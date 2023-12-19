GTA 5 cheats and codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

GTA cheats and cheat codes have been a staple of Rockstar’s crime game franchise since it started back in 1997. GTA 5 is no different, with cheats that do everything from spawn vehicles to turn your fists into explosive weapons to decrease gravity.

Our GTA 5 cheat codes guide lists all the available cheats in GTA 5 — from gameplay cheats like explosive punches to vehicle cheats like free helicopters — and explains how to enter them.

How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes

Before you enter any GTA 5 cheat codes, understand that turning on any of them disables achievements for the session and means that you’ll not be able to score higher than a bronze on any mission even if you turn it right back off again. There are a couple ways to enter cheats in GTA 5:

On consoles , you can enter cheats by hitting the series of D-pad, trigger, and face button inputs listed below.

, you can enter cheats by hitting the series of D-pad, trigger, and face button inputs listed below. On PC , you’ll have to bring up the console by hitting the ~ (tilde) key. With the console up, type in the word from the tables below — all upper case — to activate the cheat.

, you’ll have to bring up the console by hitting the (tilde) key. With the console up, type in the word from the tables below — all upper case — to activate the cheat. On both consoles and PC, you can also just enter the phone numbers. Pull up your phone with up on the D-pad. Select contacts, and then hit the X/▢ button. Dial the number from the table below and then hit X/▢ again. (The phone numbers actually all spell out the PC cheat codes.)

Most cheats can be disabled by entering them again.

GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

GTA 5 cheats that affect gameplay do everything from changing the weather to making your punches explode things.

GTA 5 gameplay cheats list Cheat Effect PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number Cheat Effect PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number Bang bang! Gives you explosive rounds →, ▢, ✕, ←, R1, R2, ←, →, →, L1, L1, L1 →, X, A, ←, RB, RT, ←, →, →, LB, LB, LB HIGHEX 1-999-444439 Change weather Cycles through weather effects R2, ✕, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ▢ RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X MAKEITRAIN 1-999-6253487246 Drunk mode Makes the camera sway △, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, ← Y, →, →, ←, →, X, B, ← LIQUOR 1-999-547867 Explosive melee attacks Your punches and kicks cause explosions →, ←, ✕, △, R1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L2 →, ←, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT HOTHANDS 1-999-46842637 Fast run Makes your sprint faster △, ←, →, →, L2, L1, ▢ Y, ←, →, →, LT, LB, X CATCHME 1-999-2282463 Fast swim Makes you swim faster ←, ←, L1, →, →, R2, ←, L2, → ←, ←, LB, →, →, RT, ←, LT, → GOTGILLS 1-999-46844557 Flaming bullets Gives you incendiary rounds L1, R1, ▢, R1, ←, R2, R1, ←, ▢, →, L1, L1 LB, RB, X, RB, ←, RT, RB, ←, X, →, LB, LB INCENDIARY 1-999-4623634279 Give weapons Loads you up with guns and ammo △, R2, ←, L1, ✕ ,→, △, ↓, ▢, L1, L1, L1 Y, RT, ←, LB, A, →, Y, ↓, X, LB, LB, LB TOOLUP 1-999-866587 Invincible Makes you invincible for 5 minutes →, ✕, →, ←, →, R1, →, ←, ✕, △ →, A, →, ←, →, RB, →, ←, A, Y PAINKILLER 1-999-7246545537 Max health and armor Gives you max health and max armor ◯, L1, △, R2, ✕ ,▢, ◯, →, ▢, L1, L1, L1 B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, →, X, LB, LB, LB TURTLE 1-999-887853 Moon gravity Reduces gravity ←, ←, L1, R1, L1, →, ←, L1, ← ←, ←, LB, RB, LB, →, ←, LB, ← FLOATER 1-999-3562837 Parachute given Gives you a parachute ← ,→, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, ←, ←, →, L1 ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, ←, ←, →, LB SKYDIVE 1-999-7593483 Skyfall Respawns you high in the sky above where you were L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, → LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, → SKYFALL 1-999-7593255 Slidey cars Your car has less friction on the road △, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB SNOWDAY 1-999-7669329 Slow Motion Cycles through three slow motion modes △, ←, →, →, ▢, R2, R1 Y, ←, →, →, X, RT, RB SLOWMO 1-999-756966 Slow motion aim Cycles through three levels of deadeye ▢, L2, R1, △, ←, ▢, L2, →, ✕ X, LT, RB, Y, ←, X, LT, →, A DEADEYE 1-999-3323393 Special ability recharged Fills your special ability meter ✕, ✕, ▢, R1, L1, ✕, →, ←, ✕ A, A, X, RB, LB, A, →, ←, A POWERUP 1-999-7693787 Super jump Increases your jump height L2, L2, ▢, ◯, ◯, L2, ▢, ▢, ←, →, ✕ ←, ←, Y, Y, →, →, ←, →, X, RB, RT HOPTOIT 1-999-4678648 Wanted Level down Decreases your Wanted Level R1, R1, ◯, R2, →, ←, →, ←, →, ← RB, RB, B, RT, →, ←, →, ←, →, ← LAWYERUP 1-999-52993787 Wanted Level up Increases your Wanted Level R1, R1, ◯, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → FUGITIVE 1-999-38448483

There are also cheats that will spawn vehicles in GTA 5 like cars, trucks, planes, helicopters, or even submarines for you to use. Spawning the last three (the Dodo plane, the Duke O’Death car, and the Kraken sub) all require you to complete their associated missions (the random event “Sea Plane,” the random event “Duel,” and the Wildlife Photography Challenge, respectively) before they will become available.

GTA 5 vehicle cheats list Cheat Vehicle type PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number Cheat Vehicle type PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number Spawn BMX Bicycle ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2 ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, X, B,Y, RB, RT BANDIT 1-999-226348 Spawn Buzzard Helicopter ◯, ◯, L1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L1, L2, R1, △, ◯, △ B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y BUZZOFF 1-999-2899633 Spawn Comet Car R1, ◯, R2, →, L1, L2, ✕, ✕, ▢, R1 RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB COMET 1-999-26638 Spawn Duster Plane →, ←, R1, R1, R1, ←, △, △, ✕, ◯, L1, L1 →, ←, RB, RB, RB, ←, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB FLYSPRAY 1-999-35977729 Spawn PCJ Motorcycle R1, →, ←, →, R2, ←, →, ▢, →, L2, L1, L1 RB, →, ←, →, RT, ←, →, X, →, LT, LB, LB ROCKET 1-999-762538 Spawn Rapid GT Car R2, L1, ◯, →, L1, R1, →, ←, ◯, R2 RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ←, B, RT RAPIDGT 1-999-7274348 Spawn Sanchez Motorcycle ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB OFFROAD 1-999-6337623 Spawn Stretch Limo Car R2, →, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, → RT, →, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → VINEWOOD 1-999-84639663 Spawn Stunt Plane Plane ◯, →, L1, L2, ←, R1, L1, L1, ←, ←, ✕, △ B, →, LB, LT, ←, RB, LB, LB, ←, ←, A, Y BARNSTORM 1-999-227678676 Spawn Trashmaster Garbage truck ◯, R1, ◯, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, → B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → TRASHED 1-999-8727433 Spawn Dodo Plane - - EXTINCT 1-999-3984628 Spawn Duke O'Death Car - - DEATHCAR 1-999-33284227 Spawn Kraken Submarine - - BUBBLES 1-999-2822537

Is there a money cheat in GTA 5?

Unlike all of the previous GTA games, GTA 5 does not have a money cheat. There isn’t a way to enter a series of buttons or type in a word for free money. Instead, you’ll have to work for your money and rely on things like robbing armored trucks and various stores, carrying out assassinations, or buying up businesses to earn some cash.