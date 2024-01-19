Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower boss (Zoe and Grizzbolt) guide

While progressing through the Palworld tutorial, you’ll be told to go beat down the boss (Zoe and Grizzbolt) at the Rayne Syndicate Tower, but the game doesn’t offer much direction outside of telling you to prepare for battles.

As you might expect, these towers are the closest things Palworld has to Pokémon gyms, though they are very different. Inside, there’s a timed boss battle against a Pal and its trainer.

For beating the duo, you’ll get an achievement and five Ancient Technology Points, which will allow you to learn crafting recipes from the very useful purple column. You’ll also gain access to the top of the tower, which serves as a nice high place to glide from.

Below, we explain how to take down Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld. Keep in mind that we did all of this solo on normal, so it might differ depending on if you’re running it in multiplayer or on a different difficulty setting.

How to prepare for Rayne Syndicate’s Tower in Palworld

Grizzbolt has a bit over 30,000 HP and you only have 10 minutes to take it down, meaning that you’ll need to be powered up quite a bit before you take it on. When entering the tower, we were level 12 and all five of our Pals were level 12 as well.

Notably, Grizzbolt is weak against ground-type moves, so take any Pals that may use ground-type moves and level them up for this fight specifically. We were actually able to use Ground Skill Fruits we found on the floor to teach two of our Pals additional ground-type moves, which helped a lot.

If you have Pals like Lifmunk or Foxsparks that have active damaging skills (whether its Lifmunk’s gun or Foxparks’ flamethrower), considering bringing them too, even if they don’t match the type advantage.

Our MVP (most valued Pal), was Dinossom, which was able to tank Grizzbolt’s attacks easily while dishing out a good chunk of damage.

That said, we also used a bow and around 90 arrows to help our Pals dish out damage from afar. We also were equipped with Pelt Armor and a Feather Hair Band to help reduce our damage received.

With all this, we were able to defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt with about three minutes remaining on the timer.

Rayne Syndicate Tower location in Palworld

Once you’re ready, you can find the tower north of the initial spawn area. There’s a fast travel statue right next to the tower.

How to beat Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld

If you’re prepared by following the above suggestions and you’re still struggling, we have quite a few tips on how to survive:

Rotate your Pals out when they get low HP . You do not want them to get knocked out in battle. When they’re back in their balls, they’ll recover HP slowly.

. You do not want them to get knocked out in battle. When they’re back in their balls, they’ll recover HP slowly. Make sure to use any active damaging skills (like Lifmunks’ or Foxsparks’, as noted above). These help burst down the boss a ton, and Foxsparks’ fire damage-over-time is especially nice.

(like Lifmunks’ or Foxsparks’, as noted above). These help burst down the boss a ton, and Foxsparks’ fire damage-over-time is especially nice. Keep firing arrows to assist with damage . Headshots from the front deal extra damage.

. Headshots from the front deal extra damage. If Grizzbolt aims with its scope at your Pal, withdraw it and wait for it to fire the beam at nothing before sending your Pal back out.

and wait for it to fire the beam at nothing before sending your Pal back out. If Grizzbolt aims at you with its scope, hide behind the pillars in the arena .

. Keep dodge rolling away from Grizzbolt’s attacks .

. Re-orient your Pals frequently by recalling them and sending them back out. Sometimes Grizzbolt or your Pals may get stuck behind pillars, so they’ll be shooting projectile attacks that get blocked. This is a humongous waste of time, so don’t be shy about recalling your Pal and reorienting them so they have clear shots of Grizzbolt. This was arguably the most important thing we had to do, as we were often losing to time rather than getting hit by Grizzbolt’s attacks.

Following all that, you should be able to take down Zoe and Grizzbolt without too many issues. If you’re still struggling, you may want to go out and catch more Pals to level up a bit more to make the fight easier.