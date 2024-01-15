 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to solve the water wheel puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Open the path to the Hyrcanian Forest and Menolias

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon at the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

You’ll come to the water wheel puzzle early on in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown during your journey to find Menolias in the Forest after you reach the Haven. Not long after there, you’ll pass through a long and treacherous series of obstacles, and then meet a warrior named Nojan who will start you on the “The Lost Warriors” side quest.

Right after meeting him — and right before reaching the Forest — you’ll hit a puzzle involving a locked door, two switches, a few poles, a water wheel, and a few spinning gears. Our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guide will explain how to solve the water wheel puzzle and unlock the door to the Hyrcanian Forest.

Water wheel puzzle solution in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon swinging on poles to solve the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon

When you first arrive at the puzzle, the two switches on the ground will only let out a trickle of water — not enough to spin the large wheel in the center. Use the poles at the bottom and left of the main wheel to jump up and to the left.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon hitting a switch to solve the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon

At the top of the room, you’ll grab onto a handle on the wall. Use that to pause and catch your breath, and then jump off to the right. Hit the first switch on the ceiling with your swords and drop all the way to the ground.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon swinging on poles to solve the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon

Stand on the left floor switch so the water wheel turns 90° counterclockwise — the poles will be at the bottom and the right. Use the poles to swing up to the top of the room again — this time, there’s no handle to grab onto, though, so you’ll have to jump straight up off of the pole.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon swinging on poles to solve the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon

Back on the ground, stand on the right switch. Watch the pole sticking out of the gears to the right. Let the gear lift that to the top, and then step off. Head back to the left switch, and stand on it to return the poles on the main water wheel to the bottom and right positions — spinning to the left doesn’t affect the gears.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Sargon swinging on poles to solve the waterwheel puzzle Image: Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft via Polygon

Use the poles to swing across and up to the right. When you manage to grab the handle in the top right corner of the room, you’ll open the door that leads out and into the Hyrcanian Forest.

For more Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guides, see our list of amulet locations, learn where to unlock fast travel spots, and get tips on how to beat the Jahandar boss fight.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Frostpunk 2’s trailer raises the stakes with worker rebellions, punishing conditions

By Nicole Clark
/ new

How to complete Constellation Wish and unlock Wish-Keeper Catalysts in Destiny 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Where to unlock all the new content in FFXIV patch 6.55

By Julia Lee
/ new

Rockstar Games’ Take-Two and Remedy are fighting over an ‘R’

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Where to find Starcats in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

By Ryan Gilliam and Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Usher dressing up as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen is a major win for fans

By Ana Diaz
/ new