able to customize which troops you want to bring, but we recommend you stick with troops in a similar family, as many of the boons in the dungeon offer some family synergy.

Once you select your leader, you’ll be able to choose a special Relic before going into the first fight. For example, the Aegis of Battle causes any Horde Minis near your leader to have a chance to critically strike their targets. You’ll choose a new Relic before each battle, meaning you’ll have three Relics active for the final fight.

To clear a dungeon, you’ll need to beat three fights in a row without losing once (unless you have an Ankh of Resurrection, which you can collect after beating some fights).

Each boss you defeat nets you some Arc Energy, which you can use to upgrade your minis. When you complete an entire run, you’ll be able to upgrade the leader you used, giving them another bonus XP slot — which gives your units bonus experience if you match the slot with their unit type.

However, each time you complete a run with a specific leader, you’ll increase the difficulty for subsequent runs of the dungeon with that same leader. If things get too tough, consider spreading the love and upgrade a different leader in the same family.

As of this writing, Dire Maul is the only dungeon in Warcraft Rumble.