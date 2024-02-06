Persona 3 Reload social link answers and unlock requirements

Social Links are a key aspect of Persona 3 Reload, representing your connection with certain characters. To progress Social Links, you’ll need to choose the right dialogue options in conversations.

Unlocking new Social Links and leveling them up assists you in making stronger personas, gives you access to special fusions, and takes you through a unique narrative. Some might even end up in romance. However, maximizing every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload is no an easy feat.

In this in-progress Persona 3 Reload guide, we’ll explain how Social Links work and detail all the Social Link answers we’ve found so far. And for more Persona 3 Reload guides, check out our list of classroom answers.

How to unlock Social links in Persona 3 Reload

Social Links in Persona 3 Reload are relationships built with characters and are related to one of the arcanas in the game. To unlock Social Links, you must meet different prerequisites, which go from finding characters in a certain location to attaining a certain level with a specific social attribute.

You can raise every Social Link up to level 10 by spending time with that respective character. Social Links are represented as cards on the map. When you hang out with them, conversations take place and you might have to pick a dialogue option. Depending on your choice, you might gain points needed to increase the Social Link rank of that character.

The number of points you need to reach the next rank is not specified by the game, save for vague affirmations when you interact with certain characters informing you that you may or may not get closer soon to that character.

When you reach the max level, a new persona of the arcana the character represents is unlocked for you to fuse in the Velvet Room. Plus, when you fuse a persona, they earn more experience depending on your rank with their respective arcana.

There isn’t a good way to speed up the process of ranking up Social Links, but there are a couple of best practices you can adopt.

By having a persona of the arcana related to the NPC you’re interacting with, the number of points you earn increases by one.

Another important practice is to spend time with characters even if you’re not close to ranking up. As explained, you need points to raise your rank and the only way to earn them is by spending time with these characters. You might need to hang out with them just to earn the points that you need to increase the rank next time you meet.

Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

Below you will find a list of all Social Links we’ve found in Persona 3 Reload, plus details on how to unlock them alongside the correct Social Link answers we’ve found so far. While ranks sometimes rise regardless of your choices during the specific conversation, missing the points slows down the process of maxing them. There are a couple of Social Links that will level up as you progress with the story.

Besides selecting the right answers, your Social Links might call you on a free day. These encounters are helpful in gaining more points and getting to the next rank quickly.

Fool arcana Social Link - SEES

This Social Link raises as you progress in the story.

How to unlock: This Social Link is established when you’re invited to be part of the SEES on 4/18.

Magician arcana Social Link - Classmate (Kenji Tomochika)

Kenji Tomochika is one of the first Social Links you unlock. You can interact with him on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. By leveling up the Magician arcana to level 10, you unlock Futsunushi, the warrior god.

How to unlock: On 4/22, Kenji invites you to hang out. Accepting the invite will trigger a conversation making a bond with him.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“No way” or “That’s a secret”

“I’m into older women” or “I like them all.”

Rank 3

“What, of life?”

“Good luck!’

Rank 4

“Good luck!”

Rank 5

“Okay…”

Rank 6

“I’ve got plans already.”

Rank 7

“What happened?”

“Bride-to-Be?”

“Congrats!”

Rank 8

“Are you in trouble?”

“You should go with her” or “You should talk it out”

Rank 9

“Let me handle this!”

Rank 10

“What happened?”

Emperor arcana Social Link - Student Council (Hidetoshi Odagiri)

Your relationship with Hidetoshi Odagiri begins thanks to the game’s storym but if you want to advance it you need to visit him on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the Student Council room.

How to unlock: You unlock this Social Link as you progress the story and Mitsuru asks to help her on 4/27.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Sounds like nonsense.”

Rank 3

“What happened?” or “No need to fight.”

Rank 4

“Looks like you’re hard at work.”

Rank 5

“They’re the worst!”

Hierophant arcana Social Link - Old Couple (Mitsuko and Bunkichi)

The kind and playful elderly couple Mitsuko and Bunkichi have a bookshop in Iwatodai Strip Mall. You can visit them every day of the week except Mondays. At rank 10, this Social Link unlocks Kohryu, the guardian of nature.

How to unlock: You can only visit Mitsuko and Bunkichi’s book shop in Iwatodai Strip Mall from 4/25 forward. When talking to them, they’ll ask about the Persimmon tree at the corridor school in Gekkoukan High School. If you visit the tree on the same day, you will find the Persimmon Leaf key item. Show it to them.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

Your name

“Thank you.”

Rank 3

“Looking for something?”

“Can I help?”

Rank 4

“I should go too.”

“I’m worried.”

Rank 5

“I wouldn’t worry about it.”

“Cheer up” or “It’ll be okay.”

Rank 6

“Please don’t fight.”

Rank 7

“What happened?”

“That’s great.”

“No” or “That’s right” or “What are you talking about?”

Rank 8

“A petitioner” or “A fan of yours”

“Sure, let’s go” or “Right now?”

Rank 9

“What does the letter say?” or “Why a letter?”

Rank 10

“But… why?”

Chariot arcana Social Link - Track Team (Kazushi Miyamoto)

One of your classmates, Kazushi Miyamoto, is the school’s track team star athlete, who you can spend time with on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. You can fuse Thor, the mighty god of thunder, after reaching rank 10 with Miyamoto.

How to unlock: On 4/23, you have the opportunity to visit the Practice Field and enroll in the Track Team.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Toughen up!”

Rank 3

“Are you going to be okay?”

“Will it heal?”

Rank 4

“That really sucks.”

Rank 5

“Back from the hospital?”

“Take my shoulder!”

Rank 6

“Show some guts, man!”

“Why go so far?”

“What about your knee?”

Rank 7

“How’s your knee?”

“You have to get tougher!”

Rank 8

“…..”

Rank 9

“I don’t mind at all.”

Rank 10

“What about the big meet?”

“You’ve got it!”

Hermit arcana social link - Online Game (Maya)

To take some time off from studying and battling shadows, you can spend time with Maya playing a MMORPG. You can only play with Maya on Sundays. Once you have maxed out Maya’s Social Link, you can fuse Arahabaki, the aboriginal god.

How to unlock: On 4/29, Junpei gives you a copy of Innocent Sin Online, a game you can play on the computer in your room. Play it for the first time to begin your relationship with Maya.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Of course.”

“Sunshine is overrated.”

Rank 3

“Oh really? o_O”

“You don’t like your job?”

Rank 4

“Let’s plan our wedding then.”

Rank 5

“Who’s Mr. E?” or “Do you mean S.O.B?”

“A drunken master?” or “Are you a teacher?”

Rank 6

“What bastard?”

Rank 7

“Well, yeah.”

“She, um… what?” or “Calm down.”

Rank 8

“Hurry up and tell me.”

“What is he like?”

Rank 9

“No way!”

“What are you planning” or “This won’t change anything.”

Rank 10

“Oh, no worries.”

“Is that why you’re sorry?”

“I’ll miss you.”

Fortune arcana Social Link - Art Club (Keisuke Hiraga)

Keisuke Hiraga is a third-year boy who is in charge of the art club. If you want to explore the artistic path alongside him, you can spend time with Keisuke on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

How to unlock: On 6/17, you hear that you can enroll in the Art Club. Talk to Keisuke to get this Social Link.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Strength arcana Social Link - Team Manager (Yuko Nishiwaki)

You first meet Yuko Nishiwaki, a vital member of the track team, when you enter the club. She is one of the romanceable characters in the game; you can spend time with her on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Her Social Link unlocks the Atavaka, the wisdom king general, at rank 10.

How to unlock: After the first day with the Track Team, you find her before you leave the school. Ask if she wants to walk home with you. She will refuse. The second time this happens — once you have advanced your relationship with Kazushi Miyamoto — she accepts and asks to stop by a café.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“What happened?”

“It wasn’t your fault.”

“That’s true.”

Rank 3

“Don’t worry about it.”

“I’m honored or I don’t mind.”

Rank 4

“Sure thing.”

Rank 5

“It’s because you teach so well.”

“You shouldn’t change it” or “I trust whatever you decide, Yuko.”

Rank 6

“You guys got this” or “Show some guts!”

“As long as we believe in them.”

Rank 7

“Are you relieved?”

“Let’s do it.”

Rank 8

“A boy” or “A girl.”

Rank 9

“An instructor?”

“It’s because I love you” or “It’s because you’re a close friend.”

(The answer you give will determine the kind of relationship you have with her.)

Rank 10

“Is it that important?” or “What is it?”

“Yeah.”

“What does that mean?”

Hanged arcana Social Link - Girl at the Shrine (Maiko the grade-schooler)

You can start a Social Link with Maiko, who hangs out in the Naganaki Shrine looking for new friends. You can spend time with her on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. After you get to max rank with Maiko, Attis, the god of sacrifice, appears as one of the personas you can fuse.

How to unlock: Beginning on 5/6, you can find Maiko at the Naganaki Shrine. You will hear about her at the school. You need to talk to her and then buy a Weird Takoyaki at Octopia in the Iwatodai Strip Mall. Afterward, she will ask for something to drink. Go to Iwatodai Station and buy a Mad Bull at the Vending Machine. Next, answer her request with the “Of course” dialogue option.

Rank 1

Go back another day after your initial interaction with her and accept to play with Maiko. No specific response affects your relationship

Rank 2

“Sure, let’s go.”

Rank 3

“Don’t worry, he’ll be there.”

Rank 4

“That’s great news.”

Rank 5

“That’s awful.”

“They would never.”

Rank 6

“Calm down” or “It’s up to you.”

“That should be enough.”

Rank 7

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 8

“Hamburgers.”

“You’re a good girl.”

“Your dad.”

Rank 9

“Friends forever.”

Rank 10

“I’m sure you will”

“Sure”

Death arcana Social Link - Mysterious Boy (Pharos)

The Death arcana is another Social Link that ranks up as the story progresses and you interact with Pharos.

How to unlock: This Social Link will begin on 6/12.

Temperance arcana Social Link - Transfer Student (Bebe)

Bebe is a French boy who loves Japanese culture but struggles to make friends in Gekkoukan High School. You can spend time with him on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

How to unlock: If you want to start Bebe’s Social Link, you need to advance the Elderly Couple Social Link to rank 3. A scene unfolds where you meet Bebe for the first time. Advance Acadamics to rank 2 or higher, then talk to him in the Home Economics room to begin the relationship.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Sure, let’s go.” or “You like sweets?”

“I totally agree.”

Devil arcana Social Link - Businessman (Tanaka)

Tanaka is a famous TV personality from whom you can buy unexpected items every Sunday on TV. You can, however, start a relationship with Tanaka and meet him on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Paulownia during the evening.

How to unlock: First, you need to reach Rank 4 with Maya, the Hermit Arcana Social Link, from whom you will hear about Tanaka staying in Paulownia. When you first talk to him, answer “Tell me more” and give him 20,000 yen. Visit him another day and he will ask you for another 10,000 yen. Give the money, then visit him a third time. Tanaka asks for 10,000 yen. Doing so unlocks the Devil Arcana.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Placebo!”

“Wow.”

Rank 3

“Maybe a little”

Tower arcana Social Link - Unusual Monk (Mutatsu)

The Unusual Monk spends some days of the week drinking his way through the night at the Escapade club. To spend some time talking to Mutatsu you need to visit him during the evening on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

How to unlock: First, you need to level up the Strength Arcana Social Link to rank 4 so Yuko will tell you about the monk. Because he’s inside the Escapade club, you need Courage at rank 2 to enter and at rank 4 to talk to Mutatsu. After meeting all these prerequisites, talk to him and the monk will ask for a drink. Help the bartender in the club take everyone’s order; he will take a drink to Mutatsu, giving you the chance to start the Social Link.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“None of your business.”

“How should I address you?”

Rank 3

“I don’t have any friends.”

Rank 4

“Yeah, that might look cool.”

Star arcana Social Link - Rival Athlete (Mamoru Hayase)

The character representing the Star Arcana is the super athlete Mamoru Hayase, who will challenge you to always push further. You can find Hayase at Iwatodai Strip Mall on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

How to unlock: You inevitably meet Hayase as you progress in the game and get to the competition on 8/2. After that, you can find him at Iwatodai Strip Mall but you can only talk to him after getting Courage to rank 4.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Sounds like a lot of pressure”

“Myself”

Moon arcana Social Link - Gourmet King (Nozomi Suemitsu)

To explore the best food places in the city, you may want to spend time with the Gourmet King. He is available to hang out with you every day. You find him at Paulownia during After School.

How to unlock: You can meet Nozomi at Paulownia after Tomochika talks about him to you. But, to begin the Moon Arcana Social Link, you need Charm at rank 2. Unlocking him requires you to answer three questions correctly (the answers in order: Pheromone coffee, Red, and Hagakure Bowl) and to deliver an Odd Morsel to him. This item is found exploring Tartarus.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Sure, why not.”

Rank 3

“The Gourmet King”

Rank 4

“Are you feeling sick?”

Rank 5

“That’s right!”

Rank 6

“Are you sick?”

Rank 7

“The world is ending?”

Rank 8

“No, you’re not.”

Rank 9

No specific response affects your relationship.

Sun arcana Social Link - Dying Young Man (Akinari Kamiki)

Akinari Kamiki is the Sun Social Link and a remarkable character in Persona 3 Reload. You can only spend time with Akinari on Sundays. You find him at Naganaki Shrine.

How to unlock: You become acquainted with Akinari after leveling up Maiko’s Social Link to rank 4. After that, you can find him at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays. You need Academics at rank 4 for him to answer you back. In your first conversation, Akinari mentions he lost his fountain pen. Once Koromaru enters the team, you can talk to him to find the pen under his paw. Go back and deliver it to Akinari to unlock the Sun Arcana Social Link.

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

“Really?”

“You have a point.”

More Social Link answers for Persona 3 Reload coming soon! In the meantime, check out our Persona 3 Reload classroom answers guide.