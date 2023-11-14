How to unlock the Ritualist in Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC

The Ritualist is a secret archetype in Remnant 2, and comes as part of The Awakened King DLC. Much like the game’s other secret archetypes, you won’t just be given the necessary engram to equip this class. Instead, you’ll have to fight your way through the newly added flooded city and track down the Ragged Poppet for yourself.

In this Remnant 2 guide, we’ll show you how to start The Awakened King DLC and how to unlock the Ritualist archetype.

If you’re looking to get the original classes, here’s how to unlock all archetypes in Remnant 2.

How to start The Awakened King DLC

Assuming you already have a character, go to any checkpoint and activate Adventure Mode. Reroll a new Adventure Mode scenario if you already have one active and select The Awakened King.

If it’s your first time playing The Awakened King, The game will ask you if you want to play the DLC as a “One Shot.” Say yes. This means you’ll be guaranteed to see the new content in Losomn and not the stuff you’ve already seen in the base game.

Once you’ve set the DLC up, open the new Losomn area and head down into the flooded city.

How to unlock the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2

You’ll need to play The Awakened King for a bit before you’re able to unlock the Ritualist.

From the new area in Losomn, continue your adventure until you reach a large canal with a bunch of boats connected to one another. For us, this was in the Forlorn Coast area, in the middle of the city. To reach the flooded area, we first had to battle through the Cotton Kiln’s dungeon.

When you find the caravan of boats, start jumping along them, adventuring deeper into the canals of the city. Eventually, you’ll find yourself under the docks in a solitary canal area. Look for an opening in the wall which leads to a dirt path. Follow it and you’ll come across a ritual where a witch is sacrificing a pig. Kill them both.

With both enemies dead, look to the middle post in the back of the cave. Walk up to it and you’ll find a Ragged Poppet nailed to the post. Grab the Ragged Poppet and head back to Ward 13 via any checkpoint. Head up to Wallace and pay him his usual fee to upgrade the Ragged Poppet into the Cursed Effigy. This new item will give you access to the Ritualist archetype.

The Ritualist is all about status effects — both placing them on enemies and reducing their effectiveness against you. Its Prime Perk is Vile, which causes all negative status effects you inflict to also apply Infected. Infected causes enemies to take increased damage from status effects and spread those same status effects to all nearby enemies when they die.