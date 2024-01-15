Amulet locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Amulets are accessories Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. By wearing amulets, you can gain helpful perks, like boosted damage or an increased health bar.
How many amulets you can wear at once is determined by how many amulet slots you have. Basic amulets occupy one slot; more powerful amulets take up two or three. Though you start The Lost Crown with just three slots, you’ll eventually be able to equip up to 12 by finding amulet holders, either from chests or merchants.
Here’s every amulet we’ve found so far in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and how to get them.
How many amulets are in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?
There are 38 amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but as of this writing, we’ve only tracked down a portion of them. At a glance, here are the 20 we’ve found:
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown amulets list
|Blessing
|Lower City
|One
|Extra health
|Horned Viper
|Lower City
|One
|Poison protection
|King Jamshid
|Lower City
|One
|Helps you find chests
|Hardiness
|Lower City
|One
|Environmental damage protection
|Mount Damavand
|Lower City
|Three
|Melee damage protection
|Ecbatana Seal
|Lower City
|One
|Time crystal magnet
|Arash's Arrowhead
|Lower City
|One
|Boosts arrow damage
|Chakram Tempest
|Lower City
|Two
|Adds AOE chakram attack
|Arslân’s Glory
|Lower City
|One
|Boosts melee damage
|Blade Dancer
|Lower City
|Two
|Extends melee combo
|Shield of Mithra
|Lower City
|Three
|Grants slo-mo effect to parries
|Four Royal Stars
|Upper City
|One
|Boosts aerial melee damage
|Dragon King
|Sacred Archives
|Three
|Protects you from a killing blow
|Wolf-Bridge
|Hyrcanian Forest
|One
|Converts incoming damage into Athra
|Indomitable Spirit
|The Depths
|Two
|Boosts melee damage
|White Peacock
|Sunken Harbor
|Three
|Fire three arrows at once
|Elusive Water
|Soma Tree
|Two
|Allows you to dodge in place
Below, we’ve gone into further detail on how to get each amulet, ordered by region.
Lower City amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found 11 amulets in the Lower City — the first area of The Lost Crown. The vast majority came from shopkeepers.
Blessing
Effect: Grants you an additional health chunk (that can only be refilled when resting at Wak-Wak trees)
Amulet slots: One
How to get: You’ll get the Blessing amulet for free from the Magi Emporium shopkeeper you meet in the Haven.
Horned Viper
Effect: Slightly reduces the effects of poison
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy Horned Viper from the Magi Emporium for 125 time crystals (the basic currency of The Lost Crown).
King Jamshid
Effect: Creates a sound when you’re near a treasure chest
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy King Jamshid from the Magi Emporium for 225 time crystals (only available after completing the “Tiger and the Rat” story mission).
Hardiness
Effect: Reduces how much environmental damage you take
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy Hardiness from the Magi Emporium for 400 time crystals (only available after completing the “Tiger and the Rat” story mission).
Mount Damavand
Effect: Slightly reduces how much melee damage you receive
Amulet slots: Three
How to get: You can buy a handful amulets from Kaheva’s Forge, which is located behind the glowing door (see above) that only opens up in the Haven after your return from the Hyrcanian Forest. Mount Damavand costs 450 time crystals.
Ecbatana Seal
Effect: Basically a time crystal magnet.
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy Ecbatana Seal from Kaheva’s Forge for 100 time crystals.
Arash’s Arrowhead
Effect: Slightly increases how much damage you deal with arrows.
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy Arash’s Arrowhead from Kaheva’s Forge for 150 time crystals.
Chakram Tempest
Effect: Adds an area-of-effect attack to your chakram.
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: Buy Chakram Tempest from Kaheva’s Forge for 500 time crystals (only available after completing the “Tiger and the Rat” story mission).
Arslân’s Glory
Effect: Slightly boosts your melee attack power when you’re at full health
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Turn in your first sand vial at the fresco — located in a large chamber just east of the Haven, shown above — for the “Prophecy of Mount Qaf” side quest to get the Arslân’s Glory amulet.
Blade Dancer
Effect: Adds a fourth melee attack to your combo.
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: The Blade Dancer amulet is your reward for defeating Anahita’s goons in the chamber above when you’re en route to the Sacred Archives — the first major fight shortly after you unlock fast travel.
Shield of Mithra
Effect: Successful parries cause all adjacent enemies to briefly go into slo-mo.
Amulet slots: Three
How to get: Find the ore at the location above, then return it to Kaheva to complete the “Ancient Power Unearthed” side-quest. The Shield of Mithra amulet is your reward.
Upper City amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found one amulet in the Upper City. You can access the Upper City the first time by taking an elevator directly west of the Haven.
Four Royal Stars
Effect: Slightly increases the damage of your aerial melee attacks
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: The Four Royal Stars amulet is located on the upper-left corner of the first chamber in the Upper City. You’ll have to dodge a few swinging pendulum blades (hey, this is Prince of Persia, after all) and a large enemy with a spear. The amulet is in a chest at the end of a dead-end hallway.
Hyrcanian Forest amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found one amulet amulet in the Hyrcanian Forest.
Wolf-Bride
Effect: Converts a small amount of the damage you receive into Athra
Amulet slots: One
How to get: The Wolf-Bride amulet is your prize for defeating Erlik, the giant boar boss you face en route to Menolias in the Hyrcanian Forest.
Sacred Archives amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found one amulet in the Sacred Archives.
Dragon King
Effect: Saves you from one killing blow — an effect that recharges every time you interact with a Wak-Wak tree.
Amulet slots: Three
How to get: Start the “Moon Gatherer” side quest by talking to an NPC situated in the location above to get the Dragon King amulet.
The Depths amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found four amulets in the Depths — a terrifying area you don’t wanna spend much time exploring anyway.
Indomitable Spirit
Effect: Increases how much damage you deal with melee attacks when at low health
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: Indomitable Spirit is your reward for completing the “Trap in the Depths” side quest. Defeat the Undead Erlik boss (found at the location above), grab the collectible from the room to the left, then double back and defeat the totally-lifted-from-Alien creature who spawns in its place.
Starving Heart
Effect: Restores your health over time but reduces how much melee damage you deal
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: At the base of the central elevator, in the room directly to your left, you’ll find a shop called the Scrapyard that only accepts Xerxes (rare currency typically found in hard-to-reach locations). You can buy the Starving Heart amulet from the Scrapyard for five Xerxes.
Evil-Eye
Effect: Significantly increases how much melee damage you deal at the expense of reducing your health bar
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy from the Scrapyard for three Xerxes.
Eye of Destiny
Effect: Restores your health over time but reduces how much melee damage you deal
Amulet slots: One
How to get: Buy from the Scrapyard for five Xerxes.
Sunken Harbor amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found one amulet in Sunken Harbor.
White Peacock
Effect: Fire three arrows at once, but the arrows are weaker than your normal arrows
Amulet slots: Three
How to get: The White Peacock amulet is located slightly northeast of the Pirate Village fast travel spot in Sunken Harbor. You’ll need to navigate a tunnel full of spiky logs and giant grabs to reach it.
Soma Tree amulets and amulet locations
We’ve found one amulet in Soma Tree.
Elusive Water
Effect: Allows you to dodge in place (successful dodges damage enemies).
Amulet slots: Two
How to get: While scaling the Soma Tree, you’ll come across a large chamber with an ent-like creature in it. Avoid (or defeat) it, smash through the vines on the right side of the room, and drop down the shaft in the next room to find a chest containing the Elusive Water amulet.
