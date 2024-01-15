How to unlock fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Fast travel isn’t immediately available in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and even when you do get the option, it’s not exactly the most convenient system.

There are 10 navigable biomes in The Lost Crown, ranging from the picturesque Hyrcanian Forest to the dreary Depths (the barely lit sewer area that’s requisite for this type of game). As of this writing, we’re not sure how many fast travel locations there are in total, but they’re fairly few and far between, usually just one or two per biome. Note too that you cannot fast travel to the Wak-Wak trees that serve as checkpoints.

Here’s how to unlock fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, plus a list of all the fast travel locations we’ve found so far.

How to unlock fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

You can’t unlock fast travel in The Lost Crown until you head toward the Sacred Archive biome, but it’s technically in the Lower City. And you can miss it if you’re rushing.

As you approach the Sacred Archive, instead of heading up toward the waypoint (which you’ll see on your map when playing on Guided Mode), hang a left. You’re looking for this room:

You’ll see a purple orb in front of a broken plinth:

Smashing the orb will repair the plinth. Interacting with it will pull up a list of fast travel locations you’ve unlocked.

When you’re exploring, you’ll know you’re near a fast travel spot when your screen gets a purple overlay. If your screen starts looking like this...

...then search the surrounding area until you find a fast travel spot. It’s usually near a Wak-Wak tree.

Fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

So far, we’ve found 11 fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Here they are:

Lower City — The Haven fast travel location

You’ll reach the Haven early on, but you can’t use it as a fast travel spot until you’ve unlocked the fast travel spot en route to the Sacred Archives.

Lower City — Scholar’s Area fast travel location

Though it’s technically in the Lower City, the Scholar’s Area fast travel spot is essentially your access point to the Sacred Archives.

Sacred Archives — Sacred Archives fast travel location

The actual Sacred Archives fast travel spot is a ways into the biome, located on the west side of the map.

Sacred Archives — Temple of Knowledge

You can only reach the Temple of Knowledge fast travel spot after you’ve unlocked the Clarivoyance ability.

Upper City — Day Temple fast travel location

Before riding the lift to the top of the Upper City, make sure to activate the Day Temple fast travel spot in the biome’s spacious al fresco area.

The Depths — Shallows fast travel location

Not sure why you’d ever want to return to the Depths, but Shallows, the biome’s sole fast travel spot, is a bit west of where you first arrive in the Depths.

Sunken Harbor — Pirate Village fast travel location

The Pirate Village fast travel spot is likely the first fast travel spot you’ll stumble upon after leaving the Depths. Freedom!

Sunken Harbor — Landmines fast travel location

As its name implies, yes, you will have to dodge some landmines en route to the Landmines fast travel spot in Sunken Harbor.

Soma Tree — Soma Tree fast travel location

Though it appears adjacent to the Hyrcanian Forest, you’ll need to access the Soma Tree fast travel spot by way of Sunken Harbor.

Soma Tree — Forest Ruins fast travel location

The Forest Ruins fast travel location connects the Soma Tree with the Hyrcanian Forest.

Soma Tree — Brambles Tower fast travel location

You’ll come across the Brambles Tower fast travel spot while scaling the Soma Tree.

Pit of Eternal Sands — Sealed Lair fast travel location

You’ll pass the Sealed Lair fast travel location on the way to the Azhdaha boss fight.

Pit of Eternal Sands — Sentinel’s Road fast travel location

The Sentinel’s Road fast travel spot is due east of the Sealed Lair.

For more Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guides, see our list of amulet locations, learn how to solve the water wheel puzzle in the Lower City, and get tips on how to beat the Jahandar boss fight.