What to use Frog Coins on in Super Mario RPG

You can find Frog Coins anywhere in Super Mario RPG, whether it’s from the casino, powerful monsters, or invisible treasure chests.

There are two places to spend these precious Frog Coins: one is available right away and another shows up a bit later in the game.

Below, we list where to use your Frog Coins in Super Mario RPG.

Tadpole Pond Frog Coin shop

From the Tadpole Pond entrance, head left and a few tadpoles will stick their heads out of the water. One of them runs the Juice Bar (the place you can shop for if you complete the Melody Bay puzzles), and the other runs the Frog Coin shop.

This merchant sells items usable in battles for Frog Coins. These items are powerful and pretty useful:

Sleepy Bomb (1 Frog Coin): Puts all enemies to sleep.

Puts all enemies to sleep. Bracer (2 Frog Coins): Raises ally’s defense in battles.

Raises ally’s defense in battles. Energizer (2 Frog Coins): Raises ally’s attack power in battle.

Raises ally’s attack power in battle. Party Bracer (5 Frog Coins): Raises party’s defense in battle.

Raises party’s defense in battle. Party Energizer (5 Frog Coins): Raises party’s attack power in battle.

Seaside Town Frog Coin shop

Head upstairs in the Seaside Town elder’s house (in the back left of the town) to see a frog sitting at the table. They’ll sell you more items.

This frog sells two special items to use in battles, as well as accessories:

See Ya! (10 Frog Coins): Allows you to run from battles without failing.

Allows you to run from battles without failing. Earlier Times (15 Frog Coins): Allows you to start a battle over.

Allows you to start a battle over. Exp. Booster (22 Frog Coins): Doubles Exp. when equipped.

Doubles Exp. when equipped. Coin Trick (36 Frog Coins): Doubles the coins you win in battle.

Doubles the coins you win in battle. Flower Ring (50 Frog Coins): Cuts FP use in half during battle.

For more Super Mario RPG guides, check out our party member unlock guide, Melody Bay music puzzle guide, or our list of all the hidden treasure locations.