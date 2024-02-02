Persona 3 Reload guide: Classroom answers and questions

Classroom questions and answers are a staple of Persona games, and that remains true with Persona 3 Reload.

While Reload is a remake of the beloved Persona 3 from the early 2000s, it features a completely new slate of classroom questions from the original game. Answering questions correctly in Persona 3 Reload will increase your Charm Social Stat as you impress your fellow classmates with your knowledge.

In this in-progress Persona 3 Reload guide, we’ll walk you through classroom questions and answers for each month.

Note: This guide features all classroom and exam answers through June 1 in Persona 3 Reload — about 15 hours into the game, depending on how you spend your time. We’ll add additional months of questions and exams soon.

April classroom answers in Persona 3 Reload

There are three classroom questions for you to answer in April. There are no exams in April.

4/8

Q: Among these phrases, “a rain of flowers,” “mystical mirage,” and “vivid carp streamers,” which one symbolizes summer?

A: Vivid Carp Streamers

4/18

Q: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period — what are they called nowadays?

A: Middens

4/27

Q: Leader [protagonist], do you know which one’s not an algebraic spiral or whatever?

A: A

May classroom answers in Persona 3 Reload

There are three classroom questions for you to answer in May. May also holds the first big exams — Midterms — which run May 18 to 23. Make sure to increase your Academics score to two before the 18th.

5/6

Q: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

A: A pantograph

5/13

Q: Do you know Leon Foucault? He’s a French physicist who performed experiments regarding the rotation of the Earth. Which tool did he use in his experiments?

A: The pendulum

5/15

Q: What’s the other name for “May sickness” — the more casual one?

A: May Blues

May Midterms

Midterms start on Monday, May 18, and run for six full days of school, ending on Saturday the 24th. Once your exams start, you’ll have no free time after school or in the evenings. You’ll answer questions and the game will automatically skip to the next day.

You don’t have to actively answer questions on May 18 or May 23; how your character performs on those days seems to be based entirely on your Academics stat. If you have an Academics stat of at least two and answer all the below questions correctly, you’ll finish your midterm in the top 10 of your class and get some bonus Charm points, plus stat boost cards for your Personas as a reward.

All of the below questions are reframed versions of questions you’ve already answered in April and May. Nonetheless, we’ve listed them all out here for your convenience — and because the rewordings can be a little tricky.

5/19 Q: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness?”

5/19 A: May Blues

5/20 Q: Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?

5/20 A: A pendulum

5/21 Q: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

5/21 A: Electricity

5/22 Q: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

5/22 A: Jomon

More classroom answers for Persona 3 Reload are on their way!

