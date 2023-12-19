GTA 5 cheats and codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

GTA cheats and cheat codes have been a staple of Rockstar’s crime game franchise since it started back in 1997. GTA 5 is no different, with cheats that do everything from spawn vehicles to turn your fists into explosive weapons to decrease gravity.
Our GTA 5 cheat codes guide lists all the available cheats in GTA 5 — from gameplay cheats like explosive punches to vehicle cheats like free helicopters — and explains how to enter them.
How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes
Before you enter any GTA 5 cheat codes, understand that turning on any of them disables achievements for the session and means that you’ll not be able to score higher than a bronze on any mission even if you turn it right back off again. There are a couple ways to enter cheats in GTA 5:
- On consoles, you can enter cheats by hitting the series of D-pad, trigger, and face button inputs listed below.
- On PC, you’ll have to bring up the console by hitting the ~ (tilde) key. With the console up, type in the word from the tables below — all upper case — to activate the cheat.
- On both consoles and PC, you can also just enter the phone numbers. Pull up your phone with up on the D-pad. Select contacts, and then hit the X/▢ button. Dial the number from the table below and then hit X/▢ again. (The phone numbers actually all spell out the PC cheat codes.)
Most cheats can be disabled by entering them again.
GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC
GTA 5 cheats that affect gameplay do everything from changing the weather to making your punches explode things.
GTA 5 gameplay cheats list
|Bang bang!
|Gives you explosive rounds
|→, ▢, ✕, ←, R1, R2, ←, →, →, L1, L1, L1
|→, X, A, ←, RB, RT, ←, →, →, LB, LB, LB
|HIGHEX
|1-999-444439
|Change weather
|Cycles through weather effects
|R2, ✕, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ▢
|RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|MAKEITRAIN
|1-999-6253487246
|Drunk mode
|Makes the camera sway
|△, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, ←
|Y, →, →, ←, →, X, B, ←
|LIQUOR
|1-999-547867
|Explosive melee attacks
|Your punches and kicks cause explosions
|→, ←, ✕, △, R1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L2
|→, ←, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|HOTHANDS
|1-999-46842637
|Fast run
|Makes your sprint faster
|△, ←, →, →, L2, L1, ▢
|Y, ←, →, →, LT, LB, X
|CATCHME
|1-999-2282463
|Fast swim
|Makes you swim faster
|←, ←, L1, →, →, R2, ←, L2, →
|←, ←, LB, →, →, RT, ←, LT, →
|GOTGILLS
|1-999-46844557
|Flaming bullets
|Gives you incendiary rounds
|L1, R1, ▢, R1, ←, R2, R1, ←, ▢, →, L1, L1
|LB, RB, X, RB, ←, RT, RB, ←, X, →, LB, LB
|INCENDIARY
|1-999-4623634279
|Give weapons
|Loads you up with guns and ammo
|△, R2, ←, L1, ✕ ,→, △, ↓, ▢, L1, L1, L1
|Y, RT, ←, LB, A, →, Y, ↓, X, LB, LB, LB
|TOOLUP
|1-999-866587
|Invincible
|Makes you invincible for 5 minutes
|→, ✕, →, ←, →, R1, →, ←, ✕, △
|→, A, →, ←, →, RB, →, ←, A, Y
|PAINKILLER
|1-999-7246545537
|Max health and armor
|Gives you max health and max armor
|◯, L1, △, R2, ✕ ,▢, ◯, →, ▢, L1, L1, L1
|B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, →, X, LB, LB, LB
|TURTLE
|1-999-887853
|Moon gravity
|Reduces gravity
|←, ←, L1, R1, L1, →, ←, L1, ←
|←, ←, LB, RB, LB, →, ←, LB, ←
|FLOATER
|1-999-3562837
|Parachute given
|Gives you a parachute
|← ,→, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, ←, ←, →, L1
|←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, ←, ←, →, LB
|SKYDIVE
|1-999-7593483
|Skyfall
|Respawns you high in the sky above where you were
|L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, →
|LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, →
|SKYFALL
|1-999-7593255
|Slidey cars
|Your car has less friction on the road
|△, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB
|SNOWDAY
|1-999-7669329
|Slow Motion
|Cycles through three slow motion modes
|△, ←, →, →, ▢, R2, R1
|Y, ←, →, →, X, RT, RB
|SLOWMO
|1-999-756966
|Slow motion aim
|Cycles through three levels of deadeye
|▢, L2, R1, △, ←, ▢, L2, →, ✕
|X, LT, RB, Y, ←, X, LT, →, A
|DEADEYE
|1-999-3323393
|Special ability recharged
|Fills your special ability meter
|✕, ✕, ▢, R1, L1, ✕, →, ←, ✕
|A, A, X, RB, LB, A, →, ←, A
|POWERUP
|1-999-7693787
|Super jump
|Increases your jump height
|L2, L2, ▢, ◯, ◯, L2, ▢, ▢, ←, →, ✕
|←, ←, Y, Y, →, →, ←, →, X, RB, RT
|HOPTOIT
|1-999-4678648
|Wanted Level down
|Decreases your Wanted Level
|R1, R1, ◯, R2, →, ←, →, ←, →, ←
|RB, RB, B, RT, →, ←, →, ←, →, ←
|LAWYERUP
|1-999-52993787
|Wanted Level up
|Increases your Wanted Level
|R1, R1, ◯, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
|RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
|FUGITIVE
|1-999-38448483
There are also cheats that will spawn vehicles in GTA 5 like cars, trucks, planes, helicopters, or even submarines for you to use. Spawning the last three (the Dodo plane, the Duke O’Death car, and the Kraken sub) all require you to complete their associated missions (the random event “Sea Plane,” the random event “Duel,” and the Wildlife Photography Challenge, respectively) before they will become available.
GTA 5 vehicle cheats list
|Spawn BMX
|Bicycle
|←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2
|←, ←, →, →, ←, →, X, B,Y, RB, RT
|BANDIT
|1-999-226348
|Spawn Buzzard
|Helicopter
|◯, ◯, L1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L1, L2, R1, △, ◯, △
|B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
|BUZZOFF
|1-999-2899633
|Spawn Comet
|Car
|R1, ◯, R2, →, L1, L2, ✕, ✕, ▢, R1
|RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|COMET
|1-999-26638
|Spawn Duster
|Plane
|→, ←, R1, R1, R1, ←, △, △, ✕, ◯, L1, L1
|→, ←, RB, RB, RB, ←, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
|FLYSPRAY
|1-999-35977729
|Spawn PCJ
|Motorcycle
|R1, →, ←, →, R2, ←, →, ▢, →, L2, L1, L1
|RB, →, ←, →, RT, ←, →, X, →, LT, LB, LB
|ROCKET
|1-999-762538
|Spawn Rapid GT
|Car
|R2, L1, ◯, →, L1, R1, →, ←, ◯, R2
|RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ←, B, RT
|RAPIDGT
|1-999-7274348
|Spawn Sanchez
|Motorcycle
|←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2
|B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
|OFFROAD
|1-999-6337623
|Spawn Stretch Limo
|Car
|R2, →, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, →
|RT, →, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
|VINEWOOD
|1-999-84639663
|Spawn Stunt Plane
|Plane
|◯, →, L1, L2, ←, R1, L1, L1, ←, ←, ✕, △
|B, →, LB, LT, ←, RB, LB, LB, ←, ←, A, Y
|BARNSTORM
|1-999-227678676
|Spawn Trashmaster
|Garbage truck
|◯, R1, ◯, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, →
|B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
|TRASHED
|1-999-8727433
|Spawn Dodo
|Plane
|-
|-
|EXTINCT
|1-999-3984628
|Spawn Duke O'Death
|Car
|-
|-
|DEATHCAR
|1-999-33284227
|Spawn Kraken
|Submarine
|-
|-
|BUBBLES
|1-999-2822537
Is there a money cheat in GTA 5?
Unlike all of the previous GTA games, GTA 5 does not have a money cheat. There isn’t a way to enter a series of buttons or type in a word for free money. Instead, you’ll have to work for your money and rely on things like robbing armored trucks and various stores, carrying out assassinations, or buying up businesses to earn some cash.
