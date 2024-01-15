How to solve the water wheel puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

You’ll come to the water wheel puzzle early on in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown during your journey to find Menolias in the Forest after you reach the Haven. Not long after there, you’ll pass through a long and treacherous series of obstacles, and then meet a warrior named Nojan who will start you on the “The Lost Warriors” side quest.

Right after meeting him — and right before reaching the Forest — you’ll hit a puzzle involving a locked door, two switches, a few poles, a water wheel, and a few spinning gears. Our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guide will explain how to solve the water wheel puzzle and unlock the door to the Hyrcanian Forest.

Water wheel puzzle solution in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

When you first arrive at the puzzle, the two switches on the ground will only let out a trickle of water — not enough to spin the large wheel in the center. Use the poles at the bottom and left of the main wheel to jump up and to the left.

At the top of the room, you’ll grab onto a handle on the wall. Use that to pause and catch your breath, and then jump off to the right. Hit the first switch on the ceiling with your swords and drop all the way to the ground.

Stand on the left floor switch so the water wheel turns 90° counterclockwise — the poles will be at the bottom and the right. Use the poles to swing up to the top of the room again — this time, there’s no handle to grab onto, though, so you’ll have to jump straight up off of the pole.

Back on the ground, stand on the right switch. Watch the pole sticking out of the gears to the right. Let the gear lift that to the top, and then step off. Head back to the left switch, and stand on it to return the poles on the main water wheel to the bottom and right positions — spinning to the left doesn’t affect the gears.

Use the poles to swing across and up to the right. When you manage to grab the handle in the top right corner of the room, you’ll open the door that leads out and into the Hyrcanian Forest.

