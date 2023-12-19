 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GTA 5 cheats and codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC

Make Los Santos a little more chaotic and fun

By Jeffrey Parkin Updated
/ new
Trevor and Michael in a helicopter in GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X Image: Rockstar Games
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

GTA cheats and cheat codes have been a staple of Rockstar’s crime game franchise since it started back in 1997. GTA 5 is no different, with cheats that do everything from spawn vehicles to turn your fists into explosive weapons to decrease gravity.

Our GTA 5 cheat codes guide lists all the available cheats in GTA 5 — from gameplay cheats like explosive punches to vehicle cheats like free helicopters — and explains how to enter them.

How to enter GTA 5 cheat codes

Before you enter any GTA 5 cheat codes, understand that turning on any of them disables achievements for the session and means that you’ll not be able to score higher than a bronze on any mission even if you turn it right back off again. There are a couple ways to enter cheats in GTA 5:

  • On consoles, you can enter cheats by hitting the series of D-pad, trigger, and face button inputs listed below.
  • On PC, you’ll have to bring up the console by hitting the ~ (tilde) key. With the console up, type in the word from the tables below — all upper case — to activate the cheat.
  • On both consoles and PC, you can also just enter the phone numbers. Pull up your phone with up on the D-pad. Select contacts, and then hit the X/▢ button. Dial the number from the table below and then hit X/▢ again. (The phone numbers actually all spell out the PC cheat codes.)
GTA 5 player using a phone to enter a cheat code Image: Rockstar Games via Polygon

Most cheats can be disabled by entering them again.

GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

GTA 5 cheats that affect gameplay do everything from changing the weather to making your punches explode things.

GTA 5 gameplay cheats list

Cheat Effect PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number
Cheat Effect PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number
Bang bang! Gives you explosive rounds →, ▢, ✕, ←, R1, R2, ←, →, →, L1, L1, L1 →, X, A, ←, RB, RT, ←, →, →, LB, LB, LB HIGHEX 1-999-444439
Change weather Cycles through weather effects R2, ✕, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ▢ RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X MAKEITRAIN 1-999-6253487246
Drunk mode Makes the camera sway △, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, ← Y, →, →, ←, →, X, B, ← LIQUOR 1-999-547867
Explosive melee attacks Your punches and kicks cause explosions →, ←, ✕, △, R1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L2 →, ←, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT HOTHANDS 1-999-46842637
Fast run Makes your sprint faster △, ←, →, →, L2, L1, ▢ Y, ←, →, →, LT, LB, X CATCHME 1-999-2282463
Fast swim Makes you swim faster ←, ←, L1, →, →, R2, ←, L2, → ←, ←, LB, →, →, RT, ←, LT, → GOTGILLS 1-999-46844557
Flaming bullets Gives you incendiary rounds L1, R1, ▢, R1, ←, R2, R1, ←, ▢, →, L1, L1 LB, RB, X, RB, ←, RT, RB, ←, X, →, LB, LB INCENDIARY 1-999-4623634279
Give weapons Loads you up with guns and ammo △, R2, ←, L1, ✕ ,→, △, ↓, ▢, L1, L1, L1 Y, RT, ←, LB, A, →, Y, ↓, X, LB, LB, LB TOOLUP 1-999-866587
Invincible Makes you invincible for 5 minutes →, ✕, →, ←, →, R1, →, ←, ✕, △ →, A, →, ←, →, RB, →, ←, A, Y PAINKILLER 1-999-7246545537
Max health and armor Gives you max health and max armor ◯, L1, △, R2, ✕ ,▢, ◯, →, ▢, L1, L1, L1 B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, →, X, LB, LB, LB TURTLE 1-999-887853
Moon gravity Reduces gravity ←, ←, L1, R1, L1, →, ←, L1, ← ←, ←, LB, RB, LB, →, ←, LB, ← FLOATER 1-999-3562837
Parachute given Gives you a parachute ← ,→, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, ←, ←, →, L1 ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, ←, ←, →, LB SKYDIVE 1-999-7593483
Skyfall Respawns you high in the sky above where you were L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ←, →, ←, → LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, ←, →, ←, → SKYFALL 1-999-7593255
Slidey cars Your car has less friction on the road △, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB SNOWDAY 1-999-7669329
Slow Motion Cycles through three slow motion modes △, ←, →, →, ▢, R2, R1 Y, ←, →, →, X, RT, RB SLOWMO 1-999-756966
Slow motion aim Cycles through three levels of deadeye ▢, L2, R1, △, ←, ▢, L2, →, ✕ X, LT, RB, Y, ←, X, LT, →, A DEADEYE 1-999-3323393
Special ability recharged Fills your special ability meter ✕, ✕, ▢, R1, L1, ✕, →, ←, ✕ A, A, X, RB, LB, A, →, ←, A POWERUP 1-999-7693787
Super jump Increases your jump height L2, L2, ▢, ◯, ◯, L2, ▢, ▢, ←, →, ✕ ←, ←, Y, Y, →, →, ←, →, X, RB, RT HOPTOIT 1-999-4678648
Wanted Level down Decreases your Wanted Level R1, R1, ◯, R2, →, ←, →, ←, →, ← RB, RB, B, RT, →, ←, →, ←, →, ← LAWYERUP 1-999-52993787
Wanted Level up Increases your Wanted Level R1, R1, ◯, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → FUGITIVE 1-999-38448483

There are also cheats that will spawn vehicles in GTA 5 like cars, trucks, planes, helicopters, or even submarines for you to use. Spawning the last three (the Dodo plane, the Duke O’Death car, and the Kraken sub) all require you to complete their associated missions (the random event “Sea Plane,” the random event “Duel,” and the Wildlife Photography Challenge, respectively) before they will become available.

GTA 5 vehicle cheats list

Cheat Vehicle type PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number
Cheat Vehicle type PS4/PS5 Xbox PC Phone Number
Spawn BMX Bicycle ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2 ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, X, B,Y, RB, RT BANDIT 1-999-226348
Spawn Buzzard Helicopter ◯, ◯, L1, ◯, ◯, ◯, L1, L2, R1, △, ◯, △ B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y BUZZOFF 1-999-2899633
Spawn Comet Car R1, ◯, R2, →, L1, L2, ✕, ✕, ▢, R1 RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB COMET 1-999-26638
Spawn Duster Plane →, ←, R1, R1, R1, ←, △, △, ✕, ◯, L1, L1 →, ←, RB, RB, RB, ←, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB FLYSPRAY 1-999-35977729
Spawn PCJ Motorcycle R1, →, ←, →, R2, ←, →, ▢, →, L2, L1, L1 RB, →, ←, →, RT, ←, →, X, →, LT, LB, LB ROCKET 1-999-762538
Spawn Rapid GT Car R2, L1, ◯, →, L1, R1, →, ←, ◯, R2 RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ←, B, RT RAPIDGT 1-999-7274348
Spawn Sanchez Motorcycle ←, ←, →, →, ←, →, ▢, ◯, △, R1, R2 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB OFFROAD 1-999-6337623
Spawn Stretch Limo Car R2, →, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, → RT, →, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → VINEWOOD 1-999-84639663
Spawn Stunt Plane Plane ◯, →, L1, L2, ←, R1, L1, L1, ←, ←, ✕, △ B, →, LB, LT, ←, RB, LB, LB, ←, ←, A, Y BARNSTORM 1-999-227678676
Spawn Trashmaster Garbage truck ◯, R1, ◯, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, ◯, → B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → TRASHED 1-999-8727433
Spawn Dodo Plane - - EXTINCT 1-999-3984628
Spawn Duke O'Death Car - - DEATHCAR 1-999-33284227
Spawn Kraken Submarine - - BUBBLES 1-999-2822537

Is there a money cheat in GTA 5?

Unlike all of the previous GTA games, GTA 5 does not have a money cheat. There isn’t a way to enter a series of buttons or type in a word for free money. Instead, you’ll have to work for your money and rely on things like robbing armored trucks and various stores, carrying out assassinations, or buying up businesses to earn some cash.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

SpongeBob finally gets to play the Super Bowl, but he may not look how you expect

By Austen Goslin
/ new

If you hustle, you can get the Nintendo Switch for $264

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans lets the rich eat themselves

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
A settlement in Against the Storm. It looks like a small collection of buildings around a large, warm hearth.
Play

Against the Storm perfected the city builder by breaking the city builder

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

Digging through the Fallout TV series’ trailer and everything else we know about the show

By Toussaint Egan and Austen Goslin

Squid Game season 2’s first look confirms the game is still going

By Zosha Millman
/ new